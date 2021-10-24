Marijuana -- that's the quick answer as to why everyone is talking about AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG). But as with all simple answers, there's more you need to understand here. This is why you'll want to read this before you jump aboard this new, marijuana-focused real estate investment trust (REIT).

A short history lesson

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) was the first REIT to focus exclusively on the marijuana sector. It IPOed in late 2016, has since seen an over 1,000% stock price advance, and now sports a $5.8 billion market cap. The interesting thing is that the pot sector is still growing strongly, so there's room for continued expansion. Putting a number on that, Innovative Industrial, the largest REIT in this relatively new niche, expects industry sales to more than double by 2025, increasing from $20.1 billion in 2020 to $45.9 billion.

That should easily support continued portfolio growth and ongoing dividend growth. In fact, the dividend story here is almost as good as the stock appreciation story. That also deserves a number, given that the quarterly payment has grown over 800% since the dividend was initiated in mid-2017. So, all in, Innovative Industrial has been an incredible growth and income story in what is a still-burgeoning industry.

Which is why people are talking about AFC Gamma, a relatively young REIT that's also looking to tap into the growth of the marijuana sector. Before you run out and buy, however, you need to understand how these two REITs differ.

Apples and oranges

It's normal for investors to look at a stock that's been a big winner and then try to find a similar story to buy. On the surface, that looks about right here, given that Innovative Industrial and AFC Gamma both serve the still-growing pot sector. However, these are not at all interchangeable companies. The most important difference being that Innovative owns properties and AFC Gamma owns mortgages.

That doesn't inherently make AFC Gamma a bad company, but you need to understand that its business model isn't the same. Effectively, it is loaning money to marijuana-related names at set rates with the hope that it gets paid back, with interest, over time. Right now it can charge outsize rates because the legal haze surrounding marijuana has limited financing options for pot names. The numbers here are fairly notable, with management targeting loans with yields between 12% and 20%. The current portfolio has a yield-to-maturity of roughly 21%. Those are huge numbers when you consider that market yields are near historic lows.

As long as AFC Gamma can keep selling such high-yield loans, there's no reason to question its ability to keep supporting its 7.2% dividend yield. That, by the way, is way higher than the 2.5% yield you'd get from Innovative Industrial Properties today. So for investors focused on maximizing the income they generate, AFC Gamma will probably look pretty compelling. Only there's a small fly in the ointment.

A company with limited access to bank loans and capital markets might be happy to pay AFC Gamma a 20% interest rate. But that same company will likely try to pay off that debt, perhaps with a less onerous loan, as soon as possible. Given that AFC Gamma has only been public since March 2021, there's not a lot of history to go on here to see how management will navigate this issue over time.

In fact, the company was only founded in July 2020, so you can't even look to a point before its public debut for guidance. The mortgage model being used, unlike property-owning Innovative Industrial, has not been particularly well-tested in the marijuana space.

At the start of August, meanwhile, it only had 15 loans in its portfolio, with three additional commitments on the books. While the portfolio is still quite small, that also means that growth will be easier to achieve. And yet the loans it has on its books will all have expired by 2026, which isn't a particularly long time. Those deals will have to be replaced, with equally generous interest rates, if it hopes to keep paying its generous dividend.

It's worth pointing out that Innovative Industrial's average lease has another 16 years to run. And, unlike Innovative, which owns physical properties that it can rent out again at the end of a lease term, AFC Gamma doesn't own anything once its loan is repaid. It just has cash that it needs to put back to work. The lack of history here makes these issues hard to handicap as well.

Keep watching

If you watched Innovative Industrial Properties and wish you had bought in, don't leap at AFC Gamma without really taking some time to understand its very different business model. Yes, they both focus on the fast-growing marijuana sector, but they do in vastly different ways. That's not to suggest that AFC Gamma is a bad REIT, but with little history to examine, it is probably riskier than appropriate for most investors today. In other words, it's one for the watch list as you wait for it to prove out its business model over time. Indeed, only the most aggressive will likely want to get in early here.