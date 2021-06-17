RPT Realty REIT (NYSE: RPT): What You Need to Know

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Retailers are under pressure due to the steady shift from in-person to online sales -- a shift that's forcing them to rethink their strategies for improving profitability, including shrinking their store counts. This headwind has had a notable impact on real estate investors focused on owning retail properties.
One of those retail-focused investors is real estate investment trust (REIT) RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT). Here's a closer look at the company and its plans to adapt to the changing retail environment.
RPT Realty company profile
RPT Realty is a retail REIT focused on owning open-air shopping centers in suburban areas. As of the end of 2021's first quarter, the REIT held interests in 49 multi-tenant properties, owning 44 of those properties outright. Five others are part of a joint venture -- focused on grocery-anchored shopping centers in fast-growing metro areas -- formed in late 2019 with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund (GIC). In early 2021, the REIT created a third platform, this one focused on single-tenant net lease retail properties.
The REIT's 10 largest markets (and their contributions to RPT Realty's annualized base rent [ABR]) include:
- Detroit: Nine properties with 2.3 million square feet contribute 19.2%.
- Cincinnati: Three properties with nearly 1.2 million square feet supply 11.1%.
- Miami: Six properties with more than 1 million square feet provide 7.2%.
- Jacksonville: Two properties with about 750,000 square feet deliver 7.1%.
- Minneapolis: Two properties with roughly 445,000 square feet contribute 6.4%.
- St. Louis: Four properties with more than 825,000 square feet supply 6.3%.
- Chicago: Four properties with over 750,000 square feet provide 5.9%.
- Tampa: Four properties with nearly 750,000 square feet deliver 5.8%.
- Denver: One property with almost 500,000 square feet contributes 5.5%.
- Nashville: One property with more than 630,000 square feet supplies 5%.
While each of those cities is one of the 40 largest metro areas in the country, a significant portion of RPT's ABR comes from the slower-growing Midwest. However, the company formed its joint venture with GIC to invest in attractive high-growth markets like Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; Minneapolis; Phoenix; and Boston.
RPT Realty leases space to various tenants across many merchandise categories, led by the following 10 (based on percentage of ABR):
- Discount apparel: 10%
- Home and furniture: 10%
- Apparel: 7%
- Fitness: 7%
- Grocery: 6%
- Service: 6%
- Fast-casual and quick-service restaurants: 6%
- Full-service restaurants: 5%
- Theaters: 4%
- Hobbies: 4%
It's worth noting that the REIT gets a significant portion of its rent from retail categories at risk of disruption from e-commerce or an economic recession. Further, a large portion of its top 25 tenants -- which contribute 40.8% of its ABR -- are either non-investment grade or private companies, meaning they have less financial flexibility when market conditions deteriorate.
However, 66% of its ABR comes from shopping centers anchored by grocery stores or a grocery component. Fortunately, those stores drive a steady stream of customers into shopping centers, which benefits other tenants.
Further, RPT Realty aims to enhance its portfolio via its investment ventures. For example, the GIC joint venture will target grocery-anchored shopping centers in fast-growing markets. Meanwhile, the net lease platform plans to focus on essential retailers with high credit quality.
RPT Realty news
RPT Realty's high exposure to financially challenged retailers in categories susceptible to disruption from e-commerce and economic downturns impacted the company in 2020. For example, many of its tenants couldn't pay their rent because of the pandemic's effect on their operations. As such, RPT initially only collected 65% of the rent it billed during the second quarter of 2020, though that number improved to 81% by early 2021.
Meanwhile, its rental collection rates were 89% and 91% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The decreased collection rates weighed on funds from operations (FFO), which declined from $90.9 million (or $1.04 per share) in 2019 to $64.2 million (or $0.78 per share) in 2020.
The REIT took several actions in 2020 to preserve its financial flexibility. For one, it suspended its dividend, capital spending, and acquisition activity in late March. It also sold some non-core land parcels in Q4 for $1.4 million. Those moves positioned the REIT to end the year with an investment-grade credit rating, improving its financial flexibility.
The lingering effect of the pandemic had some impact on RPT Realty's results in early 2021. Overall, its same-property net operating income (NOI) declined by 8.5%, causing FFO to drop from $0.26 per share in Q1 2020 to $0.19 per share in 2021. However, with its rental collection rate continuing to improve, the REIT had the confidence to reinstate a quarterly dividend.
One of 2021's earlier highlights surrounded the forming of a new investment platform with three other institutional investors. The venture will invest in single-tenant, net lease retail properties, and RPT Realty seeded it with 42 properties subdivided from its existing shopping centers. The initial portfolio has a $151 million value, accounting for 6% of the company's ABR.
Meanwhile, the new platform has the financial capacity to invest up to $1.3 billion on net lease properties, giving the company a potential source of future growth.
RPT Realty also agreed to acquire a grocery-anchored shopping center in the Boston area in early 2021 for $104 million. In addition, it intends to sell some of the net lease components to its new platform later in the year, leveraging that partnership to create additional shareholder value.
RPT Realty stock price
RPT Realty has struggled to create value for shareholders in recent years:
As the chart shows, the REIT produced a slightly negative total return over the last five years, woefully underperforming the S&P 500.
Several factors have been weighing on shares of the REIT in recent years. The biggest issue has been the accelerating adoption of e-commerce. This headwind has caused several retailers to file for bankruptcy, many others to shrink their footprints to stay afloat, and in RPT Realty's case, it has put a strain on occupancy levels and rental rates at its retail centers.
Another issue has been RPT Realty's shifting strategy. The company has changed its name twice since 2018 while tapping a new CEO. It has also sold some of its assets to pivot out of smaller markets and focus on the top 40. Completing about $200 million in property sales in early 2019 also provided the company with the funds to reduce leverage and invest in other strategic initiatives.
Later that year, RPT Realty formed its grocery-focused joint venture with GIC, selling five properties for $118.3 million in gross proceeds. Meanwhile, it's planning to carve out more than 40 single-tenant net-lease properties from its existing shopping centers to seed its net-lease platform.
The dual headwinds from e-commerce and property sales have had an impact on the REIT's financial results. For example, it went from owning an interest in 73 shopping centers and one office building with a combined 15.9 million square feet -- 94.6% leased -- in 2015 to 49 properties with 11.9 million square feet -- 92.8% leased -- at the end of 2020.
The dual declines in its portfolio and occupancy have also put pressure on FFO. In fact, this metric plummeted from $121.8 million, or $1.39 per share, in 2015 to $64.2 million, or $0.78 per share, in 2020.
Those issues have also impacted the REIT's dividend. The company kept its payout flat, at $0.22 per share quarterly, from mid-2016 through early 2020 when the pandemic caused it to be suspended. The company then reinstated a dividend in early 2021, though at a much lower rate of $0.075 per share, putting its yield at around 2%, which is below the REIT sector's average of just above 3%.
The bottom line on RPT Realty
RPT Realty is facing a significant headwind from the increasing adoption of e-commerce, weighing on occupancy and rental rates at its shopping centers. The company aims to offset some of this through new investment platforms targeting grocery-anchored shopping centers in fast-growing markets and single-tenant properties net leased to high-quality essential retailers. While that strategy could pay off down the road, other retail REITs are much further along in their shift toward the future of retail.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.