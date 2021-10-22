Top 10 Emerging Markets for Industrial Commercial Real Estate

While it's certainly true that in 2019, more than 40 million tourists flocked to Las Vegas for conferences or just some fun in Sin City, according to a new Millionacres growth index based on past increases in GDP and population, it's also the top emerging market for industrial real estate.
For those investors eager to have some ownership in industrial real estate in their portfolios, other emerging markets on this top 10 list include Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Reno, Nevada -- all of which could also be added to their interest list.
In general, due to a pandemic-related combination of the rising importance of warehouses for logistics and the re-homing of some manufacturing businesses to the United States, the market for industrial property remains extremely strong.
The rise of industrial commercial real estate (CRE)
According to the Mid-Year Economic Outlook from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), the industrial real estate sector's REIT (real estate investment trust) returns of 18.2% from Feb. 1, 2021, to May 21, 2021, wildly outperformed other traditional CRE sectors, such as office and retail, while trailing only those of self-storage, timber, and single-family homes.
This is mostly due to the rapid adoption of online shopping by millions of customers who otherwise might not have considered it for items such as groceries, clothing, electronics, and furniture. In the second quarter of 2020, as pandemic-related lockdowns were ordered across the United States, online retail sales soared by nearly 44% year over year, while the share of overall retail sales captured by online stores rose to 15.7%.
While this online share has since declined to under 13.5%, the convenience of shopping online is here to stay for many consumers, which will continue to put pressure on the national logistics network and the need for new warehouse space.
In addition, the demand for storage space could continue rising in markets throughout the country, given the increasing stresses on global supply chains. Many ports and shippers are shifting to operating around the clock, and major retailers are turning to chartering their own ships, ordering products well in advance of the holiday season, and filling their own warehouses, even in secondary markets, to serve their customers.
Furthermore, given the vulnerabilities experienced with "just in time" inventories for wholesalers and retailers during the pandemic, look for many to order more inventory in advance and store it to prevent future disruptions.
Still, while the logistics sector does account for most of the growth in industrial space demand, the world's largest economy also demands space for its still-important manufacturing sector. According to the Q2 2021 United States Industrial Outlook report from broker Jones Lang LaSalle, or JLL, 75% of industrial space nationwide is used for warehouse and distribution, with most of the remaining 25% used for manufacturing.
To come up with this top 10 list for industrial real estate, we focused more on emerging markets than the usual suspects next to major ports or large employment centers along the coasts or the Great Lakes.
Earlier this year, local experts for brokerage Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) created their own unranked summary of their favorite emerging markets for the industrial sector, which we decided to rank based on a weighted average of recent growth in population (75% importance) and GDP (25% importance) for each of these markets.
In general, what these emerging markets share in common are:
- Lots of logistics customers living within a 250-mile radius.
- A variety of transportation options, including interstate highways, train lines, waterways, and airports.
- Pro-growth governments offering incentives.
- Economic growth.
- Population increases.
In other words, the strong demand and potential lack of supply could mean higher rates of return for those investors and developers who do their research.
What we're offering here is a review of some emerging metro areas where you, your favorite crowdfunding sources, or your most popular REITs may not have considered for investment. We'll also throw in some statistics on past population and GDP growth, populations with the greater market area, recent market statistics (as available), and cargo transportation options.
No. 1: Las Vegas
15.4%: Five-year weighted average population and GDP change.
- Population growth (2015 to 2020): 10.4%
- GDP growth (2014 to 2019): 19.8%
- Population (100-mile radius): 2.5 million
- Population (250-mile radius): 26.8 million
- CBRE vacancy rate (Q2 2021): 2.8%
- CBRE vacancy rate direction: falling
- JLL landlord concessions: stable
- CBRE square feet under construction: 10.1 million
- Ten-year growth in warehouse employment: 13.3%
- Government incentives per person: $47,123
- Interstate highways: 1
- Rail lines: 2
- Water ports: 0
- Airports: 1
Besides its rapid population growth in recent years, the location of Las Vegas and its proximity to the rest of the Southwest and Mountain states give it a considerable advantage for logistics operators, with nearly one-quarter of the U.S. population within a one- or two-day delivery time frame.
In addition to regional access via Interstate 15 to cities from the Mexican to Canadian borders and two freight rail lines passing through the area, McCarran International Airport has gradually grown to be the 42nd-largest air cargo hub in North America thanks in large part to both UPS and FedEx.
Although still predominantly a resort-oriented market, as the local economy has diversified, its GDP growth approached 20% from 2014 to 2019, helped in part by a variety of incentives programs averaging over $47,000 per employee. According to CBRE, a combination of favorable demographics and vacant undeveloped space make it a top growth market. However, one wild card is the future of reliable water supplies from the drought-impacted Colorado River.
No. 2: Charlotte, North Carolina
13.7%: Five-year weighted average population and GDP change.
- Population growth (2015 to 2020): 9.6%
- GDP growth (2014 to 2019): 16.3%
- Population (100-mile radius): 8.1 million
- Population (250-mile radius): 32.0 million
- CBRE vacancy rate (Q1 2021): 4.8%
- CBRE vacancy rate direction: falling
- JLL landlord concessions: stable
- CBRE square feet under construction: 5.3 million
- Ten-year growth in warehouse employment: 8.9%
- Government incentives per person: $29,469
- Interstate highways: 3
- Rail lines: 1
- Water ports: 0
- Airports: 1
A combination of a relatively low cost of living, rapid population increases, strong GDP growth, access to multiple interstate highways, and the second-busiest airport on the East Coast makes Charlotte a strong industrial market. A pro-business environment -- including incentives averaging over $29,000 per employee -- and plenty of available land in surrounding counties should make this region a solid bet in the years ahead.
According to CBRE, demand for industrial space in Q1 2021 was the highest in 20 years, pushing the vacancy rate below 5.0% and giving developers the confidence to continue work on over 5.3 million square feet of new space (although a more recent update from JLL for Q2 showed an increase in the vacancy rate to 6.5%).
Besides being the second-largest domestic hub for American Airlines, major operations for both Amazon and FedEx are expected to continue fueling the demand for warehouse space near the airport. Although, due to lower land costs, more speculative developments are gradually making their way into outlying counties while still enjoying easy access to the region's three interstate highways.
No. 3: Nashville, Tennessee
13.6%: Five-year weighted average population and GDP change.
- Population growth (2015 to 2020): 8.6%
- GDP growth (2014 to 2019): 20.1%
- Population (100-mile radius): 4.1 million
- Population (250-mile radius): 28.9 million
- CBRE vacancy rate (Q3 2021): 3.5%
- CBRE vacancy rate direction: falling
- JLL landlord concessions: stable
- CBRE square feet under construction: 5.8 million
- Ten-year growth in warehouse employment: 19.0%
- Government incentives per person: $8,578
- Interstate highways: 3
- Rail lines: 1