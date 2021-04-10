5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/4/21

Merck and the pill, what not to do as a REIT investor, unconventional ways to get a mortgage, retail bankruptcies yield to IPOs, Alexandria and Moderna.

Today on Millionacres

Could Merck's COVID-19 Pill Help Resurrect Small Businesses?

Our Maurie Backman says Merck's pill -- expected to soon be submitted for FDA authorization -- could truly bring us one step closer to normalcy in the face of COVID-19. Having an effective at-home treatment is likely to mitigate COVID-19 fears, and it may also limit the transmission of the virus. The result? People can return to normal life.

The Millionacres takeaway: Maurie observes that from a small-business standpoint, that means consumers can shop in person with fewer fears, and local establishments can not only enjoy more revenue but potentially have an easier time hiring.

5 Things to Never Do as a REIT Investor

Our Matt Frankel lays out five bad ideas for investors in real estate investment trusts (REITs), from chasing yield to seeing REITs as short-term holds.

The Millionacres takeaway: There's good advice here for REIT newbies to learn upfront and more seasoned buyers to keep in mind.

Unconventional Ways to Get a Mortgage

When it comes to getting a mortgage, most people look to their local credit union or national bank to secure a home loan. But there are other ways to get that financing.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Laura Agadoni reviews some of the alternatives and notes that most of these creative paths for financing can provide equally competitive interest rates -- sometimes with fewer fees or a more streamlined application, underwriting, and closing process.

Also in Today's News

Why Retail Bankruptcies Have Stopped Dead for Now

Eleven major retailers filed for bankruptcy in July and August last year. This year, none, according to Retail Dive.

The Millionacres takeaway: Not only are there no new bankruptcies, IPO plans are beginning to appear in this sector that seemed doomed to be in the dustbins just a few months ago. And that's through the delta variant surge. Quite a turnaround.

Moderna Plans New Cambridge HQ

Moderna has tapped Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) to create its new corporate headquarters at the REIT's Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Millionacres takeaway: This report from Commercial Property Executive underscores a key dynamic in today's market for real estate stocks: global providers like the maker of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines choosing a publicly traded REIT as its development partner.