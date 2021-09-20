Where House Prices Should Be Rising the Fastest

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
It's hard to find two things that The Villages in Florida and Anchorage, Alaska, have in common, but here's one: Homebuyers in both places can expect to see a 4.4% gain in home prices in those very different markets in the next year.
That's according to home improvement platform Porch.com, which used data from Zillow, Redfin, and the U.S. Census Bureau to rank 201 different U.S. markets in an Aug. 19 blog titled "Real Estate Markets Expected to Grow the Most in the Next Year."
The Villages, a retirement community on steroids, tied at 199th with the biggest city in the 49th state. In some real estate investment contexts, a 4.4% gain would be respectable -- a dividend yield from a real estate investment trust (REIT) for instance – but that's paltry compared with, say, the top spot on the list. The Porch forecasters expect Austin, Texas, prices to soar 37.1% in the next year, following a 30.5% gain in the past year.
"Bargain" is a relative term here, but this information can help investors assess their markets' potential for rental property and flipping, and for maybe moving into a new place themselves. The researchers provide four lists: three by market size, and one that packs them all into one regardless of size.
They also included median incomes and the ratio of home price to household income. That speaks to affordability in a market, a crucial bit of insight to have when considering an area's ability to continue to attract new buyers and sustain elevated prices.
Here are the 10 markets out of 201 that Porch predicts will see the highest one-year price gains going forward.
|Rank
|Metro
|Forecasted One-Year Price Gain
|Current Median Home Price
|Median Household Income
|Price-to-Income Ratio
|1.
|Austin, Texas
|37.1%
|$458,885
|$80,954
|5.67x
|2.
|Santa Cruz, California
|28.9%
|$1,041,859
|$89,269
|11.67x
|3.
|Bend, Oregon
|28.7%
|$560,554
|$71,643
|7.82x
|4. (tie)
|Provo, Utah
|28.2%
|$457,450
|$79,152
|5.78x
|4. (tie)
|Fort Myers, Florida
|28.2%
|$285,336
|$62,240
|4.58x
|6.
|Phoenix
|26.2%
|$367,484
|$67,896
|5.41x
|7.
|St. George, Utah
|25.7%
|$415,557
|$63,595
|6.53x
|8. (tie)
|Flagstaff, Arizona
|25.2%
|$463,091
|$58,085
|7.97x
|8. (tie)
|Ogden, Utah
|25.2%
|$425,602
|$79,251
|5.37x
|10.
|Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
|24.8%
|$555,511
|$85,042
|6.53x
And here are the 10 markets out of 201 that Porch predicts will see the smallest one-year price gains going forward.
|Rank
|Metro
|Forecasted One-Year Price Gain
|Current Median Home Price
|Median Household Income
|Price-to-Income Ratio
|192. (tie)
|Jonesboro, Arkansas
|8.4%
|$142,435
|$44,998
|3.17x
|192. (tie)
|Fort Smith, Arkansas
|8.4%
|$119,618
|$45,157
|2.65x
|194. (tie)
|Wausau, Wisconsin
|7.9%
|$190,940
|$65,094
|2.93x
|194. (tie)
|Hammond, Louisiana
|7.9%
|$167,604
|$47,825
|3.50x
|196. (tie)
|Sierra Vista, Arizona
|7.2%
|$183,652
|$48,484
|3.79x
|196. (tie)
|Kankakee, Illinois
|7.2%
|$163,238
|$60,923
|2.68x
|198.
|Racine, Wisconsin
|4.9%
|$183,811
|$60,779
|3.02x
|199. (tie)
|The Villages, Florida
|4.4%
|$299,811
|$60,287
|4.97x
|199. (tie)
|Anchorage, Alaska
|4.4%
|$315,755
|$80,676
|3.91c
|201.
|Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
|0.2%
|$242,454
|$67,715
|3.58x
The Millionacres bottom line
A list of 201 U.S. markets is likely to contain at least one, if not many, that you're interested in, and with the ability to work anywhere now a fact of life for millions, that could make some of these smaller, less pricey markets more attractive. Many of them have price/income ratios well below the hottest markets, too, which perhaps could point to more resiliency if and when a down market returns. After all, there may well be fewer homeowners there who could find themselves house poor come crunch time.
