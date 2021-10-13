Millionacres Research Report: Cap Rates and Interest Rates: What's the Correlation?

The supply-and-demand balance for real estate drives its fundamentals, such as vacancy rates and rent growth. Real estate pricing is determined by the current value of future cash flows to the property, which depend upon current income, growth expectations, the cost of capital, and risk. Some things we know:
- Financial markets are linked to real estate pricing.
- The spread between interest rates and cap rates reflects the risk premium for real estate.
- Cap rate spreads by property type generally trend together, except when a property type faces unique secular changes in demand.
- Real estate investors need to be cautious with pricing as the U.S. enters a rising interest rate environment.
When pricing real estate, investors evaluate these components by applying their net operating income (NOI) growth expectations to current NOI and employ a discount rate to determine the present value of these cash flows over their estimated hold period. The discount rate reflects the opportunity cost of capital (or risk-free interest rate) plus a risk premium for the asset.
It is common practice in real estate to use the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield (UST) as the risk-free rate. The UST is considered risk-free due to the backing of the federal government and medium investment term.
Capitalization rates (or cap rates) define the value of properties owned, sold, and potential return on capital of a property over its hold period. A current value cap rate for owned property is the trailing annual property NOI divided by its current appraised value. Transaction cap rates use trailing annual income as a percentage of the purchase price. Exit cap rates estimate the current value of NOI in the final year of ownership as a share of expected sale price at the end of a hold period.
In a real estate acquisition decision, the investor can examine the difference in the transaction and exit cap rates to determine the potential return on capital. Buying property at a high transaction cap rate reflects strong income relative to the property value, but the transaction cap rate relative to the estimated exit is more important. If the estimated exit cap rate is lower than the transaction cap rate, it signals an increase in property value over the hold period. Selling property at a higher cap rate than the initial transaction cap rate is an indicator of value depreciation over the hold period.
Current value cap rates and spreads
Current value cap rates are available from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF), which collects property operating and valuation data directly from property accounting at investor member firms. As of the second quarter 2021, NCREIF is tracking nearly 12,000 properties that total $843 billion in market value.
The scatter plot below shows the relationship between current value cap rates and interest rates. There is a strong, positive correlation between rising interest rates and rising cap rates.
The cap rate is essentially a ratio of growth expectations to market value, and higher growth expectations should increase the current market value of a property. The difference between the cap rate and the UST, or cap rate spread, reflects the risk premium for real estate. When the cap rate spread is low, real estate investors see a higher relative value and/or lower relative risk in real estate versus other asset classes. A rising cap rate spread implies increased risk for real estate investments.
Interest rates have been near historic lows for several years. In Figure 1, all the observations with a UST below 2% occurred between the second quarter of 2012 and the second quarter of 2021. It has been said many times during this period that interest rates cannot be low forever. However, the pandemic recovery may finally move the economy to a rising interest rate environment. The cap rate spread is the key metric to watch for real estate pricing.
Figure 2 shows the trend in the cap rate spread with its 20-year average of 252 basis points (bps). As of the second quarter of 2021, the NCREIF cap rate was 4.06% and has been relatively flat over the past year. The 20-year average current value cap rate is 5.72%.
During the great financial crisis (GFC), the cap rate spread fell to nearly zero amid rapidly deteriorating financial market conditions. Spreads rose above their long-term average in 2009 and were generally above 300 bps in the early post-GFC recovery, except for two events: the 2011 debt ceiling fight in Congress and the 2013 Taper Tantrum. In the fall of 2021, these events are eerily similar.
Another debt ceiling battle is underway in Congress, with a deadline to act by Dec. 3, 2021, to avoid a government default. Plus, concerns have been rising about how markets will react to the Fed tapering of their pandemic liquidity measures. The good news is that the markets were sanguine after the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) September meeting.
After the 2013 Taper Tantrum, the cap rate spread to UST hovered near its long-term average, reflecting healthier fundamentals and capital market conditions for real estate. The economic recovery reduced vacancies and boosted rents, commercial lending improved, and capital flowed back into the asset class.
In fact, so much capital flowed to real estate that upward movement in the UST from 2016 to 2019 compressed the cap rate spread instead of pushing cap rates higher. A period of rising interest rates does not necessarily mean cap rates will rise. If real estate remains in favor due to growth expectations and/or a better relative risk profile, spreads can compress instead. Typically, cap rates will trend upward as interest rates rise, but not at the same pace, as illustrated in Figure 1.
Cap rates by property type
Thus far, the cap rate discussion has centered on one cap rate for all property types combined. Cap rates by property tend to trend together over the long term but can have wider variations amid secular trends, such as the growth of e-commerce and increased use of home offices.
NCREIF provides current value cap rates for the four main property types: apartment, industrial, office, and retail. As of the second quarter 2021, current value cap rates averaged 3.53% for apartments, 3.89% for industrial, 4.40% for office, and 4.49% for retail.
Apartment cap rates have generally been the lowest among these four property types, supported by a shorter leasing cycle. One-year leases allow apartment owners to reap the benefits of rising rents faster than property types with multi-year lease terms. The apartment cap rate has declined steadily since the GFC, falling below 4% for the first time in 2020.
Since 2018, the retail cap rate trend began to diverge from other property types, staying elevated as other property types continued to decline. The pandemic shock in 2020 stands out for retail as well, with a short-lived drop due to income loss at retail properties. As the shock faded, the retail cap rate moved back above the other property types.
Industrial property has benefited from the shift to e-commerce as consumer goods moved from retail shelves to distribution centers. As a result, what was historically the highest cap rate among the four main property types is now lower than both office and retail.
The demand for office space is cyclical, moving inline with the broader economy, for a more volatile cap rate trend than other property types. The office cap rate had the sharpest increase during the GFC, from 4.65% in 2007 to over 7% in 2010. The economic recovery brought the average office cap rate down, but improvement stalled as conditions changed in 2020.
The following four figures explore the trend in cap rate spreads for each property, starting with apartments.
The long-term average cap rate spread for apartments is 192 bps, with an average cap rate of 5.12%. The second-quarter 2021 spread is inline with the long-term average, at 194 bps, as a favored asset class in times of economic uncertainty.
The long-term average cap rate spread for industrial property is 296 bps, with a long-term average cap rate of 6.15%. The second-quarter 2021 spread is well below the long-term average, at 230 bps, as the dynamic changes in demand for industrial space shift how investors value these assets.