Understanding the Resident Experience with Nick Latz, Zego

Deidre Woollard: Hello real estate investing Fools. I'm here today with Nick Latz, Chief Revenue Officer of Zego, which is powered by PayLease. Zego has a bunch of different services for multifamily management, including Zego Mobile Doorman. We're going to talk today about resident experience, which is an important thing in buildings right now and something that I'm very interested in. I feel like, Nick, we're at this point right now, everyone's realized that traditional property management, that's not so great. It could use a little improvement. I know that at Zego, you guys are focused on resident experience management. What are the biggest pain points that you're seeing?

Nick Latz: That's right, Deidre. It's a great time to be focused on the residential real estate space and in particular, the rental segments which we serve. One of the things we see is that if you look over the last 18 months, the world certainly changed and that's definitely true for residential real estate as well. We're seeing a couple of macro trends within the rental markets in particular. The first is that rental growth is fluctuating. We went through last year, 2020, where we saw decreases in rent growth in over a year. Now in the summer, it's very strong and no one is really sure whether growth is going to shake out for the fall and winter. You're seeing more fluctuations than you have in the past. The second trend that we're seeing in the rental space is that resident demographics are really shifting. Now, for the first time, you have two-thirds of your residents, on average, are either Gen Z or a millennial, so shifting demographics. The third trend that we see as the key resident touch points are increasingly going digital. If you look at those trends, one of our perspectives at Zego when we talk to our customers, we're seeing that communication across properties between residents and property staff, and resident satisfaction are more important today than they ever happened.

To address your question that say what are the pain points, we talk to our customers that are setting a couple of things either are pain points and they are really focused on. The first is resident retention. In today's environment where rent growth is less predictable, less consistent, holding on your residents and keeping them happy is more and more important for folks.

Second thing they talk about is contactless interactions. How do residents and staff interact with each other, communicate with each other in an increasingly contactless ways? All residents or staff prefer those options. The third is brand and property reputation. One of the things that the industry is seeing and has been for several years is the proliferation of review sites, is the way that future residents get information on our property. As those reviews become more and more common, they affect properties in more ways. One is, if your resident has a bad experience at your property in the past that may have only impacted that resident and their choice to renew or the people those resident interacted with, well now, if they post a review, it can impact your ability to attract future residents as well. Those reviews will become more and more important.

Deidre Woollard: That is so true because when I moved to a new city and looked for an apartment, that was one of the first things that I looked at, was on different sites. A lot of times, it really does come down to someone who has a bad experience and they share it, and they make it sound like the place is terrible. That certainly may not even be true. Problem with that too is, it's very hard to get a bad review taken down. I've certainly seen that happen too, is that someone does that and then you're stuck with it, right?

Nick Latz: That's right. There's best practices around reviews in terms of how to respond to them, how to be proactive in terms of staying on top of them. But one of the best things that we've seen and we talk to our customers about is, how do you solicit positive reviews as well? Because you usually, when it's yelp or anything else, when you most likely to make your review, when you might be upset about a service level or something that's happening. There are definitely things the management companies are doing to be able to systematically track, when do residents have a good experience? Maybe we interact with them around maintenance. How can we know when they have a good maintenance experience? How can we survey them as an example? If they give a four or five-star in their maintenance experience, how can we design systems and tools, and processes where at that time of satisfaction, we trigger a review request? That's one way that properties can proactively solicit those positive reviews.

Deidre Woollard: That's really smart. Let's talk about something else that was really a problem during the pandemic, is everybody started ordering more and more things. One of the things I keep hearing about buildings is the receiving of packages, Amazon hubs, problems with the hubs going down, problems with package theft, things being left out. It's a massive problem across buildings. How do you get rid of the boxes fast enough? What are you seeing in that space?

Nick Latz: I think that's true. I don't see it shifting back to pre-pandemic levels. I think if you look at the volume of e-commerce transactions, just over a three-year period, if you look at the volume of e-commerce transactions globally in 2019, I think it was about 3.5 trillion globally. The forecast for 2022 is 7 trillion, so doubling even from where we were a year or two ago, which is just amazing to think about. COVID has certainly accelerated that.

There's more home deliveries now than there have been in the past. We have a customer, a large property manager in the space for Zego Management that actually surveyed their residents last year in 2020 because they are trying to think about solving this problem over the long term and what they asked the residents are, hey, we know that you're ordering more goods to your communities, to your apartments now than in the past, do you plan to shift back after the pandemic lessons then we return to normal? The answer is no. Ninety percent of residents responded that, hey, we play on the same level or more, delivering e-commerce goods to their apartments going forward. I think it's a big challenge, it's a big problem to stay on top of it.

At Zego, we actually wrote a guide. Did a bunch of research, talked to a bunch of customers, wrote a guide on this earlier this year. There's really five models that are out there in multifamily around handling packages and they each come with their pros and cons. But the five models are; one would be the old school traditional method where onsite teams bear the full burden of collecting and distributing those packages. The second one is, we are seeing more packaged management app as part of the portals are mobile resident experience platforms to help residents and staff communicate with us. Third is, we're seeing packaged lockers and sometimes those come with apps as well. The fourth would be some properties actually building out smart package rooms, where there's dedicated space, sometimes managed by third-parties within the property to track these packages, how these packages communicate with residents. Then we're actually starting to see some third-party package delivery services. Almost like a PO box type model where the packages get delivered somewhere else off-site and you have a third-party work with your residents to deliver those packages.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, wow. There's a lot to consider there. Let's talk a little bit about maintenance because you mentioned that earlier. I feel it's something that nobody likes to deal with. It's a hassle for landlords, it's hassle for tenants, I think if you make it a household for tenants, then you have the worry that they're not going to report stuff and that can cost everyone a lot of money. How do you make that experience easier on both sides?

Nick Latz: I think maintenance is a problem, is a challenge and it has been for a while. When we did a resident experience management, the first state of the industry resident experience management report earlier this year, we actually surveyed 600 property management companies around retention or drivers of retention. We matched that up against some industry data that's actually surveyed residents and ask them about reasons that they move out. When you look at the reasons that residents move out of their community, about 30 percent of the time when residents move out, they cite some maintenance reason associated with that. Maintenance may not be the primary reason 30 percent of the time, but it's attached to the reason 30 percent of the time. It is a big driver around why people move. In parallelrent.com, they had a big study a couple of years ago, where they actually looked at those resident reviews online that we were talking about earlier, and they found that one, maintenance was one of the top things that were discussed or written about in those reviews, and two, that 80 percent of the time that maintenance was mentioned, the review was negative versus positive. It is a big challenge both for residents and staff. We've found that there are some different best practices around that, that you can take from a property perspective. The first would be you've got to make it easy for residents to submit a maintenance request and they've got to know how to do that. The second is I think leading managers on this are proactive. They don't just wait for the maintenance requests to come and they have actually proactive maintenance processes where they're reaching out at certain times to the resident lifecycle for actually do maintenance. Then the third would be just the simple thing of following up and doing surveys and check-ins after maintenance requests to make sure the full extent issue got addressed. That could be a best practice as well.

Deidre Woollard: Do you think maintenance is also connected to cleanliness? I know that's one of the things that reviews really hit on, and I think some of that is cleanliness of things like the lobby, stairways, things like that. It seems like it was a big issue obviously during the pandemic. Is that something else that you're tracking as well?

Nick Latz: I think so. When you look at our survey data around why residents leave physical appearance and cleanliness of common areas, it is a big one. It's funny because sometimes managers don't always know, sometimes residents outside of their unit won't say anything if they don't like the lobby or they have a question with the common areas in terms of maintenance, and so I think it's always good practice to be reaching out to your residents via surveys in particular so you can have a systematic continuous process around, hey, from a cleanliness perspective, from a maintenance perspective, what's working for you, and where do we have opportunities to improve?

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, absolutely. But let's talk a little bit about older buildings. I think that's one of the things that we saw during the pandemic is that older buildings that may be always did one thing one way now all of a sudden had to figure out how to do mobile payments. But I think part of that is also we're seeing older buildings get into the, I hate saying, the digital age, but that is what it is with using apps, using products like Zego, putting in smart home features, what are you seeing in terms of older buildings trying to refresh and attract the modern tenant?

Nick Latz: Yeah. I think it's a good good observation. I don't think that the age of the building or the physical amenities of the building today have to restrict the resident experience. I think there are increasingly resident experienced management technology platforms like Zego that really help operators modernize their overall resident experience. They provide things like digital amenities, self-service options for residents and for staff, more seamless and modern ways that staff, and properties, and residents can interact with each other, and increase of services maybe via a marketplace, so you don't have to have just on-property services or amenities, maybe digital services like offering local deals at the pizza place around the quarter. It can be increased resident conveniences that have nothing to do with the actual physical amenities on the property.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. I think that's something that a lot of buildings haven't really investigated is how many ancillary services that they could offer. Things like pet sitting, fluff unfold, and dry cleaning. There's so many other ways to make revenue. I think that some buildings haven't quite figured out. But you mentioned something interesting I want to circle back on, which is this idea of community inside of multifamily buildings. Because I've been wondering about this myself. Is community something that helps with retention? Does it make sense if you're multi-family honored to have meet ups within and make the residents to get to know each other? Is that sense of community important?

Nick Latz: I think it's extremely important. In our survey data, when we did the state of resident experience management, the large-scale survey we did, we actually ask residents, hey, when you renew your lease, what are the top drivers? What's important? What's not important in that renewal decision? What was super interesting about that data is reasons 2, 3, and 4 will vary depending on who you ask. But the first reason is amazingly consistent for why people renew. It's the sense of community, the feeling of community they either have or don't have within apartments. I think it's the top driver. One of the organizations that's actually been a guess on our podcasts and we learned a lot from, they've done a lot of research on this is called Apartment Life. Apartment Life has published what they call a friendship factor. They've actually done large-scale surveys and they've looked at residents, and what they found is this correlation between the number of friends people have within their community to their likelihood of renewal. What that data actually shows is that for every two friends that you have within your apartment community, you're 10 percent more likely to renew your lease. If you have zero friends in your community, I think you've 30 percent chance renewing your lease at the end of the year. But if you have two friends in your community, that goes up to 40 percent. If you have four friends, it goes up to 50 percent. You really do see this positive correlation between people you interact with in your week-to-week life and your experience with your community and your satisfaction with your community.

Deidre Woollard: That's fascinating, and that really relates to the next question, which I then I want to ask, it's about shared amenities, because in the past year, buildings, they had to shut down the pool, they had to shut down the gym. They had to really scale all of that shared amenities back, which before that, they will really promoting. Now, we're in this weird space with the Delta variant where some buildings or closing their amenities. Some aren't, some are requiring math, there's all confusion right now. But what should landlords and owners be thinking about right now when it comes to shared amenities?

Nick Latz: Yes. It's a good question. I've heard some people phrase it from the standpoint of, "Hey, our pools is important in prevalent as they used to be. Our gyms is important and prevalent as they used to be because of these restrictions." I think the answer to that is it depends sometimes on the market. I think it can depend on the property and the communities positioning within the market, and the types of their residents that they're trying to attract. But I don't foresee a wide-scale change in the importance or the value of pools and gyms. I just think there's more of a burden on management staff and there used to be in terms of how do you do reservations for these pools and gyms and physical amenities? How do you make it safe and convenient for both residents and staff to interact with these physical amenities? How do you think about things like access in a contactless world? How do you think about things like space planning. For managers to get this right for the things like the gym, I think it actually helps post-COVID too, and helps them get value and satisfaction out of the gym. Like a lot of times, these on-site gyms are small, they only have two treadmills. If you like the workout before work like I do, like I would love it if I can go in there in my app and see if the treadmills are reserved or not or be able to reserve. I do think for managers to get this figured out in terms of how to manage easy spaces differently, I think it's a differentiator going forward.

Deidre Woollard: What are you saying about business centers? Lot of talk lately about remote work. People not going back to the offices. Are you seeing a lot of buildings at business centers and thinking about remote work in that way?

Nick Latz: I do see some buildings, especially new developments that their position in the market is working professionals. Think about shared working spaces, almost like many WeWork type of amenities. I think that's certainly attractive to certain segments. Because if you look at trends and residential real estate and on the single-family side as well, you're actually with new single-family homes that are being built, you're actually seeing more of an emphasis on like the office space. Like where do we work? My neighbors that live next door actually just moved because they have two children and their house was great when only one of them work from home, but now they both work from home. They actually moved to a different house when pre-COVID wasn't an issue. I do think what you do within your apartment is changing, and those types of amenities that reflect the changing needs of people and where they work are important. I think they will be post-COVID too, because I think you're seeing companies are going to one or three models as it relates to where you work. One is remote first, and you're seeing a bunch of companies do remote first, they were going to be remote forever. The second is hybrid, where you're no longer going into office five days a week, but you're going in a couple of days a week to an actual office, and then some companies will continue to be five days in the office. But I don't think this is just a COVID or a pandemic thing. I think where you work is really fundamentally changing going forward.

Deidre Woollard: I would completely agree with that. You just mentioned the single-family rentals. We've watched that boom. We've also seen, it seems like preference within multifamily to smaller buildings, garden style apartments, things like that. Is that something you're seeing as well as that it may be harder to rent right now in some of the bigger towers?

Nick Latz: In terms of new developments or in terms of just new multi-family units being added?

Deidre Woollard: Both, really. We know that there was a flight away from cities, and so some of those larger buildings were suffering. Now, it seems like there's not quite a flight back to cities, but it does seem like rents are increasing in those areas. I'm wondering if people are coming back to those bigger buildings now.

Nick Latz: Yeah. That's a good question. The data that I've seen is, as of this summer, you are the big office towers, the Class A properties are seeing more demand. But it's been interesting. If you've lived in a big urban center over call it the last three years, 2018, 2017 to 2020, the number of cranes downtown building big towers, and their largely residential towers was huge. I've never seen anything like it except for maybe 2007. Everything that was being built was largely Class A premium product, high amenity product. I think what you've seen is that there's plenty of development, there's plenty of new supply that's come online with the big office towers online. I think 2020 probably paused the rate of new development, and for the Class A product downtown while developers saw waiting for things to shake out. I think that's probably what's driving the more garden style products in the suburbs is just the idea that, "Hey, we're pretty good on supply of big towers and downtown urban markets," and what are some additional ways you can add units and maybe some of these secondary and suburban markets.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. I feel like the demand for workforce housing is huge right now. I just saw some news earlier that another joint venture like two billion dollars toward multifamily workforce housing in California. Everyone's trying to solve this problem now because they've suddenly realized that it's a problem that the market has gotten a little upside at it seems.

Nick Latz: I think that's definitely right. There needs to be more emphasis, more over shift on the supply side to a diversity of products.

Deidre Woollard: What other trends are you seeing right now when it comes to multifamily?

Nick Latz: The biggest trend that we're seeing in multifamily, and this goes to our focus on the resident experience is we are seeing operators shift from this idea that, "Hey, we have to put all of our emphasis on new resident acquisition, and we're seeing more shift to focus on resident retention." I think one of the drivers for that when we did our say the resident experienced management survey, one of the things that survey pointed to and pointed out, and I don't think it's always been commonly known within the space, is that the actual cost of resident turnover or resident leaving their apartment is $3,500. By the time you add up on average loss rent, concessions, the actual maintenance and repair that goes into that unit, it cost $3,500 for communities and apartments to turn a unit. When you think about that, that's a really high costs. When you think about the fact that, "Hey, even if I'm able to bring in a new resident pretty quickly, and even if say I'm able to charge that resident more, say $200 more than the previous resident, it still takes 18 months to breakeven from that new resident versus having the previous resident stay and renew their lease for another year." That's true because you take the $3,500 and divide by $200, and it's 18 months to breakeven. I don't think owners and operators have always fully realized that and done the math. I think now, you are starting to see more operators really focusing on resident experience, resident satisfaction with the ultimate goal of retaining the residents longer, just gives us good business.

Deidre Woollard: That makes sense. Well, that brings me to my last question. On your side, I've seen the phrase surprise and delight. I've seen that in hospitality a lot. I don't really see that as much on the residential side, so I'd love seeing that. What does that phrase, surprise and delight mean to you and to the company?

Nick Latz: I think for us, it means going above and beyond. I think that parallel that you made around the hospitality industry is to get one, because I think the hospitality one is one that multi-family operators have studied and probably will continue to study. Hospitality within the overall commercial real-estate paradigm probably leads the pack in terms of branding and the guest experience and the positioning of their properties. Why are they the best at it? Well, they're probably the best at it because the industries had to develop an operating model around short-term leases. In many cases, one night at leases that you have with the hotel, they don't have the luxury of having their guests locked in for a year or two years, or in the case of the commercial multi-year leases. I think they've had to get really good at delivering differentiated and delightful guest experiences. I think that's going to increasingly translate to the multi-family side. I think that's part of the reason that we're really focused on the resident experience and so our customers. Because I think people are increasingly seeing the business value as they're more and more. The supply continues to grow, and operators are forced to differentiate your property. I think focusing on resident experience, resident satisfaction, and ultimately resident retention is something everybody's focused on.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely agree with that. Well, Nick, thank you very much for your time today. Listeners, you can learn more about Zego at gozego.com. Stay well and stay invested.