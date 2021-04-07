What Is the Average Appreciation of Real Estate in the U.S.?

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
It's no secret the real estate market is on fire. Over the past year, the average appreciation of real estate has increased 14.5%, a staggering number compared to historical performance. While many homeowners and real estate investors look to the average home-price valuation as an indicator for future value, it's important to remember that housing prices and the rate they appreciate can change dramatically year over year. This article will take a closer look at historical appreciation rates while explaining what drives changes in median home value over time, including today.
Tracking home appreciation
Price appreciation is a term used to describe an increase in value of an asset over time. In real estate, this directly relates to the value of a property, which is measured by comparing the change in median home value from the previous year. In an ideal market, home appreciation should keep pace with inflation, meaning the value of the home is increasing as much as the value of the dollar is decreasing; however that isn't always the case.
What drives home appreciation?
Supply and demand is the greatest driver of real estate appreciation. When there is high demand and low supply, commonly referred to as a seller's market, home-value appreciation increases. Conversely, when there is high supply and low demand, often referred to as a buyer's market, property prices remain stagnant or decrease.
When we look at historical appreciation rates as they coincide with important economic events, you can see home appreciation year over year changes significantly.
|Event
|Year Range
|Appreciation Rate
|1990's Recession
|July 1990 - July 1991
|-2.9%
|Dotcom Bubble
|March 2001 - March 2002
|6.8%
|The Great Recession
|January 2008 - January 2009
|-12.7%
|COVID-19 Recession
|March 2020 - March 2021
|13.3%
As you can see, a recession is not always an indicator of falling home prices. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the median price increased 4% from January 2019 to January 2020, a healthy appreciation rate as it related to the inflation rate of 2.5% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This gives evidence that real estate appreciation is driven not just by supply and demand but a number of factors. Low mortgage rates are enticing for borrowers because their dollar goes further, so a low-interest rate environment can drive demand. Housing location and property type can also determine appreciation value. It's the reason Miami's single-family home prices, which include its luxury market, have appreciated 25.3% while the condo market has only increased 15.1% year over year as of May 2021.
Current real estate appreciation
Right now, as of April 2021, the national appreciation rate is 2% month over month and 14.5% year over year. As of May 2021, the inflation rate according to the Labor Statistics is 5%, which means homeowners in most markets are seeing the median home price increase far faster than inflation. While the national average is a good reference, real estate appreciation should really be analyzed on a local level. Localized data can indicate which neighborhood, property type, or other important factors are appreciating at faster or slower rates and give a more accurate idea for the average real estate appreciation at a given moment. Below are appreciation rates for a few of the country's largest major metropolitan markets.
|Market
|Appreciation Rate (year over year)
|Austin, Texas
|42.2%
|Boise, Idaho
|35.3%
|Miami
|25.8%
|Phoenix
|24.9%
|Denver
|20%
|St. Louis
|9%
|Baltimore
|9%
|Greenville, South Carolina
|8.7%
|Philadelphia
|7.3%
|Cleveland
|4.8%
Just remember, appreciation rates are constantly changing. A fast-growing market can quickly turn into a negatively appreciated market. It's important to understand what's driving supply and demand in the given market and to understand that today's appreciation rate doesn't always equate to future value.
