The Top (and Bottom) 10 States for Infrastructure

While the coronavirus continues to threaten the public’s health, it’s still always a good time for real estate investors to step back and take a long view of economic development prospects. Because, eventually, this too shall pass. Hopefully.

In taking that long view about where to invest and why, you might want to consider some big-picture items as well as the gritty details. For instance, infrastructure. That’s the collection of buildings, roads, electricity supply, telecommunications, and more that underpin pretty much everything about daily life for those who aren’t living -- and doing business -- completely off the grid.

Infrastructure is always a big spend, and after months of haggling, it looks like we’re about to spend a good chunk more in this country. The Senate -- in a rare bipartisan (enough to get passed) vote -- agreed this week to take up a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that, The New York Times reports [subscription required], would provide about $550 billion in new federal money for roads, bridges, rail, transit, water, and other physical infrastructure programs.

Whether or not this all happens, investors considering where to go with their money or their businesses -- through investing in real estate stocks or rental properties or otherwise -- might do well by looking first at what’s happening on a state level before getting down to the local conditions.

Illinois at No. 1 in infrastructure; West Virginia at No. 50

CNBC recently published its “Top States for Business 2021” report, which used 85 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness to come up with a list that placed Virginia at the very top.

Infrastructure was one of those 10 categories. Taking into consideration factors such as the state of the electricity grid, road and bridge conditions, climate change vulnerability, transportation, broadband, available commercial space, and more, CNBC published pieces on the 10 best states for infrastructure and the 10 worst.

The top 10 and their scores (and a highlight) are: