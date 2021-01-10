Alexander's Inc. (NYSE: ALX): What You Need to Know

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Most real estate investment trusts (REITs) own large-scale commercial real estate portfolios. However, Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) is unique in that it holds a small niche portfolio, featuring one notable property and a few other complementary pieces. That allows it to maximize the cash flows of those properties to pay a sizable dividend.
Here's a closer look at this focused REIT.
Alexander's profile
Alexander's is a diversified REIT with holdings concentrated in the greater New York City metro area. Fellow New York City-focused diversified REIT Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) manages the company. Vornado also owns 32.4% of Alexander's common stock and leases and develops its properties.
As of late 2021, Alexander's has seven properties in its portfolio, with nearly 2.5 million square feet of commercial space, including 236,000 square feet of space undergoing redevelopment. Its portfolio consists of:
- 731 Lexington Avenue: An office and retail property in Manhattan with more than 1 million square feet of space, including 939,000 square feet of office and 141,000 square feet of retail. It features the world headquarters of Bloomberg LP and major retail tenants Home Depot and Hutong.
- The Rego Center complex: A retail and apartment complex in the Queens borough of New York City, which includes:
- Rego Park I: A 4.8-acre property with 338,000 square feet of retail space leased to major tenants Burlington, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls, and IKEA.
- Rego Park II: A 6.6-acre property adjacent to Rego Park I, with 615,000 square feet of retail space leased to major tenants like Costco, Kohl's, and T.J. Maxx,
- Rego Park III: A 3.4-acre property adjacent to Rego Park II, currently undergoing redevelopment.
- The Alexander apartment tower: A 255,000-square-foot residential property with 312 units.
- Flushing, New York, ground lease: A 1-acre ground lease through 2037 with New World Mall.
- Paramus, New Jersey, ground lease: A 30.3-acre ground lease to IKEA.
While Alexander's owns a diversified portfolio of office, retail, and residential properties, it has significant exposure to one tenant: Bloomberg LP. That company currently contributes 53% of its total revenue, whereas no other tenant accounts for more than 10%. Because of that, if Alexander's loses Bloomberg as a tenant (or if Bloomberg is unable to fulfill its financial obligations), that would have a significant impact on the REIT.
Alexander's partially offsets some of this risk by receiving confidential financial information and metrics directly from Bloomberg. Further, Bloomberg renewed its lease in 2016, extending it through February 2029. The lease also includes a 10-year renewal option.
Another important factor to point out is Alexander's relationship with Vornado. Alexander's pays the following management fees to that REIT:
- $2.8 million
- 2% of the gross revenue from the Rego Park II shopping center
- $0.50 per square foot for the tenant-occupied office and retail space at 731 Lexington Ave.
- $344,000, escalating at 3% per year, for managing the common areas of 731 Lexington Ave.
- A development fee equal to 6% of development costs
On top of that, Alexander's pays leasing service fees of 3% of the rent for the first 10 years of the lease term (the fees decrease as the lease ages), sales commissions of up to 3% of the gross proceeds, and building maintenance fees.
All told, Alexander's paid more than $5 million in management, development, leasing, and property management fees to Vornado during the first half of 2021.
Alexander's news
The pandemic impacted Alexander's results in 2020. Overall, the REIT's FFO declined from $99.7 million, or $19.47 a share, in 2019 to $82.5 million, or $16.11 per share, in 2020.
One issue weighing on the company was rent collection. Its rental collection rate dipped to 89% in the second quarter, while steadily improving to 95% by the fourth quarter. It was able to collect some of the rent it deferred by year-end.
Alexander's completed two financing transactions in 2020. It amended and extended the $350 million mortgage loan on the retail condominium of 731 Lexington Ave. and paid the loan down by $50 million to $300 million, extending the maturity date to August 2025. The REIT also completed a $94 million financing on The Alexander. The interest-only loan matures in November 2027.
The company's financial results improved in 2021. Through the first half, Alexander's generated $46.9 million, or $9.16 per share, of FFO, up from $41.7 million, or $8.15 per share, in the same period of 2020.
Alexander's had two notable business developments in the first half of 2021. In May, the company received notice from IKEA that it would exercise its option to purchase the ground lease under its Paramus, New Jersey, property for $75 million. It expects to close the sale by year end.
In addition, the company completed the sale of a land parcel in the Bronx borough of New York for $10 million. It expects to record gains on both deals. However, it doesn't anticipate paying a special dividend to shareholders.
Alexander's stock price
Alexander's strategy of focusing on owning a diversified portfolio of properties in the New York City area hasn't paid off for investors in recent years:
As the chart shows, the REIT has woefully underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years, generating a negative total return during a time when the market has been flying high.
While the pandemic weighed on Alexander's share price, that's far from the only issue impacting the REIT. Another is the steady decline in its FFO over the years. The company's FFO has fallen from $107.6 million, or $21.06 per share, of FFO in 2015, to $82.5 million, or $16.11 per share, in 2020.
That's partly due to the struggles of its retail tenants because of the accelerating adoption of e-commerce, among other issues. For example, department stores Century 21 and Sears closed their locations at Rego Park I and II after filing for bankruptcy. Because of that, Alexander's took both spaces out of operation to complete redevelopment.
Meanwhile, Alexander's hasn't grown its portfolio at all; it has held only seven properties for years. Further, that number will decline once it closes the sale of its ground lease to IKEA.
Because of its lack of FFO growth, Alexander's hasn't increased its dividend in some time. It gave investors their last raise in early 2018 and has kept the quarterly rate flat at $4.50 per share since then. Despite its inability to grow the dividend, Alexander's offers an attractive yield, which was around 6.8% in late 2021. That's well above the REIT sector's sub-3% average.
The Millionacres bottom line
While Alexander's is a diversified REIT, a single tenant accounts for more than half its rental income. Even though it's a strong tenant signed to a lease that doesn't expire until 2029, that alone makes it a risky REIT. On top of that, it only focuses on one market (the New York metro area), has a close relationship to Vornado, its retail properties are facing headwinds, and it has a shrinking portfolio.
Because of all that, it doesn't seem like an attractive investment opportunity, despite its high-yield dividend. If anything, Vornado appears to be a much better option for investors seeking diversified exposure to the New York metro area, since it provides investors with an interest in Alexander's in addition to its sizable New York City operations.
