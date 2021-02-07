Phoenix, Arizona has a population of over 1.6 million, making it the fifth-most populated place in the country. It also spans nearly 516 square miles. Add in the many universities, Fortune 500 companies, and major foothold industries like healthcare, retail, and tech in the city, and there's a lot to be said about the real estate investing possibilities Phoenix presents. This video explains why Phoenix is such a hot market (and we aren't just talking about those scorching summers). Read more here.
A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Phoenix
Popular Videos
Real Estate Investing
A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Las Vegas
By Millionacres Staff
Does Las Vegas offer opportunities for real estate investors?
Learn More
Real Estate Market
A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Seattle
By Millionacres Staff
Seattle has jobs and technology but it also has high real estate prices.
Learn More