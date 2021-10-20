Well, our little stable of Millionacres writers amused ourselves for a bit the other day with that ever-popular residential real estate version of show-and-tell: Look at what a million bucks will buy you around my neck of the woods.

For instance, three of us live in South Carolina -- two in Columbia and one on the coast near Charleston. We shared this beauty from Lexington and this one out of Folly Beach. Our colleagues' entries included this sprawler from Springfield, Missouri -- it even has a secret room -- and this lovely home in suburban Denver. By contrast, there's this Staten Island home and my favorite eye-roller from the left coast -- this burnt-out hulk.

Now, there are plenty of great reasons to live in our nation's great cities, especially if you can afford to invest in nice digs. On the other hand, the pandemic has helped accelerate the appeal of moving to the hinterlands, and because we're here to help, we thought we'd share with you the gist of some interesting research just published by Realtor.com: "Massive Homes, Mini Prices: The 10 U.S. Cities With the Most Affordable Mansions."

A mansion, in this case, is 5,000 square feet or more, and they skew expensive

"Mansion" is in the eye of the beholder, to a degree. So, in this case, the Realtor.com folks decreed it to be 5,000 square feet or more, a size point that yielded a median price of $1.58 million in August, up 17% in a year.

And for a city to make the list, it had to have at least 50 such listings that month, and only one city per state was included.

The Midwest and South had the most such listings, the report said, adding, "Many are found in areas like the Rust Belt, former industrial powerhouses that have been struggling economically in recent years. But the stately homes of local titans, built to show off their wealth, still stand -- and some of them can be found for a bargain."

So, without further ado, they are.

Indianapolis Canton, Georgia Kansas City, Missouri Lehi, Utah Louisville, Kentucky Katy, Texas Aurora, Colorado Birmingham, Alabama Overland Park, Kansas Tulsa, Oklahoma

The range here is $845,000 ($137 per square foot) for Indianapolis to $1.2 million ($182 per square foot), and don't hesitate to take the time to check out the whole piece. The writers added a lot of interesting details about each market.

The Millionacres bottom line

I lived and worked in Detroit through the 1980s and remember seeing a few streets of decrepit but once stunning mansions near downtown. I wonder how they're doing now. Some serious bargains are still there, especially those in areas that are once again doing well, I would hazard to say. That story, no doubt, is being repeated elsewhere.

This list includes several fast-growing suburban communities where, I'm assuming, a lot of that "mansion" action is new construction. But as anyone who has spent any time in smaller, older towns knows, there are many large, old homes that can be absolute gems.

Either way, expect to spend. Older homes can be money pits, of course, but so can the new places. That begins with the financing. Bankrate says the Oct. 15 national average for a jumbo loan was 3.30% for a purchase price of $685,314 and a 20% down payment of $137,063.