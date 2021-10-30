Is More Real Estate the Solution to Current Supply Chain Problems?

It's no secret that the world is facing some major supply chain issues. Container shipments are sitting at docks for days or weeks before being unloaded or sent to their final destination; a huge number of products, including food, are in short supply; and prices on high-demand goods are soaring. This has affected everything from lumber, new construction, and real estate to cars and gas prices. So what's the solution to our bottlenecked supply chain? The answer may just surprise you.

The cause of the current supply chain issues

The onset of covid-19 was the clear kickoff point for the current supply chain issues we're seeing today. Initial business closures paused a huge number of factory productions, creating a shortage of supplies. When demand didn't stall, businesses and suppliers were left in a tough spot where demand outpaced supply.

Companies have been trying to play catch up over the past year, but most production lines aren't able to keep up. The combination of a labor shortage, lack of shipping containers and facilities to store and distribute goods, as well as record high inflation, it's clear why it's a super challenging time to be reliant on our current global supply chain.

Inflation is raising the cost of goods and services, including the hourly wage paid to workers and the cost to ship and receive goods as well as deliver or distribute them. This jump in cost is eating away at profits for a number of suppliers and is making it fiscally unsustainable to maintain operations. For frame of reference, to ship a container from Los Angeles to Shanghai prior to the pandemic ran around $1,600. Today, that same shipping container could cost $20,000, according to the head of Istanbul's Chamber of Commerce.

Can real estate save the day?

The current drive in demand has created unparalleled demand for industrial properties and alternative solutions to shipments by air as transportation costs rise. Businesses are realizing the deficiencies in our current supply chain operations, and many are being driven to take their supply chain closer to home. Industrial vacancy rates are at a record low 4% while leasing volume, including renewals, has grown 52% year over year. There's a clear need for more industrial space to meet this growing demand. Since real estate only accounts for around 3% to 6%, while transportation costs can run anywhere from 50% to 70%, there's a clear advantage to using real estate as a solution for the problem at hand. Major port markets are definitely seeing an increase in new industrial developments, with Q3 2021 hitting a new high for industrial construction, while many industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) are reaching record absorption rates. But more real estate isn't necessarily the end all, be all.

Millionacres take

In reality, the solution will come from solving the root of the problems simultaneously, which will take time. Adding more real estate to the mix will definitely help lighten the load, but it won't take care of it all together. Labor shortages and inflation will need to be addressed before the true blockage can be released, even for automated warehouses that require less active labor. And some goods, particularly raw materials, simply can't be sourced closer to home.

After all, it doesn't matter if you move your supply chain closer to home or have more real estate to house and distribute products if you don't have the workers to help the systems move as needed. Costs will still remain high, placing the burden on the producer and consumer, driving demand or production down until pricing is better managed. In the meantime, consumers can expect more delays, while investors -- particularly those invested in industrial REITs -- can expect continued record growth and demand.