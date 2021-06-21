Millionacres Spotlight: Industrial Real Estate with Brad Wright, CEO of Chunker

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, real estate investing Fools. You've probably heard me talk a lot about warehouses and industrial real estate recently. It's just one of the places that the team and I are seeing. Space at a premium, price per square foot is growing. There's just so much demand for warehouse space right now. But one thing that I've been watching and I've been talking about lately is the fact that sometimes the little guy can't get space. There's the Amazons of the world taking up a lot of room. I'm excited to talk today with Brad Wright, who is the CEO of Chunker. Chunker has an interesting idea. They're transforming traditional warehousing, they're providing a warehouse marketplace. That connects organizations needing space on a short-term basis with those that may have excess space and would like a little income. It's a match made in heaven. Owners and tenants can monetize unused space and businesses that need space can get some. Thanks for joining me, Brad.

Brad Wright: Deidre, you're Welcome. I really appreciate you having me this morning.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I noticed on your site it says, nearly 30 percent of warehouse space sits empty at any given time. I found that fascinating. Why is that?

Brad Wright: This is a fascinating fact for lots of people. It's just because of the evident flow of commerce and the supply chain complexities and just the vast amount of planning required, including these timeframes. Here's an example. The average commercial warehouse lease right now in America is about 10 years roughly. What that means as a warehouse user, you've got to look out at your crystal ball and you've got to determine what you're going to need for 10 years in advance. Unfortunately, their crystal ball is just like yours and mine, and it's just not that great. [laughs] They just don't know at any given time.

Deidre Woollard: Just talked about industrial real estate being one of the hottest sectors. Pandemic definitely increased that. Some studies are saying we need a billion more square feet of warehouse space by 2025, which just sounds impossible. Are we building enough space to keep up with demand at this point?

Brad Wright: No. There's lots of space that has to be repurposed also. But if you look at the warehouse market in the US right now, there's probably a total of about 30 billion square feet already. When you think of that, building a billion new square feet is not that much, but the usage of warehouse has changed. You look at how Amazon uses the warehouse and it's much different than people used to use warehouses. In the sense that a typical warehouse even five years ago, maybe 10, was probably 250,000 square feet and 35-foot high ceilings. Well, Amazon is building a million square feet, with 75-foot high ceilings. The reason they are doing that is there's much more automation, the ability to rock it up much higher, and get to those goods, computerization. About ongoing just automation of everything. A lot of the older warehouses don't meet the need as well for growing e-commerce. The warehouse is really becoming the retail store of the future, and so they're just evolving.

Deidre Woollard: That's one of the things I'm just totally fascinated about right now is innovations in warehousing. I've seen a couple of major robotics companies having good funding rounds. I feel like there is a tremendous transformation in the works. I've talked to other people about this too. What do you see as the future of warehousing? Are we going to be able to use the space more efficiently? So much of warehouse right now, it's just space.

Brad Wright: Before I answer that, I want to go back to what you said about initial uses of the warehouse. One of the reasons Chunker got into this business is because a warehouse is a generic four-wall building too, and it can have lots and lots of purposes. One of the big purposes people have is overflow storage. There's lots of reasons why they just need for space. It opens up the warehouse world to a company like Chunker, where we're sharing it. If somebody has that extra space, they can just come in and they can store their extra things over in a corner of the warehouse compared to needing to do all the automation. There's still this huge spectrum of needs of warehouses from really simple, I've just got 10 containers of stuff coming from China that I don't know what to do with because my current warehouse didn't empty out sooner. I just need a place to put it, to uses like constructions, one of our big use cases, where somebody is doing a remodel of a hotel, for instance, and they need a place to store sofas and [laughs] all kinds of beds, dressers while they are devoted to do remodels. There's not one certain use of a warehouse. Basically, everything that you looked around your office, every single thing you see, everything you use, everything you've ever used, has spent time in warehouse in someplace. There's just a vast amount of storage needs and types and things that are all changing at different rates for different reasons.

Deidre Woollard: How is supply and demand playing out on Chunker right now? How has it been during the pandemic and in our post-pandemic world?

Brad Wright: Yeah, well so the pandemic part and that basically probably accelerated the use of Chunker by years. The reason for that is all of a sudden, people had to do things differently than they've done before to solve problems that they didn't know they were going to have. All over sudden solutions like Chunker is there and they use it. The supply and the demand is really interesting because the need for Chunker or for temporary warehouse space is endless. There's an endless number of use cases of why people end up needing space for a short amount of time that they would never ever do a deal for five years for. They're doing a project, they have some overflow needs, the building that they were building and didn't get done, and so there's all these things and those just accelerated. On Chunker right now, we have warehouses in 42 states and over 20 million square feet, but we can't even come close to keeping up with the demand. The demand is probably for short-term storage right now. This definitely got accelerated because of the pandemic, but the demand is easily 20 times the supply right now, easily 20 times.

Deidre Woollard: That's amazing. What does Chunker charge and how do you make your money?

Brad Wright: We charge both parties. Chunker is a complete platform. What that means is we have two sides of the marketplace. We have suppliers of warehouse space and we have people who need it. The people that we call space providers, because they can be brokers, they can be landlords, they could be tenants, the space providers, we charge five percent if we do a deal. It's free-to-use, meaning it's free list. On the other side of the market, it's free-to-use as far as searching and they can search all day long. If there's a transaction then we charge the space provider five percent. We charge the incoming tenant, the person who needs that Chunker short-term storage space 15 percent.

Deidre Woollard: How do landlords go about determining the cost for short-term storage if they have the space that they are interested in subletting out?

Brad Wright: Yeah, we leave that totally up to them. They do a variety of things, to some extent it depends on their desperation. [laughs] How quickly they want to do a deal because they can set it at any price. The harsh reality for a landlord is that every day a building sits there is a day of rent loss that they will never get back. You never get that day back, so you have to put that into your calculus of what you want to charge. It's basically what's worth for them to do the deal. In many cases, they charge a premium over market rates. I call that just the difference between buying wholesale versus buying retail. If you're willing to sign a 10-year lease, you get the wholesale price. You get the cheaper price because you're taking the long-term risk of that building. If you wanted as a short-term deal, you have really no risk. There is a premium. We've done deals up to 300 percent, three times the market rate. It just depends. On the other side the landlord is only one part of the equation that the tenants have the space to. The tenants know what they're paying and they have the opposite problem with the landlord. It's not a day loss of rent. If they're paying for it and it's empty, then that just a day of lost profit that they can never get back either. They use Chunker to subsidize those costs. Effectively, anything they get from Chunker is just pure profit for them because they would have to pay for space anyway.

Deidre Woollard: I think that's a really interesting aspect of Chunker. Is there anything that tenants need to know about subletting space? Do they need to look at the terms of their lease?

Brad Wright: Yeah. Pretty much every lease in America lets the tenant, gives them the right to use their building for any lawful purpose, one, and two, to subleases. In many cases, they also need the landlord's approval, but that's for a sublease. That's probably where Chunker is a little bit different too because we don't do subleases. The reason for that is exactly to get around that clause for one. It's also to make it easier and to make it lightweight. One of the impediments to doing short-term deals over many years has been just how complex they are. Lots of attorneys, lots of brain surgery to try to do. There might be three months of negotiation for a three-month deal and it doesn't make sense for anybody. Chunker comes along and one of the core components of Chunker is we enabled the entire transaction on our platform. We have all the documents, we do the electronic signatures, we collect and distribute payments, and we do that all automatically, so it's really easy to use. But on the document side, we've moved to a spaces use this license agreement. The license agreement is a lighter weight because it's not a lease or sublease, it really doesn't fall under those clauses of needing the owner's permission.

Deidre Woollard: Does that impact liability, insurance, things like that?

Brad Wright: Sure, it does. But luckily, because they can use that building for any lawful purpose, a lot of times the tenant's insurance and/or even the landlord's insurance already covers their part of the liability for doing whatever they do. Then on the incoming tenant side, one of the things we do at Chunker is that we allow the person with the space to determine how much insurance that incoming tenant has to have, and what types of insurance and as part of doing the transaction, the space provider can require the incoming tenant to upload a certificate of insurance that shows the coverage and names them as an additional insured so that they know that they are covered.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. One of the things that I am following as a trend is obviously supply-chain issues have been huge during the pandemic, still going on, especially in real estate and home-building, taking forever to get appliances. Are you seeing that as something that people are looking for more space because they want to have more things in storage or they want to be better prepared for last-mile warehousing and things like that?

Brad Wright: Yeah. Actually, both of those use cases. We did one of our bigger deals last year right at the beginning of the pandemic with a company that had a contract to supply all kinds of things to the federal government. They have harsh contracts with big penalties that if they didn't meet these supply things that they would get. They had to get additional warehouses from Chunker to stock up, whatever they can get it they'd stock up because they have to meet those contracts. That's definitely one side that's stocking up is been huge. The other side is that because of the overall disruption in the supply chain, like you said, some things are really hard to get. Part of that's because plants shut down manufacturing, they couldn't get the raw materials because the raw materials [laughs] are prior shut down their manufacturing, so there was this wicked chain of events that happened. On the other side, so what that meant is that they had empty warehouses because they couldn't stock them up with the goods that they needed. But on the other side of the equation, we have lots of customers coming to us that one hadn't been able to sell what they had. Like a lot of retailers, for instance, they already had all of their warehouses full because they were getting ready for the big spring sales. Also in every store shuts down, nothing leaves the warehouses. Well, guess what? Apparel manufacturers do, they buy like summer stuff six or eight months in advance. So the summer stuff is already on the way, the warehouses are still full of the spring stuff they didn't sell and so they needed space. From a marketplace perspective, we were able to match up people that had all that excess supply, didn't know what to do with it, didn't have any outlet for it and put it in these places that hadn't been supplied because they couldn't get their goods.

Deidre Woollard: Overall, how do you feel about investing in warehouse space from a real estate perspective? Right now, obviously, it's a great time. Is this a long-term thing and can real estate investors use Chunker as a primary source to get tenants?

Brad Wright: They absolutely can. We actually have this area we call the Chunker hedge, that they can decide. A lot of times they might have because of the nature of the land or the development, build bigger buildings than maybe they want to. They have to go out on a limb for a little bit to build these buildings and get more financing. They can look out to Chunker and see what the demand is, so they can know that, hey, if we have extra space, we can still generate some cash flow from the Chunker tenants that need space in that area. But having said that, industrial real estate has been a really hot investment for at least a decade. If you just look at the megatrends that are out there, with the retail, changing a lot from brick-and-mortar to more warehousing, the warehouse is the retail of the future. There's just going to be more and more need and more demand. It seems like real estate generally is a great investment, always.

Deidre Woollard: Always. I like what you said there about the Chunker hedge because I think that makes sense we're seeing a lot of warehouses being built on spec right now because people are trying to capitalize on industrial boom. So it makes a lot of sense to have a temporary situation and to be able to see what the demand is.

Brad Wright: One of the real premises of Chunker is that the sharing economy never came to a massive class of assets. It's a massive class of capital-intensive assets, and historically, if they've been empty, they've just built into their projections to sit on. Well, the cost of sort, the cost of steel, the cost of concrete, the cost of building a warehouse is enormous, it could be 20, $30 million. Well, nobody, in the end, can afford to sit on that capital without generating some type of return. Chunker provides that interim step, where everybody, the holy grail of industrial real estate is at 10 or 20-year lease that sometimes it takes years to get it, and so Chunker just serves that bridge. Our intention is never to supplant that long-term business model because ultimately people like to lock in their cost and they like certainty and so they like those long-term contracts, but because of all those up and flows we talked about Chunker just provides that cushion.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Last question, what's next for Chunker? How do you plan to expand?

Brad Wright: We've got big plans [laughs] obviously, [laughs] big plans. A lot of that is just gaining more and more space density, like I said, we have warehouses in 42 states. We need warehouses in all 50. We need 100 times the space we already have on the platform just to meet the demand. Our current focus is really just growing our footprint in the US and beyond that, definitely expanding internationally.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Well, Brad, thank you so much for your time today. Reminder to our listeners, you can learn more about Chunker at chunker.com. Stay well and stay invested.