Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) REIT: What You Need to Know

As part of its focus on Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, Sunstone typically owns hotels in vacation destinations and major gateway cities. These hotels attract leisure travelers, business travelers, and group events. Nationally recognized hotel brands Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt operate most of its hotels, which also helps attract guests.

The pandemic had a significant impact on the hospitality industry in 2020. Demand for hotel rooms plummeted as people stayed home to slow the spread. That caused occupancy and RevPAR at the company's hotels to plunge. Occupancy across its portfolio plummeted 98% in April of 2020 compared to the same month in 2019 as governments restricted nonessential travel, causing RevPAR to nosedive 98.1% during the second quarter to $3.99. While both occupancy and RevPAR improved by year-end as governments relaxed restrictions on travel and nonessential businesses, Sunstone reported an adjusted EBITDAre loss of $88.1 million for the year.

Those challenging market conditions forced Sunstone to take several actions to shore up its financial position. The company suspended operations at 15 of the 20 hotels it owned during the second quarter to save money. Sunstone also suspended its dividend to preserve cash and worked with its lenders to gain breathing room on its financial covenants.

Sunstone also sold two hotels last year to enhance its liquidity. It sold the 622-room Renaissance Harborplace in Baltimore for $80 million in July and the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport in December for $91.5 million. Neither property fits its Long-Term Relevant Real Estate mold. Meanwhile, the company assigned its interest in the Hilton Times Square to the mortgage holder to resolve all outstanding debt obligations on the property.

Sunstone's hotels continued to experience some lingering impacts from the pandemic in 2021. While occupancy improved in each of the first five months, it was still 47% below 2019's level in May. Meanwhile, RevPAR during the first quarter was down 69.5% from the pre-pandemic period in the prior year. However, on a more positive note, RevPAR has improved significantly from its bottom to $42.19 in the first quarter, enabling the company to achieve breakeven EBITDA during the period.

The hotel REIT also used its improved liquidity to make an opportunistic hotel purchase. It bought the 130-room Montage Healdsburg resort for $265 million in April. The resort fits well within its Long-Term Relevant Real Estate strategy due to its amenities and location in Sonoma County, California. The company purchased the property at a compelling value, as it would cost more to build a similar property in today's market than Sunstone paid for the resort.

Sunstone focuses on Long-Term Relevant Real Estate because it believes these properties will create meaningful long-term shareholder value. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened in recent years: