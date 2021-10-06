5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 6/10/21

Inflation fears fed more flame, Airbnb changes rules and gets a Nantucket sleighride, Dollar General as a pandemic-ender, Sun Belt migration here for the long term.

In Today's News

Consumer Prices in U.S. Top Forecast, Stoking Inflation Concern

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May by more than forecast, extending a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens, Bloomberg reports today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: The year-over-year jump was the largest since the Great Recession. Economists quoted in this piece say it's not just a pandemic snapback either. A classic prescription for inflation is to raise interest rates. Not a lot of official talk about that yet, but we shall see.

Airbnb Changes and the Short-Term Rental Wars

Airbnb Customers Outraged Over Added Fees: What it Means to Hosts

If travelers need to pay high cleaning fees and follow lots of house rules -- as what's allegedly happening with Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) -- they might as well stay in an expensive hotel, our Laura Agadoni writes.

The Millionacres takeaway: Airbnb better listen to the complaints it's been receiving, Laura says, because alienating one's customer base (guests and hosts) is no way to succeed.

Nantucket's Short-Term Rental War is Pitting 'Neighbor Against Neighbor'

Two wealthy summer residents led a battle over Article 90, a proposal that sought to cut the number and duration of vacation rentals allowed on the Massachusetts island, The Wall Street Journal reports today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: This is an interesting look at the dynamics involved in a notably high-dollar, high-toned market that could repeat themselves in markets of all kinds across the country as real estate investors -- from corporations to mom-and-pops -- come to grips with neighborhood pushback on short-term rentals.

Also on Millionacres

Yale University Says This Retailer Could End the Pandemic

Disruptors in business change our lives. Think Apple and the smartphone. Amazon and e-commerce. Uber. Now comes Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the grocery industry.

The Millionacres takeaway: Dollar General already is in a hyper-charged expansion mode. Now there's the possibility it could add pharmacies. How much that would change the game for this already game-changing chain could be dramatic.

The Sun Belt Migration Trend Explained

America's Sun Belt is experiencing record inward migration, resulting in a major shift in supply and demand for housing and commercial real estate. There isn't any one factor that supports this trend; rather, a number of factors back this as a lasting trend.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer describes the phenomenon and notes that being able to identify long-term trends can help investors stay ahead of the curve and seize investment opportunities in the marketplace.