Advertiser Disclosure

advertising disclaimer
Skip to main content

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac --Do You Know The Difference?

Sep 19, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play a major role in the mortgage market and are often mentioned in the same sentence. Still, the companies aren’t one and the same. Here's what you need to know about the differences between the two.

Millionacres Logo Mark
By Millionacres Staff

Learn More

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Popular Videos