Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL): What You Need to Know

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Most real estate investment trusts (REITs) like to focus on specific property types or regions. They believe a concentrated strategy will enable them to create more value for their investors over the long term.
However, some REITs view a broader approach as the best plan since a diversified portfolio will generate steadier income throughout the economic cycle.
Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) falls into that latter group. Here's a closer look at the company.
Global Net Lease company profile
Global Net Lease's name describes its business model. It's a diversified REIT with a global portfolio of properties net leased to a variety of tenants. As of the end of 2021's first quarter, the REIT owned 306 properties with 37.2 million square feet of space leased to 130 primarily investment-grade rated tenants in 48 industries across 10 countries.
Roughly 49% of its assets are industrial real estate properties like distribution centers, 46% are offices, and 5% are retail properties. The company focuses on owning mission-critical sites, such as corporate headquarters, or strategically located industrial and distribution facilities.
Nearly two-thirds of the company's properties are located in the U.S., with most of the remainder in Western Europe, including the UK (17%), Netherlands (4%), Finland (4%), France (4%), Germany (4%), Luxembourg (2%), Italy (less than 1%), and Spain (less than 1%). It also has less than 1% of its portfolio in Canada.
The company leases its assets to tenants in the following industries (percentage of straight-line rent displayed):
- Financial services: 12%
- Healthcare: 7%
- Technology: 6%
- Auto manufacturing: 6%
- Consumer goods: 5%
- Freight: 4%
- Aerospace: 4%
- Government: 4%
- Metal Processing: 4%
- Logistics: 4%
- Telecommunications: 4%
- Energy: 4%
- Engineering: 3%
- Pharmaceuticals: 3%
- Automotive parts: 3%
- All others: 27%
Meanwhile, its top 10 tenants include:
|Tenant
|Industry
|Property Type
|Country
|% of Cash Rent
|FedEx
|Freight
|Distribution
|U.S. & Canada
|4%
|Government Services Administration
|Government
|Office
|U.S.
|4%
|Whirlpool
|Consumer goods
|Industrial/Distribution
|U.S. & Italy
|4%
|Foster Wheeler
|Engineering
|Office
|U.K.
|4%
|ING
|Financial services
|Office
|Netherlands
|3%
|Broadridge Financial Solutions
|Financial services
|Industrial
|U.S.
|3%
|Finnair
|Aerospace
|Industrial
|Finland
|3%
|Penske
|Logistics
|Distribution
|U.S.
|2%
|FCA USA
|Auto manufacturing
|Industrial/Distribution
|U.S.
|2%
|Contractors Steel
|Metal processing
|Industrial
|U.S.
|2%
Overall, Global Net Lease's 10 largest tenants contribute 31% of its straight-line rent while the top 20 contribute 48%. While that's a large concentration at the top, 82% of its 20 largest tenants have investment-grade credit ratings, implying they have the financial flexibility to meet their financial obligations even during an economic downturn. Meanwhile, 66.3% of its overall straight-line rent comes from investment-grade tenants.
Global Net Lease news
Global Net Lease's strategic focus on owning a diversified portfolio of properties net leased to primarily investment-grade tenants served it well in 2020. While the pandemic impacted some of its tenants' abilities to pay rent, the REIT collected more than 97% of the rent due each quarter.
That gave it the financial flexibility to grow its portfolio. Overall, Global Net Lease purchased 28 properties for $461.2 million in 2020. Those acquisitions expanded its global reach from eight to 10 countries by adding Italy and Spain to its roster. The company also increased its exposure to the industrial sector, which rose by 3% to reach 49% of its assets, and added two new large investment-grade industrial tenants to its top ten.
The REIT got off to a solid start in 2021, collecting 100% of the rent due in the first quarter, and by the end of April, completing five acquisitions totaling nearly $250 million, led by the $236 million sale-leaseback of the McLaren Group headquarters. The company had ample liquidity to complete additional deals to continue expanding and enhancing its diversified global net lease portfolio.
Global Net Lease stock price
Despite its focus on building a diversified portfolio of mission-critical properties net leased to high-quality tenants, Global Net Lease has delivered an underwhelming performance in recent years:
As the table shows, the REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.
That lackluster performance comes even though the REIT has steadily expanded its portfolio and FFO in recent years. Overall, it has grown its global real estate portfolio at a 7.4% compound annual growth rate from the end of 2017 through 2021's first quarter. That's enabled the REIT to expand its core Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) at compound annual rates of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
However, while FFO and AFFO have grown overall, they've declined on a per-share basis. Core FFO has fallen from $2.01 per share in 2017 to $1.51 per share in 2020, and AFFO has dropped from $2.10 to $1.79 per share during that same time frame. That's due entirely to a significant increase in outstanding shares -- from 66.9 million to roughly 89.5 million -- as the company issued new shares to finance growth. Due to its desire to improve its financial profile, the REIT has had to sell stock to fund its expansion. It succeeded in enhancing its balance sheet, evidenced by its ability to begin issuing lower-cost investment-grade debt at the end of 2020.
The steady decline in Global Net Lease's FFO has weighed on its ability to pay dividends in recent years. The REIT switched from a monthly to a quarterly payout schedule in 2019. Then, in early 2020, the company reduced its payout from an annualized rate of $2.13 per share to $1.60 per share. It made that move to preserve its liquidity during the pandemic, enabling it to take greater advantage of acquisition opportunities.
Even with that reduction, Global Net Lease pays a high-yielding dividend. It has been over 8% for much of the past year -- well above the REIT sector's average of slightly more than 3%. Two factors contribute to that high yield. First, Global Net Lease has a high dividend payout ratio of around 90% of its AFFO. Meanwhile, with its stock price falling in recent years, the REIT trades at a low valuation of around 10 times its AFFO.
The bottom line on Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease is steadily building a diversified portfolio of mission-critical properties net leased to high-quality tenants. While its strategy hasn't paid dividends in recent years, its improving financial profile will put the company in a better position to grow its AFFO per share in the future. Add that to the company's high dividend yield and cheap valuation, and it has compelling upside potential as it continues to enhance its balance sheet and portfolio in the future.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.