Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) REIT: What You Need to Know

One of the keys to successful real estate investing is owning high-quality properties in top locations. This real estate benefits from strong demand, keeping occupancy and rates high. That enables investors to earn attractive returns from steadily rising cash flow and price appreciation.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) defines these types of properties as Long-Term Relevant Real Estate. Here's a closer look at this real estate investment trust (REIT) and why it believes its focus on these properties will be a winning strategy for its investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors focuses on owning what it calls "Long-Term Relevant Real Estate" in the hotel sector. The hospitality REIT defines these hotel properties as those that will maintain a high appeal with lodging travelers over long periods. That should enable these hotels to generate superior earnings compared to other properties.
As of the middle of 2021, the REIT owned interests in the following 18 hotels:
|Hotel
|Location
|Brand
|Number of Room
|% of total rooms
|Year acquired
|Hilton San Diego Bayfront
|California
|Hilton
|1,190
|13.0%
|2011
|Boston Park Plaza
|Massachusetts
|Independent
|1,060
|11.6%
|2013
|Hyatt Regency San Francisco
|California
|Hyatt
|821
|9.0%
|2013
|Renaissance Washington, D.C.
|Washington DC
|Marriott
|807
|8.8%
|2005
|Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld
|Florida
|Marriott
|781
|8.5%
|2005
|Wailea Beach Resort
|Hawaii
|Marriott
|547
|6.0%
|2014
|JW Marriott New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Marriott
|501
|5.5%
|2011
|Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile
|Illinois
|Hyatt
|419
|4.6%
|2012
|Marriott Boston Long Wharf
|Massachusetts
|Marriott
|415
|4.5%
|2007
|Renaissance Long Beach
|California
|Marriott
|374
|4.1%
|2005
|Embassy Suites Chicago
|Illinois
|Hilton
|368
|4.0%
|2002
|Hilton Garden Inn Chicago/Magnificent Mile
|Illinois
|Hilton
|361
|4.0%
|2012
|Renaissance Westchester
|New York
|Marriott
|348
|3.8%
|2010
|Embassy Suites La Jolla
|California
|Hilton
|340
|3.7%
|2006
|The Bidwell Marriott Portland
|Oregon
|Marriott
|258
|2.8%
|2000
|Hilton New Orleans St. Charles
|Louisiana
|Hilton
|252
|2.8%
|2013
|Oceans Edge Resort & Marina
|Florida
|Independent
|175
|1.9%
|2017
|Montage Healdsburg
|California
|Montage
|130
|1.4%
|2021
As part of its focus on Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, Sunstone typically owns hotels in vacation destinations and major gateway cities. These hotels attract leisure travelers, business travelers, and group events. Nationally recognized hotel brands Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt operate most of its hotels, which also helps attract guests.
Sunstone Hotel Investors news
The pandemic had a significant impact on the hospitality industry in 2020. Demand for hotel rooms plummeted as people stayed home to slow the spread. That caused occupancy and RevPAR at the company's hotels to plunge. Occupancy across its portfolio plummeted 98% in April of 2020 compared to the same month in 2019 as governments restricted nonessential travel, causing RevPAR to nosedive 98.1% during the second quarter to $3.99. While both occupancy and RevPAR improved by year-end as governments relaxed restrictions on travel and nonessential businesses, Sunstone reported an adjusted EBITDAre loss of $88.1 million for the year.
Those challenging market conditions forced Sunstone to take several actions to shore up its financial position. The company suspended operations at 15 of the 20 hotels it owned during the second quarter to save money. Sunstone also suspended its dividend to preserve cash and worked with its lenders to gain breathing room on its financial covenants.
Sunstone also sold two hotels last year to enhance its liquidity. It sold the 622-room Renaissance Harborplace in Baltimore for $80 million in July and the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport in December for $91.5 million. Neither property fits its Long-Term Relevant Real Estate mold. Meanwhile, the company assigned its interest in the Hilton Times Square to the mortgage holder to resolve all outstanding debt obligations on the property.
Sunstone's hotels continued to experience some lingering impacts from the pandemic in 2021. While occupancy improved in each of the first five months, it was still 47% below 2019's level in May. Meanwhile, RevPAR during the first quarter was down 69.5% from the pre-pandemic period in the prior year. However, on a more positive note, RevPAR has improved significantly from its bottom to $42.19 in the first quarter, enabling the company to achieve breakeven EBITDA during the period.
The hotel REIT also used its improved liquidity to make an opportunistic hotel purchase. It bought the 130-room Montage Healdsburg resort for $265 million in April. The resort fits well within its Long-Term Relevant Real Estate strategy due to its amenities and location in Sonoma County, California. The company purchased the property at a compelling value, as it would cost more to build a similar property in today's market than Sunstone paid for the resort.
Sunstone Hotel Investors stock price
Sunstone focuses on Long-Term Relevant Real Estate because it believes these properties will create meaningful long-term shareholder value. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened in recent years:
As that chart shows, the hotel REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. While the pandemic played a significant role in the REIT's lackluster returns, it has trailed the market for several years.
That's due partly to a steady stream of asset sales as it repositioned its portfolio toward Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, which has weighed on its AFFO. The company ended 2015 with 29 hotels with 13,845 rooms that helped it generate $1.31 per share of AFFO. However, by the end of 2019, it had trimmed its portfolio down to 20 hotels with 10,610 rooms. When combined with an already challenging hotel environment before the pandemic started, Sunstone only generated $1.12 per share of AFFO in 2019.
Sunstone Hotel Investors had a unique dividend policy before the pandemic. The hotel REIT paid a $0.05 per share dividend each quarter. In addition to that, the company would pay an additional "catch-up" dividend each January to satisfy the IRS requirements for REITs to distribute 90% of their net income to investors. Those payouts varied from year to year and were often much higher than the fixed-rate base dividend. For example, 2019's "catch-up" payment was $0.54 per share, bringing the total that year to $0.74 per share.
Sunstone eliminated its quarterly dividend in early 2020 to preserve its financial flexibility during the pandemic. Further, because its hotel portfolio lost money in 2020, it didn't need to make a "catch-up" payment.
The bottom line on Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone is a unique hospitality REIT. It focuses on owning hotels that should benefit from steady demand due to their location and amenities. While the pandemic had an impact on these properties, demand should continue recovering as travel improves. That rebound should drive a recovery in Sunstone's results, enabling it to resume paying dividends again. These catalysts make Sunstone a potentially compelling post-pandemic recovery play.
