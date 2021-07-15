5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 7/15/21

Jobless claims and manufacturing jobs, Blackstone pumps more billions into housing, industrial REITs with room to rally, a note of caution about Ryman Hospitality.

Jobless Claims Fall to Pandemic Low, Underscoring U.S. Rebound

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, indicating that dismissals are easing as business conditions improve and firms look to increase headcounts, Bloomberg reported today [subscription required].

Despite Demand, Factories Still Aren't Humming

Factory production is having a hard time shifting into higher gear. This isn't because manufacturers don't want to turn their wheels any faster, but because for now they can't, The Wall Street Journal reported today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: Finding workers isn't just a problem for retailers and restaurants. The manufacturing job openings rate was 6.2% in May, the highest since the Labor Department began tracking this metric in 2000. If all these wheels start humming again at once, commercial and industrial real estate investors may see some serious boom atop the recovery already seen in many segments.

Also in Today's News

Blackstone Buys AIG Affordable Housing Portfolio Stake for $5.1 Billion

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is buying AIG's interest in a U.S. affordable housing portfolio for $5.1 billion as the private equity giant continues to invest billions in both the affordable housing and single-family rental verticals.

The Millionacres takeaway: Blackstone is just one of the major names deepening their commitment to residential housing, but it's a particularly big one. These segments of the housing market continue to heat up.

Today on Millionacres

The U.S. Needs More Warehouse Space: Time to Invest?

Accelerating e-commerce sales are driving demand for more warehouse space to fulfill orders. That's benefitting investors in industrial real estate via strong rental growth rates and abundant development opportunities.

The Millionacres takeaway: Because of that, the sector should generate strong returns in the coming years, making it one real estate investors won't want to miss. Our Matthew DiLallo explains more and points out some real estate investment trusts (REITs) to consider.

Don't Get Too Excited About Ryman Hospitality Trust

When the pandemic emerged in 2020, Ryman Hospitality Trust (NYSE: RHP) was hit pretty hard. That makes sense, given that its business is heavily tied to travel. However, now that effective vaccines have allowed the U.S. to start to reopen for business, Ryman's stock has taken off.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Reuben Gregg Brewer lays out his thinking on why investors may be getting ahead of themselves on this particular pandemic recovery play and its unique portfolio.