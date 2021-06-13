Fundrise vs. REITs: Which Is a Better Investment?

Fundrise vs. REITs: Volatility and valuation

There are benefits and drawbacks to the ease of buying and selling publicly traded REITs and the constraints of investing with Fundrise. A disadvantage of the liquidity found in publicly traded REITs is that the stock market has a major impact on their share prices. For example, during the stock market sell-off of 2020, shares of most REITs tumbled in value as investors seeking liquidity sold their shares. Because of that, many REITs traded below the intrinsic value of their underlying real estate assets. Meanwhile, in a rising stock market, REITs often trade at premiums to their NAVs as investors bid up asset prices. That correlation to the stock market negates some of the diversification benefits of investing in real estate.

On the other hand, there's no correlation between Fundrise's eREITs and the stock market. Investors buy and sell shares at the current NAV. For most of its eREITs, Fundrise only updates the NAV quarterly or semiannually, though it has daily updates for its recently launched Fundrise Real Estate Interval Fund. Therefore, Fundrise eREITs aren't as volatile as publicly traded REITs since investors buy and sell shares at their NAV instead of the going market price. That could benefit investors over the long term since they won't make the potential mistake of buying at a premium and selling at a discount to NAV.

Fundrise vs. REITs: Fees

Many REITs have internal managers. Thus, investors aren't paying any fees to an external manager who oversees the real estate portfolio. Instead, they pay the REIT's management team.

On the other hand, Fundrise serves as the external manager of eREITs and eFunds on its crowdfunding platform. Investors typically pay Fundrise an annual investment advisory fee of 0.15% of their investment on the platform. On top of that, the eREITs and eFunds pay a 0.85% annual management fee. These fees eat into an investor's return. However, they're relatively low compared to other real estate crowdfunding platforms and private real estate investments. Though, they're much higher, for example, than the 0.12% expense ratio of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE: VNQ), a leading real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on publicly traded REITs.

Fundrise vs. REITs: Strategy

There are two types of REITs: Equity and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs own a portfolio of cash-flowing real estate, while mortgage REITs invest in pools of loans backed by residential or commercial real estate. Most equity REITs concentrate on one of the following property types: residential, office, industrial, healthcare, self-storage, retail, infrastructure, timberland, hospitality, data center, diversified, and specialty.

That allows investors to choose a REIT based on its strategic focus. For example, if they want to invest in the fast-growing data infrastructure segment, they can purchase a data center REIT. Meanwhile, if they want broad exposure across many property types, they can invest in a diversified REIT.

Fundrise has offered a broad range of commercial real estate investment opportunities in the past, including loans backed by real estate. However, it has homed its focus in recent years on investing in affordable housing across the Sun Belt region. Because of that, its current offerings would only appeal to investors seeking exposure to that megatrend.

REITs vs. Fundrise: Which has the better historical performance?

Publicly traded REITs have been excellent value creators over the very long term. As measured by the FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT Index, REITs have outperformed large-cap stocks (Russell 1000 Index), small-cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index), and bonds (Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) during the last 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, 30-, and 40-year periods. Overall, REITs have produced double-digit total annualized returns during most periods.

While Fundrise hasn't been around as long as many publicly-traded REITs, the platform as a whole has a solid track record of growing investors' wealth: