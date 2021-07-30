The Millionacres Hour: Real Estate Crowdfunding

In this Millionacres Live Hour, Matt DiLallo and Deidre Woollard talk all things real estate crowdfunding. Dive into some of the most popular platforms and learn more about this relatively new strategy of investing in real estate. This episode appeared on The Motley Fool Live, June 6, 2021.
0:00 Introduction
0:50 Recent uptick in real estate crowdfunding
2:50 The path to legitimacy for crowdfunding
5:52 Optimize for the future of commercial real estate deals
8:30 Tokenization of real estate
11:48 The difference between equity and debt crowdfunding
13:50 Investing in a company vs. investing in a project
15:11 Fundrise
25:27 YieldStreet
31:29 Republic and digital real estate
40:44 Seedinvest
42:30 Understanding fees in crowdfunding
44:10 Liquidity in crowdfunded deals
48:05 Questions