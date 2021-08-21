10 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices

Residential real estate prices have been raising the roof throughout much of the pandemic -- with bidding wars and cash-only deals dominating the conversation around residential home sales for months -- but there have seen some signs of a slowdown, at least in the acceleration of purchases and prices.

For instance, there was a slight dip in pending home sales in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. And sales of newly built homes showed a slowdown in both transactions and price jumps, the Census Bureau reported late last month.

And now, Realtor.com did some number crunching and found that, lo and behold: "In our July data, about 45 cities from the top 300 largest showed an increase in the number of homes with price cuts. For buyers, these trends hold the promise of a less frenzied market, with more choice and better prices."

That's from Realtor.com senior economist George Ratiu in a blog posted this week titled "Boon for Buyers: 10 Cities Where Sellers are Slashing Home Prices."

Here's the list -- check out Peoria!

Realtor.com created the list by taking one city per state from communities with at least 30,000 households and 100 monthly listings in the second quarter, then dividing the number of price-reduced properties by the total number of sales. Here's the result: