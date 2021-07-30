Advertiser Disclosure

advertising disclaimer
Skip to main content

The Millionacres Hour: Real Estate Crowdfunding

Jul 30, 2021 by Deidre Woollard

In this Millionacres Live Hour, Matt DiLallo and Deidre Woollard talk all things real estate crowdfunding. Dive into some of the most popular platforms and learn more about this relatively new strategy of investing in real estate. This episode appeared on The Motley Fool Live, June 6, 2021.

0:00 Introduction
0:50 Recent uptick in real estate crowdfunding
2:50 The path to legitimacy for crowdfunding
5:52 Optimize for the future of commercial real estate deals
8:30 Tokenization of real estate
11:48 The difference between equity and debt crowdfunding
13:50 Investing in a company vs. investing in a project
15:11 Fundrise
25:27 YieldStreet
31:29 Republic and digital real estate
40:44 Seedinvest
42:30 Understanding fees in crowdfunding
44:10 Liquidity in crowdfunded deals
48:05 Questions

Deidre Woollard
By Deidre Woollard

Deidre Woollard is a writer and editor with two decades of experience covering all aspects of real estate from luxury … Learn More

Popular Webinars

iconButton-webinar Millionacres Interview TMFL MH VOLATILITY Thumbnail.jpeg

REITs, Real Estate Investing

The Millionacres Hour: Matt Argersinger on Volatility in Real Estate

By Deidre Woollard

What do real estate investors need to know about volatility?

Learn More
iconButton-webinar _The Motley Fool Live --state of the market.png

Real Estate Market

The Millionacres Hour: Interview with Patrick Duffy On Evaluating Real Estate

By Deidre Woollard

The current real estate market is hot, Patrick Duffy shares how long this could last.

Learn More
iconButton-webinar _The Motley Fool Live -- retail and travel.png

Real Estate Investing

The Millionacres Hour: Retail and Travel Real Estate

By Deidre Woollard

How are retail and travel stocks faring?

Learn More