5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/8/21

Today on Millionacres

What the Expiration of Extended Federal Unemployment Benefits Could Mean for Real Estate

Hundreds of thousands of Americans over the past year and a half have relied on federal benefits to help them get through pandemic-related challenges. They just ended, leaving an estimated 8.4 million Americans who remain unemployed in a tough position, our Liz Brumer writes.

The Millionacres takeaway: Some states might step up. We might find out just how much those benefits have kept some people out of the workforce, and this could ease some of the labor shortage. And there could be some spikes in evictions and foreclosures. All this remains to be seen.

KKR Plans $3 Billion Net Lease Platform

Our Matthew DiLallo takes a look at plans by private equity giant KKR (NYSE: KKR) to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple net lease real estate, a project led by veterans from a high-performing real estate investment trust (REIT).

The Millionacres takeaway: NNN real estate isn't flashy. It doesn't have the upside potential of some other property types. However, it's very stable, making it ideal for investors seeking to generate predictable income. That makes it an excellent fit for KKR's growing real estate portfolio. And maybe yours.

3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy With Dividends Above 5%

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ), which tracks an index of property-owning REITs, is yielding a respectable 2.9%. However, keep in mind that this is just an average. There are some REITs that pay significantly more.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Matt Frankel shares some insight on three equities that have dividend yields of 5% or higher, as well as significant growth potential in the years ahead.

Also in Today's News

The Great Labor Day Return to the Office That Wasn't

The Labor Day weekend is behind us, but the wave of workers back in their offices and patronizing nearby businesses that was supposed to follow is more like a trickle, Bisnow reports [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: This piece points to several indicators that the return to the office has not only not materialized as hoped but is actually backtracking, thanks in part to the delta variant. Not good news for owners of office property or their investors, and for the other businesses that rely on that traffic.

Bill Gates' Cascade Taking Over Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Bill Gates' Cascade Investment is taking a swing in the hotel industry, paying more than $2 billion to take control of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, The Real Deal reports.

The Millionacres takeaway: The Microsoft magnate is taking a stake in an industry that some analysts say won't fully recover for another few years. With his deep pockets, he can wait it out, of course, but still, his optimism might be an indicator for Main Street investors considering diving into hospitality properties, too.