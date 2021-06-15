Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL): What You Need to Know

Most real estate investment trusts (REITs) like to focus on specific property types or regions. They believe a concentrated strategy will enable them to create more value for their investors over the long term.

However, some REITs view a broader approach as the best plan since a diversified portfolio will generate steadier income throughout the economic cycle.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) falls into that latter group. Here's a closer look at the company.

Global Net Lease company profile

Global Net Lease's name describes its business model. It's a diversified REIT with a global portfolio of properties net leased to a variety of tenants. As of the end of 2021's first quarter, the REIT owned 306 properties with 37.2 million square feet of space leased to 130 primarily investment-grade rated tenants in 48 industries across 10 countries.

Roughly 49% of its assets are industrial real estate properties like distribution centers, 46% are offices, and 5% are retail properties. The company focuses on owning mission-critical sites, such as corporate headquarters, or strategically located industrial and distribution facilities.

Nearly two-thirds of the company's properties are located in the U.S., with most of the remainder in Western Europe, including the UK (17%), Netherlands (4%), Finland (4%), France (4%), Germany (4%), Luxembourg (2%), Italy (less than 1%), and Spain (less than 1%). It also has less than 1% of its portfolio in Canada.

The company leases its assets to tenants in the following industries (percentage of straight-line rent displayed):

Financial services: 12% Healthcare: 7% Technology: 6% Auto manufacturing: 6% Consumer goods: 5% Freight: 4% Aerospace: 4% Government: 4% Metal Processing: 4% Logistics: 4% Telecommunications: 4% Energy: 4% Engineering: 3% Pharmaceuticals: 3% Automotive parts: 3% All others: 27%

Meanwhile, its top 10 tenants include: