What Is Infinite Banking?

Sep 10, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

Infinite banking is a way to loan yourself money from a whole life insurance policy. This is an interesting concept for a real estate investor. This video covers what you need to know to decide whether it is a good idea for you and your real estate investing business. Learn more here.

By Millionacres Staff

