Boston for Real Estate Investors

Boston is the capital of Massachusetts, and the largest city in New England, spanning about 48 square miles. It's home to nearly 693,000 people and also serves as a destination for more than 22 million tourists each year. The city was founded by the Puritans in 1630 and is affectionately called Beantown, a reference to early settlers affinity for beans. Boston's many neighborhoods offer a rich mix of real estate opportunities, from stately brownstones in Beacon Hill to triple deckers in Dorchester to sleek new luxury condos in the Seaport District.

Like many other cities, Boston's real estate market has been hit hard by the pandemic. The downtown area especially saw a massive exodus of residents who left apartments vacant in search of more space during the lockdown. The once-vibrant college campuses in and around the city were quiet and subdued as students were sent home to complete their studies remotely last March. As the vaccine continues its roll-out, campuses are expected to be full again this fall, which bodes well for investors in the student housing sector. Demand is high, and inventory is low in Boston's real estate scene. The country's average median home price is $330,000, but in Boston, it's hovering around $557,000. Boston's median rent is much higher than that of the general market. The current median rent is $2,230 surpassing the national median price of $1,740. Still, Boston rents have decreased 5.9 percent year-over-year. Boston foreclosures have fallen 0.1 percent year-over-year. The rate is now at about 0.3 percent, which is very close to the national foreclosure rate.

Boston is home to many companies in the financial sector with State Street Bank, MassMutual, LPL Financial Holdings, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston located here. Boston is also a leader in biotech, Akili Interactive Labs, Ginkgo Bioworks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals all have facilities in the city and surrounding areas. Boston is home to 21 in-patient hospitals, top hospitals, and rehabilitation facilities include Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Center. Boston is widely known as a college town, home to many of the world's most renowned institutes of higher education.

The city of Boston is home to 29 colleges and universities, while there are more than a 100 institutions of higher education in the greater metropolitan area. All told, there are more than 250,000 students descending on the region from all over the world each year. The vast student population makes Boston and surrounding towns an excellent opportunity for investors with student housing portfolios. Boston University is a top-tier research university with an enrollment of around 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Northeastern University is known for its co-operative education program that allows students to get valuable hands-on experience in their respective fields before graduation. The university has a total enrollment of more than 37,000 undergrad and graduate students. Boston College has a total enrollment of nearly 15,000 students and has been touted as one of the new Ivies. Other notable schools include Emerson College, a top choice for students in the communication and arts field, and Berklee College of Music, which attracts budding talent from all over the world. Of course, one can't forget that Harvard University and MIT are just across the river in Cambridge, not to mention dozens of other schools in any direction. Step a little farther outside of Boston, and you'll find other prestigious institutions, including Tufts University in Medford, Brandeis University in Waltham and Wellesley College in Wellesley.

Allston and Brighton form an urban hub popular with college students for it's easy access to both campus and nightlife. Roxbury's condos and multi-family homes offer good opportunities for investors. Keep an eye on Nubian Square, which has new residential developments and a mixed-use complex in the works. The redevelopment of the old Suffolk Downs race track has brought a lot of promise to East Boston, an industrial area that is also home to Boston's Logan airport. Investors are keeping an eye in Seaport neighborhood of Fort Point, where the life sciences industry is setting down roots. East Cambridge is ready for something big now that the Green Line Extension is almost finished in Cambridge Crossing, an innovative and mixed-use community that connects to Kendall Square is opening. [MUSIC] Like other major cities, Boston got pummeled by the pandemic, but just like the Red Sox State that had to come back in 2004, the city is also on track to rebound. The tight housing market shows there is high demand for living in Boston, though investors might have to be a little patient with breaking into the real estate market.