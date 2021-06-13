Fundrise vs. REITs: Which Is a Better Investment?

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Congress created real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960 to give all Americans access to invest in income-producing real estate. These entities trade freely on stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell shares with relative ease.
However, a significant portion of the real estate investment market has remained private and only available to investors with a high net worth. That has started to change in recent years thanks to the passage of the JOBS Act in 2012. That legislation opened the doors to private investments for more investors. Fundrise was one of the first companies to take advantage of the JOBS Act and make high-quality private real estate investments open to everyone -- even non-accredited investors -- through its crowdfunding platform.
Here's a closer look at which real estate investing option is the better choice for most investors.
What are the similarities between REITs and Fundrise?
Fundrise differs from many other crowdfunding platforms. Most of its competitors enable investors to participate in single-asset real estate syndication deals or invest in private real estate investment funds. Fundrise primarily offers the opportunity to invest in proprietary public non-traded REITs it calls eREITs. In addition, it has some non-REIT fund options it calls eFunds open to certain investors. Because of that, most Fundrise investments are in REITs similar to those that trade publicly on major stock market exchanges.
Thus, investors will find comparable assets in a Fundrise eREIT to those held in the portfolios of many publicly-traded REITs. For example, the core investment strategy of most of Fundrise's eREITs is affordable housing across the Sun Belt region. Because of that, they primarily invest in multifamily communities and single-family rental (SFR) properties across major metro areas in the Southern portion of the country. That makes it similar to several publicly traded residential REITs.
For example, Invitation Homes focuses on owning SFRs in fast-growing markets like those in the Sun Belt region. Meanwhile, Camden Property Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities concentrate on owning apartment communities in the Sun Belt region.
What makes Fundrise different from REITs?
While Fundrise's eREITs are very similar to many publicly-traded REITs, there are a few key differences:
Fundrise vs. REITs: Pricing and liquidity
Investors can buy and sell shares of any publicly traded REIT during market hours via their online brokerage account at the going price, usually with no commission. Because of that, investors can get instant liquidity with publicly-traded REITs.
Investing through Fundrise is quite different:
- Investors can only purchase shares of Fundrise's eREITs directly on its crowdfunding platform at their current net asset value (NAV) per share.
- They can't always pick a specific eREIT. Not all are open to new investors due to some of the constraints of the JOBS Act, which limits the amount of money an entity can raise from investors each year.
- Investors can't always sell their shares in a Fundrise eREIT since the company can stop redemptions during periods of market turmoil, which was the case in early 2020.
- After a 90-day introductory period, there's a sliding penalty scale for investors who sell shares of most of its eREITs less than five years after their purchase:
|Age of shares
|Approximate penalty (% of total share value)
|90 days to 3 years
|3%
|3 to 4 years
|2%
|4 to 5 years
|1%
|5+ years
|None
Fundrise vs. REITs: Volatility and valuation
There are benefits and drawbacks to the ease of buying and selling publicly traded REITs and the constraints of investing with Fundrise. A disadvantage of the liquidity found in publicly traded REITs is that the stock market has a major impact on their share prices. For example, during the stock market sell-off of 2020, shares of most REITs tumbled in value as investors seeking liquidity sold their shares. Because of that, many REITs traded below the intrinsic value of their underlying real estate assets. Meanwhile, in a rising stock market, REITs often trade at premiums to their NAVs as investors bid up asset prices. That correlation to the stock market negates some of the diversification benefits of investing in real estate.
On the other hand, there's no correlation between Fundrise's eREITs and the stock market. Investors buy and sell shares at the current NAV. For most of its eREITs, Fundrise only updates the NAV quarterly or semiannually, though it has daily updates for its recently launched Fundrise Real Estate Interval Fund. Therefore, Fundrise eREITs aren't as volatile as publicly traded REITs since investors buy and sell shares at their NAV instead of the going market price. That could benefit investors over the long term since they won't make the potential mistake of buying at a premium and selling at a discount to NAV.
Fundrise vs. REITs: Fees
Many REITs have internal managers. Thus, investors aren't paying any fees to an external manager who oversees the real estate portfolio. Instead, they pay the REIT's management team.
On the other hand, Fundrise serves as the external manager of eREITs and eFunds on its crowdfunding platform. Investors typically pay Fundrise an annual investment advisory fee of 0.15% of their investment on the platform. On top of that, the eREITs and eFunds pay a 0.85% annual management fee. These fees eat into an investor's return. However, they're relatively low compared to other real estate crowdfunding platforms and private real estate investments. Though, they're much higher, for example, than the 0.12% expense ratio of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE: VNQ), a leading real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on publicly traded REITs.
Fundrise vs. REITs: Strategy
There are two types of REITs: Equity and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs own a portfolio of cash-flowing real estate, while mortgage REITs invest in pools of loans backed by residential or commercial real estate. Most equity REITs concentrate on one of the following property types: residential, office, industrial, healthcare, self-storage, retail, infrastructure, timberland, hospitality, data center, diversified, and specialty.
That allows investors to choose a REIT based on its strategic focus. For example, if they want to invest in the fast-growing data infrastructure segment, they can purchase a data center REIT. Meanwhile, if they want broad exposure across many property types, they can invest in a diversified REIT.
Fundrise has offered a broad range of commercial real estate investment opportunities in the past, including loans backed by real estate. However, it has homed its focus in recent years on investing in affordable housing across the Sun Belt region. Because of that, its current offerings would only appeal to investors seeking exposure to that megatrend.
REITs vs. Fundrise: Which has the better historical performance?
Publicly traded REITs have been excellent value creators over the very long term. As measured by the FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT Index, REITs have outperformed large-cap stocks (Russell 1000 Index), small-cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index), and bonds (Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) during the last 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, 30-, and 40-year periods. Overall, REITs have produced double-digit total annualized returns during most periods.
While Fundrise hasn't been around as long as many publicly-traded REITs, the platform as a whole has a solid track record of growing investors' wealth:
|Year
|Fundrise (platform portfolio)
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|2014
|12.25%
|12.56%
|30.29%
|2015
|12.42%
|0.40%
|2.37%
|2016
|8.76%
|12.68%
|8.53%
|2017
|11.44%
|21.16%
|4.95%
|2018
|9.11%
|(5.13%)
|(5.95%)
|2019
|9.47%
|30.80%
|28.91%
|2020
|7.42%
|20.95%
|(4.72%)
|Annualized avg.
|10.11%
|12.74%
|8.37%
As that table shows, the overall platform has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF throughout its history. However, it has fallen short of the broader stock market during that period. That's due in part to its overall conservative focus -- some of its eREITs invest in fixed income like mezzanine financing and preferred equity -- and long-term investment time horizon. It often invests in value-add projects and developments that take several years to play out. Those investments can weigh on its returns over the short-term but can pay big dividends over the longer term.
REITs are better for most investors
Fundrise isn't for everyone. While the platform has done a solid job of growing investor wealth over the years, it has narrowed its strategic focus on investing in the affordable housing/Sun Belt migration megatrend. That makes best suited for those with a long-term investing time horizon wanting to target that trend via an investment vehicle not directly correlated to the stock market.
Whereas Fundrise is more of a niche platform, publicly traded REITs are for anyone. They allow investors to easily buy and sell shares of REITs focused on various property types. While investors need to endure some market volatility in exchange for this liquidity and variety, they're not giving up much in the way of returns since public REITs have been exceptional long-term wealth creators.
Disclosure: Matthew DiLallo holds shares of several Fundrise eREITs, including the Fundrise Real Estate Interval Fund.
