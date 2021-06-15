Real Estate Investors Back in the Game: Property Types They Want Most

What are investors into?

The most attractive buy for investors these days is the single-family property. According to Redfin's data, single-home purchases by investors are up almost 5% over the year for Q1.

That's quite the surge compared to other property types. Condo purchases rose a mere 0.9% for the quarter, while investor purchases for townhomes and multifamily properties actually fell.

Why the penchant for single-family homes? Redfin's Lily Katz says the pandemic has a lot to do with it, writing, "This is likely because Americans have been prioritizing space and privacy during the pandemic, turning single-family homes into a hotter commodity than crowded apartment buildings in the city."

Despite the leaning toward single-family, multifamily properties are still in high demand. Investors purchased more than a quarter of all multifamily properties available in the first quarter of the year. (Their purchases accounted for just 15% of all single-family homes.)

Higher-tier properties are also high on investors' lists, according to Redfin's data. Purchases of high-priced properties (top third in the area) were up 20% in Q1, while midpriced homes were up 12.7%. Lower-priced properties -- those on the lower third of the spectrum -- actually fell 9.2%.

Finally, investors are flocking toward hot tertiary markets -- smaller metros with warm weather and strong job markets. Miami, for example, has the highest share of investor purchases in the first quarter, with nearly 24% of all homes going to investors. Rounding out the top five for investor purchases were Atlanta; Jacksonville, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; and Phoenix.

The bottom line

Investors are clearly coming back into the fold. Are you considering a new investment this quarter? More specifically, are you considering a single-family investment like so many others? If so, check out these best and worst markets to invest in.