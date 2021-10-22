Top 10 Emerging Markets for Industrial Commercial Real Estate

In general, due to a pandemic-related combination of the rising importance of warehouses for logistics and the re-homing of some manufacturing businesses to the United States, the market for industrial property remains extremely strong.

The rise of industrial commercial real estate (CRE)

According to the Mid-Year Economic Outlook from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), the industrial real estate sector's REIT (real estate investment trust) returns of 18.2% from Feb. 1, 2021, to May 21, 2021, wildly outperformed other traditional CRE sectors, such as office and retail, while trailing only those of self-storage, timber, and single-family homes.

This is mostly due to the rapid adoption of online shopping by millions of customers who otherwise might not have considered it for items such as groceries, clothing, electronics, and furniture. In the second quarter of 2020, as pandemic-related lockdowns were ordered across the United States, online retail sales soared by nearly 44% year over year, while the share of overall retail sales captured by online stores rose to 15.7%.

While this online share has since declined to under 13.5%, the convenience of shopping online is here to stay for many consumers, which will continue to put pressure on the national logistics network and the need for new warehouse space.

In addition, the demand for storage space could continue rising in markets throughout the country, given the increasing stresses on global supply chains. Many ports and shippers are shifting to operating around the clock, and major retailers are turning to chartering their own ships, ordering products well in advance of the holiday season, and filling their own warehouses, even in secondary markets, to serve their customers.

Furthermore, given the vulnerabilities experienced with "just in time" inventories for wholesalers and retailers during the pandemic, look for many to order more inventory in advance and store it to prevent future disruptions.

Still, while the logistics sector does account for most of the growth in industrial space demand, the world's largest economy also demands space for its still-important manufacturing sector. According to the Q2 2021 United States Industrial Outlook report from broker Jones Lang LaSalle, or JLL, 75% of industrial space nationwide is used for warehouse and distribution, with most of the remaining 25% used for manufacturing.

To come up with this top 10 list for industrial real estate, we focused more on emerging markets than the usual suspects next to major ports or large employment centers along the coasts or the Great Lakes.

Earlier this year, local experts for brokerage Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) created their own unranked summary of their favorite emerging markets for the industrial sector, which we decided to rank based on a weighted average of recent growth in population (75% importance) and GDP (25% importance) for each of these markets.