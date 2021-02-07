Why Investing in Real Estate Is a Good Idea During Inflation

Inflation is becoming a familiar concept to most Americans of late. News outlets, financial experts, and even your neighbors are talking about it. If you need more dollars to purchase goods, you need to earn returns at the same rate or higher; otherwise, your capital's worth will quickly dwindle.

Real estate has long been a solid investment, but it is especially attractive in times of inflation. So, the question becomes: How do you preserve your savings in an inflationary market? Find out why investing in real estate is a good idea when the inflation rate is high so that you can protect your savings -- no matter what the economy does.

Inflation in the U.S.

Over the past 100 years, the U.S. has experienced 19 distinct recessions. Opinions vary on how to handle this and get the economy back on track. A deflationary environment can be fostered, or an inflationary approach can be taken. The government has chosen an inflationary response to the COVID-19 recession our country is currently experiencing.

In the last year, the Fed has printed money in the hopes of stimulating spending and, ultimately, supporting the economy. Since March of 2020, the Fed has put an additional $342 billion into circulation. And while there is some talk of slowing, the Fed increased the 2021 print order by 30% to 65% of the amount requested at the end of 2020.

Protecting the value of your money

When more dollars compete for the same number of goods, those goods are priced higher, affecting everything from the cost of a bar of soap to the price of fuel. In many cases, the cost of living increases across the board, causing groceries, housing, utilities, and other goods to become more expensive than they were.

If your savings or investment account does not grow at the same rate as or faster than the cost of goods, your savings is actually dwindling, which can be disastrous for those who are retiring or depending on that money.

So far, in 2021, the current reported rate of inflation is around 5%, while the average interest rate on a savings account is around 0.6%. So, what investments can generate a 5% return on investment (ROI)?

Hedge against inflation

Depending on any number of factors, real estate can vary dramatically with regard to the ROI. But when it is purchased and held long term, it can be a remarkably effective tool to hedge against inflation. When you purchase a property with a mortgage, you pay today's housing prices and interest rates.

Let's take, for example, a $250,000 house you rent out for the next 30 years until it is paid off. At the end of 30 years, you will have paid $394,160 at a 3.3% interest rate, which is the current going rate. However, at the conservative 2.5% inflation rate the government aims to maintain for the country, that house would be worth around $524,392.

And obviously, that is without taking into account the rental payments that most likely covered the entire mortgage payment and still put money in your pocket each month.

Millionacres bottom line

It's easy to see why investors have flocked to real estate in times of economic uncertainty. Regardless of the scenario, houses will always be needed. An investment property that is purchased and held for the long term can offer a secure way to grow the original investment into something substantial down the line.

Alternatively, if you can't or don't want to own the investment real estate yourself, you could look into investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs), many of which can provide a return of anywhere from 2% to 8% or more, depending on the REIT you invest in. This avenue can be a more passive and liquid way to grow your money in step with inflation.