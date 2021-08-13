Millionacres Spotlight: Tim Milazzo, StackSource

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello real estate investing fools. If you've seen any of our spotlight interviews before, you know, I've got an interest in entrepreneurs doing interesting things in real estate and lately on paying special attention to real estate financing because it's just an area that's evolving quickly. One that I think could, could use a little disruption and it's happening. Today I've got with me, Tim Milazzo, who's the Co-Founder and CEO of StackSource. He identified this market opportunity for tech enabled commercial real estate financing and he's building a whole platform around it. Before building StackSource, he worked at Facebook and Google where he helped expand BB markets in ad-tech. Welcome.

Tim Milazzo: Thank you so much for having me, Deidre.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's get right into it because I know you have a family background in real estate and so I think that's what led you to see a problem that needed to be solved here, but tell me the story.

Tim Milazzo: Yeah, so I studied finance and interned at commercial real estate companies because my dad was in commercial real estate, and that's how he made money in New York City as I was growing up in Northern New Jersey. But I always loved technology. I actually left that path and followed ad-tech at Google and Facebook and helped them make more money on the advertising. I started to get reacquainted with real estate a few years into my professional career and saw that real estate tech, combining that family history of real estate and my passion for technology was this huge opportunity at a time when the consumer mortgage process was going online and becoming easier to get quotes instantly and the closings were starting to become managed on platforms and rocket mortgages. Now, fast-forward a few years, the most valuable real estate finance company in the world, commercial real estate, have been left in the dust as far as finding the right financing options, making it really easy to understand how much cash do I need to acquire this property, what will my loan payments be, is this a good investment, what type of financing might be available to me? Still an incredibly hard question to answer and that's what drove us to build StackSource.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, there's no push button get mortgage in the commercial world right now. It helps solve real estate financing. How does it do that?

Tim Milazzo: We're working towards instant automated quotes for certain commercial properties. Now, a commercial property, unlike a home, you need to first figure out how much income is that property going to generate. That's a big part of the underwriting is this net operating income, and then you value that income stream. There's actually a two-part underwriting. Unlike for homes, it's just based on local comps. Certain properties do have a stable income that we can really take information off the market and we can actually provide an accurate, soft financing quota instantly. Those will be stabilized multi-family properties and apartment building that's full of tenants and they're all paying on time, for instance. We can actually instantly generate a quote, and then others, when we can't instantly generate a quote, we can instantly identify. Here are the lenders that can review this deal and given an accurate quote, banks and credit unions and government agencies and life insurance companies and all the major players in the commercial mortgage space. In those cases, we instantly identify and show borrowers a dashboard of matched lenders. It's their loan requests. They're able to get out to market very quickly to get manual loan quotes from all of these different types of lenders. They don't have to track down these lenders on their own.

Deidre Woollard: Wow. It sounds like you're putting a lot of data from a lot of places into one platform, is that correct?

Tim Milazzo: Data transparency is one of the most exciting things happening in real estate because even a couple of decades ago, there would be no information about comparable commercial properties that you could easily get your hands on. Very hard to underwrite the potential income of a new building. There's a lot more data at our fingertips now that is making this underwriting much more seamless. There are traditional mortgage records that are not able to automate this process of underwriting the value and the income of a property, and we're investing heavily into ways to do that.

Deidre Woollard: One of the things I've heard about from other entrepreneurs is that there's also just a lot of different small lenders and that they're all doing different things. Is that part of the problem too?

Tim Milazzo: Absolutely. If you are looking at buying an apartment building with 10 units, and let's say it's in the mid-west and you liked the cap rate and you underwrite the building and you like the potential cash flow, getting a quote from one bank versus another banker or versus the credit union and just sticking to the a few loan officers that you know could be a very bad financial decision because the banks that you're working with, even if you have a good relationship with them, they may have too many commercial loans on their books, or they may be overexposed in the type of loan that you're looking for. Even if you have a good relationship, they may give you a quote, but it may not be competitive and may not be the best one of the market. There could be a quarter point lower interest rate at another credit union that you've never spoken to and they could provide more loan proceeds so you have to come up with less cash at closing. These things are not so cookie cutter like a residential mortgage would be. It's a business loan at the end of the day based on the business that is that property. There's going to be discretion in the underwriting. Getting competition between lenders and identifying who has hot sources of capital is extremely important, especially in commercial real estate where the quotes can vary widely.

Deidre Woollard: Well, you just brought up something that really interesting, it's about so much more than the interest rate. I think there's a lot of focus on the interest rates, but you just mentioned a couple of factors that people should be thinking about so let's go through those. It's not just the interest rate. You should also be looking at closing costs. What else should you be looking for in a commercial loan?

Tim Milazzo: Very early, if you get a term sheet, you should be looking at the amortization period. This isn't another difference between residential where you get a 15-year fixed or 30-year fixed. In commercial, you may look at the term sheet and said it's a five, seven, or 10-year loan term. But that doesn't tell you how fast you're paying down the loan principal. The amortization does. It may be 20, 25, or 30 years commonly. Thirty years means you're paying down that loan as if it's going to take 30 years to pay off. If you get 20-year amortization, you are paying a lot more loan principal upfront, which is going to cut into your cash flow on the building, and so you need to understand how the amortization period is going to affect your loan. Another big one for commercial and particular is recourse versus non-recourse loan products. Recourse would mean in the event that there is a default on the loan, is the bank coming after the cash and the property? Are they coming after the property or can they come after your wallet too, and your personal finances? A full recourse loan, which happens with many lenders in commercial real estate, means you're personally putting your assets on the line, even after a default on the building, and a non-recourse with me, you can lose your equity in the property if something goes awry, but they can't come after your first personal finances unless you've committed a crime for instance, or did something fraudulent. If that doesn't happen and you have a non-recourse loan, you can lose the equity in the building but no more. There are there are a few of these things. Prepayment penalties would be another one. If you decide to pay back the loan early, there are often prepayment penalties on commercial mortgages, and these are all points of the term sheet that you need to understand. If you're getting into a multi-family property, if you're getting into a commercial real estate scenario and you're familiar with residential mortgages, there are key differences. We try to make these really transparent and easy on our platform to understand because when you get loan quotes, you can actually compare them on the platform, apples to apples, all of these comparisons will be called out visually for multiple term sheets we received.

Deidre Woollard: Well, it also looks like you are working with different types of lenders. You mentioned credit unions earlier. I think that maybe a lot of commercial developers don't look at credit unions right away. What types of lenders are you looking at and why should developers make sure that they're going beyond just the traditional banking that they're thinking of?

Tim Milazzo: Yeah. Certain types of loans are a good fit for the category of banks and credit unions. Credit unions, within those categories, they're often forgotten. They can be competitive. They can have advantages. Actually state-by-state, there are certain rules that make credit unions really competitive, especially for multi-family and commercial properties but it's important that you are, again, not just reaching out to one or two bankers that you may know because there may be a bank in your area that's really eligible for the type of loan, and they all have different appetites for what makes a good loan for them and their credit box right now. Beyond banks and credit unions, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the major government agencies that dominate the single-family mortgage space. They are players for certain loans in commercial real estate. If you have a fully occupied apartment building, especially if it's affordable housing, the government is highly incentivizing Fannie and Freddie to lend on affordable housing scenarios because they want to boost the housing supply available for a lower-income families, for instance. Life insurance companies are another that do not play as heavily in residential mortgage, but they do play in commercial mortgage, especially for lower leverage deals. If you can bring more cash to the table but you are looking for the lowest possible rate, that's when life insurance companies come into play with long-term, low-rate fixed costs commercial mortgages. They're not extremely aggressive. If the properties have a value-add or if you need maximum leverage, they're not going to be aggressive but they're going to give you the lowest rates if you have a conservative deal for instance. Then finally, there is the commercial mortgage backed securities market. It was in the headlines all the time in 2008 for blowing up and for having all sorts of defaults. It was in the headlines a bit last year, especially with hotels that had these CMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities loans. That market is hot in 2021. That means you get a loan with the bank, certain banks that can offer this loan product and then they don't keep the loan, they slice it up into bonds and you have to pay back a mortgage servicer that pays back thousands of bond holders that are waiting for the cash flows from your mortgage. It's fully non-recourse. It has some of the best rates in the market. It may or may not be a good fit for your deal, depending on the type of building, the value of that building, the size and the tenant mix in that building actually plays a role into whether you've got a good CMBS loan. That's a whole another category that if you're just starting in commercial real estate and you're moving up potentially from local properties to somewhat larger, that you may not think of right away or know how to get access to that type of loan products. Our goal is to aggregate every commercial mortgage product on the market and make it easy to see. Here's your quotes from different types of lenders and explain. We can go for the lowest rate. What are we trying to do? Are you trying to minimize personal exposure? Are you trying to minimize the amount of cash that you need to put into the deal? There are several different things you can optimize for in commercial real estate or are you just looking for the maximum return? That's pretty easy to calculate on our platform as well but laying out financing options really does include several different types of lenders in commercial real estate.

Deidre Woollard: Well, you just mentioned the CMBS issue because I think you're right. The start of 2020, there was a lot of talk about distressed assets. A lot of that didn't come to pass. CMBS default seem to be not as high as expected but hospitality and retail are still struggling. What are you thinking about what's going to come now. With the talk of the Delta variant, there's some concern that I'm hearing. What are you hearing?

Tim Milazzo: There's a lot of concern. There's been concern in the market since COVID became serious and locked downs began but as you pointed out Deidre, there have not been a lot of distressed property sales. There are a lot of people waiting, hey, I am going to snap up that hotel on $0.10 on the dollar. While there have been some distressed sales, there haven't been as many as many people were expecting last year. For one, we have a never ending eviction moratorium on the multi-family side that keeps finding new life, keeps getting extended either by the administration of the presidency or the CDC or state-by-state. In California, they continue to inch up the eviction moratorium. If people are not paying their rent then lenders are wary to tell a landlord, we're going to foreclose on your property and we're going to go sell it while these things are in place because that can go to court and it can get held up, and he could say, well, I can't collect from these tenants and I can't kick out these tenants and you can't make me pay this loan payment that's late. A lot of the CMBS loans are in limbo. They are with what's called special servicing where you didn't make all your payments on time. If you're late, maybe you haven't made all your payments, but to foreclose and to take back to the property. As a lender, you're going to have to go through and essentially go through the entire process where there's going to be a lot of challenges in court. A lot of lenders have been wary about that. Government agencies like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been patient with borrowers that are behind for COVID-related reasons, and especially as COVID Delta is now in the headlines and spiking with number of cases and there are different people that have different views of that. Lenders are a bit cautious but also it may be harder to get your next permanent mortgage at the lowest rate if your property is in limbo and tenants aren't paying back, that is a major concern. Inflation is a major concern. There's a lot of ways that the commercial property market especially those heavily affected property types like hotels and like retail centers are really stuck in limbo.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk a little bit about inflation, interest rates. Other things that are worrying right now supply chain issues, commodity costs. Is all of that impacting the lending market as well?

Tim Milazzo: Construction loans will slow down immensely by commodities being so expensive like lumber, like wood to build new buildings. That's coming back down, the price of wood but people are still watching inflation. Nobody expects inflation to fully hit in a way that's going to rocket up interest rates at least for the rest of this year. so it is still a historically good time for borrowing rates for commercial real estate. It is not the very bottom but on a historical basis, we're still very close to the bottom of where commercial mortgage rates can be. At least for the remainder of 2021, I haven't heard any experts predicting that that scenario is going to be blown up. Construction funds are there. Again, construction costs are back under control for the moment and we actually see a lot of developers moving forward with development projects of various product types. There's a heavy need for industrial properties. There's a heavy need for housing and for multi-family. There are a lot of builders moving forward with single-family development loans and lots. While there are bumps in the market, money is very available right now. Money is available from a number of different types of lenders and buckets. Inflation is going to be in the headlines every quarter from now until 2023, with the Federal Reserve making their decisions and seeing what happens but as of right now, borrowing rates have really not been pushed up.

Deidre Woollard: That is definitely true. One of my pet peeves in the residential market, and I think it applies to commercial too, is that people take so much time to choose the property, but they spend so little time choosing a loan. On the residential side, you see people all the time. They start with the house, they start with following up with the house, then they worry about financing. I always think it should be the opposite. Is that happening commercial? Does it take less time that people just grab the loan because they are so anxious to get the property?

Tim Milazzo: Well, I think it's very similar on the commercial side when you're browsing for different commercial properties that are a great investment. Listen, you're either using your own money, or you're using a combination of your own money and other people's money to buy that property for the equity. It becomes a race once you get a property under contract that really underwrites, it has the returns that you're looking for, it's in the area that you like and you believe continue to grow rents or continuing to add value. As soon as you're under a contract, that contract specifies, "Here's the closing date that we're aiming for," and you want to get your money in order as quick as possible once you're already under contract. That does become difficult if you don't already know where your financing is coming from. One tool that we have released out some market recently, and it's free, and it's anonymous, and it's free on the Google Chrome Store, if you're using the Google Chrome browser, is a tool where you can instantly access soft financing quotes from any commercial property listing. We call this the StackSource browser extension. If you're browsing different properties to potentially buy as an investment, you click one StackSource button in your browser and it loads in different financing quotes. Now that is not a term sheet because you actually have to have the property underwritten, and there are no pre-approvals in commercial mortgage. It's really dependent on, are you going to do a good job with that particular property? You can't pre-approve that like you can in residential you can get a pre-approval letter and bring it anywhere. But it does the next best thing of saying, here's a suggested interest rate and amortization period, and here's what the loan is probably going to be on that property, and then you can use that for your underwriting purposes, and you can use it on as many properties as you need to, because you need to underwrite a number of properties to try to find the best return and to fit your investment profile. That's the StackSource browser extension. Again, not a true pre-approval, but at least gives you some starting point on understanding what might my financing be once I get this property under contract, when then things need to move fast, and you need to get all your capital in order, in order to close on time.

Deidre Woollard: It sounds that could be really helpful if you were just working on a business plan, and you were trying to compare potential different properties, and how it may play out over time. Is that what you see people using it for?

Tim Milazzo: Yeah, absolutely. It's the quick soft analysis of a property. Is it even worth me pursuing, talking to the brokers on this one and getting a bunch of information from the seller? Let's see if this even fits my profile rather than writing these numbers out on the back of a napkin or estimating in your head or doing a full-blown underwriting, and going and tracking down data, and building a whole spreadsheet, this is a quick and at a button click intermediate. Here is an accurate financing quote, and you can use your estimate for income on the property and say, "Is this even worth pursuing?"

Deidre Woollard: What happens within StackSource once you go through the process? You put in your property, you're looking at loans, you choose the one that's right for you. What happens then?

Tim Milazzo: At that point for a commercial mortgage, you would officially sign a term sheet with the financial institution that's going to be making the loan. StackSource is not a financial institution that gives a loan, we are simply a platform for lining up all these financing options and then making the process more efficient. You're going to sign a term sheet with the bank, or the insurance company, or the CMBS lender, and you're going to give them a deposit that starts things like the appraisal and the environmental check, because you want to get those going, again, right away to keep you on time for closing, and you're going to get a checklist for the documents that you need to provide, and what steps need to be done during due diligence in order to close that loan. At that point, you're in direct contact with the lender that made you that quote on the platform. StackSource is there to shepherd the transaction to close, and we only get paid if that deal successfully closes. There's no upfront fee to use StackSource or to choose a financing option, there's a fee at closing day when the loan is ultimately funded. But we're there to shepherd and help that transaction make it to a close. As well as not just showing you your financing quotes from a numbers standpoint, but help you understand the experience other borrowers have had with that same lender. What is their average closing time? What have other borrowers had to say about the organization of closing, or how happy they were with that lender, and making sure you're going to a lender that doesn't retrade or pullout on a loan at the last minute

Deidre Woollard: StackSource makes money from the investor and the lender or just the investor?

Tim Milazzo: Only ever one. There is no Consumer Protection Act for business loans. When you're on the residential side, it would be illegal to say be a mortgage broker that says, "Hey, borrower pay me one percent or two percent of the loan amount for me successfully doing all of these things for you. Hey, by the way, lender, I can kick you over this nice borrower, but if you have to pay me another one percent." Because that creates a conflict of interest where that mortgage broker may be sending the borrower to the wrong lender because they make more money on that transaction. There is no Consumer Protection Act in commercial mortgages that prevents that behavior, which is shocking but true, and it often happens in our industry. StackSource, our promise, our guarantee, is that there are no hidden fees. When you see your lineup of different loan options on the platform, you'll see what the StackSource fee associated with each quote will be. Sometimes that will be zero because we do have an affiliate partnership with that lender, and then there's going to be no borrower side fee, and then other times it will say this is a bank that we work with, but we need to take the fee on the borrower side, and that will be one percent of the loan amount. It's a flat one percent, and you see it on the closing statement on the day you close. We have a StackSource guarantee of no hidden fees, which is not something that you get from every broker in this industry.

Deidre Woollard: I think that transparency is really important. You've been building StackSource for a while now, it seems like real estate technology zoomed up in the past year or so with everybody not being able to do deals in person. Do you feel like that's going to continue?

Tim Milazzo: Absolutely. We are in the most hands-on tangible industry with real estate because we're talking about the bricks, and the properties, and the real places to go, and yet the data is something that should not just be in someone's head or someone's opinion, but the data should be flowing from what's happening on every property, and so that's going to be a trend that continues. There are going to be people to collaborate with that are not sitting in front of you. Just ours is an example, it's not the only thing happening in real estate tech, but if there are 40 different lenders that are interested in a particular type of loan rather than having to call all of those lenders and source competitive quotes that way, there's an opportunity to cut through the process and enter one loan application and hear back from 40. But this is happening all over the industry. In the equity syndication, and I think with Millionacres, you guys can help people with the equity syndication. Every part of real estate should be plugging in the right data, and we should be putting in as much data as possible to crank through that, to manage our portfolio, to keep tenants happy all the way through to the asset management, and keeping your tenants happy. People expect a digital experience that can stitch that, what's happened yesterday, what's happening today, and what decisions can I make, and that should be a click, and that shouldn't be paperwork, and it shouldn't be unnecessary phone calls. Real estate tech, for a tangible industry, runs on data, and runs on information, and runs on connections and for that reason, this is only the beginning.

Deidre Woollard: I agree with that, and I agree with marketplaces in general just becoming a bigger part of really every part of the industry because it's what we expected. I feel that commercial has lagged a little bit behind residential in every aspect, but I feel like that is changing too. Last question for you. Where do you see StackSource in five years?

Tim Milazzo: Well, in five years we're aiming to be a top commercial real estate finance company. It's a very big industry, there are somewhere between three and 3.5 trillion dollars of commercial mortgages in our country. Those turnover about once every seven years on average. This year there's going to be more than $0.5 trillion of loans originated. Many of those borrowers, may just be going with the lender they know, not the lender that's best. They may be working with traditional brokers who add weeks to the process to go through and get competition from lenders. We're trying to bring efficiency and transparency, and we're going to see where that takes us. We're not aiming for a certain amount of market share, but if we can be the most transparent, and the most efficient option, we believe, and we're seeing that more and more borrowers want that to be the truth of the commercial mortgage process. We're going to continue to invest in that, we're going to continue investing in our technology, and we believe in five years that's going to make us a top commercial financing company.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. I love that. Well, thank you Tim. This was really interesting and a great overview of what's happening in commercial real estate financing. Listeners, you can learn more and get a quote at stacksource.com or check out their Chrome extension. Stay well and stay invested.