Millionacres Research Report: Cap Rates and Interest Rates: What's the Correlation?

The supply-and-demand balance for real estate drives its fundamentals, such as vacancy rates and rent growth. Real estate pricing is determined by the current value of future cash flows to the property, which depend upon current income, growth expectations, the cost of capital, and risk. Some things we know:

Financial markets are linked to real estate pricing.

The spread between interest rates and cap rates reflects the risk premium for real estate.

Cap rate spreads by property type generally trend together, except when a property type faces unique secular changes in demand.

Real estate investors need to be cautious with pricing as the U.S. enters a rising interest rate environment.

When pricing real estate, investors evaluate these components by applying their net operating income (NOI) growth expectations to current NOI and employ a discount rate to determine the present value of these cash flows over their estimated hold period. The discount rate reflects the opportunity cost of capital (or risk-free interest rate) plus a risk premium for the asset.

It is common practice in real estate to use the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield (UST) as the risk-free rate. The UST is considered risk-free due to the backing of the federal government and medium investment term.

Capitalization rates (or cap rates) define the value of properties owned, sold, and potential return on capital of a property over its hold period. A current value cap rate for owned property is the trailing annual property NOI divided by its current appraised value. Transaction cap rates use trailing annual income as a percentage of the purchase price. Exit cap rates estimate the current value of NOI in the final year of ownership as a share of expected sale price at the end of a hold period.

In a real estate acquisition decision, the investor can examine the difference in the transaction and exit cap rates to determine the potential return on capital. Buying property at a high transaction cap rate reflects strong income relative to the property value, but the transaction cap rate relative to the estimated exit is more important. If the estimated exit cap rate is lower than the transaction cap rate, it signals an increase in property value over the hold period. Selling property at a higher cap rate than the initial transaction cap rate is an indicator of value depreciation over the hold period.

Current value cap rates and spreads

Current value cap rates are available from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF), which collects property operating and valuation data directly from property accounting at investor member firms. As of the second quarter 2021, NCREIF is tracking nearly 12,000 properties that total $843 billion in market value.

The scatter plot below shows the relationship between current value cap rates and interest rates. There is a strong, positive correlation between rising interest rates and rising cap rates.