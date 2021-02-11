Should I Rent in an Expensive Area or Buy in a Cheap One?

To rent or to buy -- oh the joys of adulthood! This is a major decision that most adults make many times during their journey through life. To deepen the problem is the additional decision of whether to rent in an expensive area or buy in a cheap area. When deciding which decision is the best regarding renting versus buying, the choice definitely depends on your personal budget and preference.

While your preference and your budget are the ultimate decision makers, let’s review some of the pros and cons of renting in an expensive area versus buying in a cheap area.

Is renting better than buying

Many consider America to be the "nation of renters" because for some, renting is cheaper than buying a home. While this is so, in some sections of America, the cost of renting can be more expensive than purchasing a home. Some renters are willing to fork out the additional moola to rent in an expensive area in order to take advantage of the many perks that come with living in the environment.

Some of the perks that come along with renting in an expensive area:

Access to luxury amenities.

Access to premier social networking opportunities.

Access to major corporations.

Convenient access to public transportation.

Access to entertainment districts.

No commitment; the freedom to move once the lease period ends.

No property tax payments due.

No maintenance fees.

If renting in an expensive area is your cup of tea, here is a list of some of the most expensive rental markets.

Purchasing a home in a cheap area

Purchasing a home for some is part of the American dream. When making this decision, purchasing a home in an area that is conducive to your personal needs is of utmost importance. So when deciding whether to buy in a cheap area, not only do you need to review your budget, but you also need to take stock of your personal needs. While buying a home is a big decision, buying a home in a cheap area may help make that decision become a bit easier. There are many benefits of buying in a cheap area:

Ability to keep the basic expenses low.

Ability to pay off mortgage faster.

Ability to take advantage of predictable monthly payments.

Ability to make a long-term investment.

Ability to take advantage of homeowners tax breaks.

Ability to use additional resources to renovate or remodel the property.

Ability to take advantage of the equity in the home if the property value increases.

Indulge in the overall benefit of being part of a community as a homeowner.

If purchasing a home in a cheap area is the best decision for you, here are Nasdaq’s 10 most affordable markets to tap into:

Detroit, Michigan

Cleveland, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

Memphis, Tennessee

Baltimore, Maryland

Rochester, New York

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Montgomery, Alabama

Buffalo, New York

Kansas City, Kansas

If purchasing a home in a cheaper area is something that interests you, the cities listed above may be for you. On the other hand, if you love the big-city allure, renting in a more expensive city may be the best option for you.

Millionacres bottom line

When deciding to buy a home in a cheap area or rent a property in an expensive area, you should always consider this rule of personal finance: Buy items that are within your means. Work with your budget, stick to your budget, and spend within your budget. If you follow these three steps, deciding whether to rent in an expensive area or buy in a cheap one will be an easy decision for you.