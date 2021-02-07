Advertiser Disclosure

A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Phoenix

Jul 02, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

Phoenix, Arizona has a population of over 1.6 million, making it the fifth-most populated place in the country. It also spans nearly 516 square miles. Add in the many universities, Fortune 500 companies, and major foothold industries like healthcare, retail, and tech in the city, and there's a lot to be said about the real estate investing possibilities Phoenix presents. This video explains why Phoenix is such a hot market (and we aren't just talking about those scorching summers). Read more here.

By Millionacres Staff

