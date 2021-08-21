10 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Residential real estate prices have been raising the roof throughout much of the pandemic -- with bidding wars and cash-only deals dominating the conversation around residential home sales for months -- but there have seen some signs of a slowdown, at least in the acceleration of purchases and prices.
For instance, there was a slight dip in pending home sales in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. And sales of newly built homes showed a slowdown in both transactions and price jumps, the Census Bureau reported late last month.
And now, Realtor.com did some number crunching and found that, lo and behold: "In our July data, about 45 cities from the top 300 largest showed an increase in the number of homes with price cuts. For buyers, these trends hold the promise of a less frenzied market, with more choice and better prices."
That's from Realtor.com senior economist George Ratiu in a blog posted this week titled "Boon for Buyers: 10 Cities Where Sellers are Slashing Home Prices."
Here's the list -- check out Peoria!
Realtor.com created the list by taking one city per state from communities with at least 30,000 households and 100 monthly listings in the second quarter, then dividing the number of price-reduced properties by the total number of sales. Here's the result:
|Rank
|City
|% of listings w/price cuts
|Median July list price
|1.
|Des Moines, Iowa
|32%
|$193,050
|2.
|Midland, Texas
|28%
|$330,050
|3.
|Toledo, Ohio
|26%
|$117,050
|4.
|Metairie, Louisiana
|24%
|$359,050
|5.
|Philadelphia
|22%
|$289,050
|6.
|Portland, Oregon
|20%
|$550,050
|7. (tie)
|Anchorage, Alaska
|19%
|$315,050
|7. (tie)
|Winter Park, Florida
|19%
|$569,050
|7. (tie)
|Oklahoma City
|19%
|$250,050
|10.
|Peoria, Illinois
|18%
|$89,550
Some room to talk, but not a bubble in sight
This doesn't feel like talk of a housing bubble about to burst. Rather than a sign of market weakness, this new negotiating room is probably the aggregate result of buyers getting ahead of what their markets will bear.
The Realtor.com blog says:
Price cuts are typical even in the healthiest housing markets, and usually a sign sellers missed the mark. While it varies by place and season, the share of listings with price cuts typically ranges from about 10% to 20%. They are most likely to happen from midsummer to midfall as sellers who haven't found a buyer get more aggressive with pricing.
(That just happened on my street here in Columbia, South Carolina, where a flipper bought a house for $205,000, really fixed it up nicely, and listed it at $325,000. Two weeks later, it was at $300,000, and it quickly went under contract. Looking forward to finding out what it actually sold for, of course.)
The Millionacres bottom line: Not necessarily a turning point
"Price cuts could signal a turning point in the market, but they may also just be a sign of sellers getting ahead of buyers in pricing," Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says in the blog. "There seem to be some markets where it's a local custom to price real estate that way."
Of course, all real estate investing is local in one way or another, and the Realtor.com blog contains some timely commentary from real estate agents in each of those cities mentioned. Good information to have if you're interested there or thinking about what to look for and ask about in other markets, too.
