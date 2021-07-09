5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/7/21

The pandemic campus "rush," stranglehold on supply chain easing, restaurants considering alcohol, an Angi for property managers, what biomorphic urbanism is and why you should care.

Today on Millionacres

College Housing Crisis: What It Means for Real Estate Investors

The 2021-2022 fall season is here, and life on campus is in high demand. So much so, in fact, that some colleges are suffering from a student housing crisis, with a serious shortage of student housing per enrolled student.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer provides insight here on the interesting challenges and opportunities for real estate investors in desirable college towns.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Starting to Ease, Commercial Construction Booming

Amidst news of a lack of labor, shipping vessels waiting to dock and be unloaded, and enough general chaos in the construction industry to make anyone wonder if their project can possibly be finished before the world is vaccinated against COVID-19, a twinkle of hope has emerged for the U.S. construction market.

The Millionacres takeaway: This thoughtful piece from our Kristi Waterworth provides concrete examples and context and concludes: "We're getting there. It's going to be like birthing a piano, but it's an inch-by-inch, day-by-day sort of winning that's happening in the supply chain right now."

Can Alcohol Help Save Restaurants?

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants that have never served alcohol in the past are giving it a whirl -- and they've got high hopes.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Nell McPherson writes that even Taco Bell, which is part of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), is dipping a toe into such fortified waters with a series of more upscale cantinas. Bringing more customers back out to dine at restaurants rather than at home means more foot traffic for them and for surrounding businesses, Nell says, and that's something many real estate investors can raise a glass to.

Jones Raises $12.5 Million for Vendor Compliance Network Start-up

There are all kinds of locally focused networks to help homeowners find vendors for a wide variety of jobs around the house, but when it comes to the same for property managers of commercial real estate, good help is hard to find.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Kristi Waterworth says while this sort of Angi on steroids for property managers is not yet publicly traded, it's worth watching for, and she explains why.

Is Biomorphic Urbanism the Green Wave of the Future?

It can be easy to focus on what we have immediate control over, like building characteristics and perhaps the landscaping around the property. It's much harder to take in the big picture of interacting with the environment across an entire cityscape and creating a collaborative network to support the natural systems in what is often a sea of concrete and buildings dotted with the occasional tree.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer takes the LEED here to explain "biomorphic urbanism," where it's happening, and why, and notes that integrating these concepts into your investments can make sense both financially and socially while helping to create a better environment for all.