What This Industrial REIT's Moves in Solar Could Mean for Investors

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) owns a lot of real estate. At last count, the real estate investment trust (REIT) owned 501 buildings across 39 states, with 100.1 million square feet of rentable space. Most of its properties are industrial real estate like warehouses. These facilities have lots of flat roof space, making them ideally suited for solar panels.
That's leading STAG Industrial to take advantage of its solar energy investment opportunity by steadily installing solar energy systems on its rooftops. Here's why that matters for investors.
Turning rooftops into power plants
STAG's CEO Ben Butcher commented on the industrial REIT's solar initiatives during the second-quarter conference call. He pointed out that:
STAG has become a leader in the photovoltaic deployment arena, with increasing solar panel presence across our portfolio. In November 2020, STAG celebrated the groundbreaking of the largest community solar project in the United States at our project in Hampstead, Maryland. This 9.2-megawatt (MW) project will generate low-cost renewable energy -- enough to power over 1,000 homes, including an allocation to low-income households.
As Butcher notes, STAG is becoming a leader in using its rooftops for the greater good. Last fall, the company unveiled plans to allow homes and businesses in Maryland to buy low-cost solar energy generated from the large, brand-new roof installed on its Hampstead facility. It is one of three solar community projects it's developing in the state that will generate enough electricity to support 1,500 homes.
That's only one aspect of the company's solar initiatives. Butcher noted that: "STAG is on track to be placed in the top 10 real estate companies in terms of solar energy production as ranked by the Solar Energy Industries Association. We are committed to aggressively seeking opportunities for further solar array deployment elsewhere in our portfolio."
The company had completed eight installation projects across its portfolio, with 12 MW of capacity and had another four underway, which will add 13 MW. In addition, it's vetting 40 more opportunities that could add another 50 MW of solar capacity to its rooftops.
Why going green makes sense
An analyst on the call asked Butcher why his company is working to increase its solar presence. He noted several reasons why going green makes sense.
"One is certainly just the economics," stated Butcher. He pointed out that while the company receives an up-front payment on each lease it signs with a solar project developer, it recognizes them over the life of the lease -- typically for 15 to 20 years. That allows it to turn its roofs into instant cash while realizing the income over time.
The company has also started buying panels outright. It currently owns one system and aims to buy more in the future. With this approach, "we expect...to be able to get to carbon neutrality through that over some period of time," stated Butcher. That is "potentially a big benefit to us," according to Butcher, as it opens up access to green bonds, ESG equity funds, and other opportunities. Owning panels will also save the company money on electricity.
Further, simply having panels on its buildings makes STAG more attractive to tenants since that can help them fulfill their ESG desires and goals. In conclusion, Butcher said: "So [there are a] variety of ways that [going solar] will benefit us both from an immediate economic impact as well as a long-term good citizen impact."
A smart move
STAG Industrial isn't adding solar panels to its rooftops to gain notoriety. This move makes a lot of financial sense. It either receives an up-front payment from a project developer or owns panels that generate cheaper electricity. On top of that, going solar will open new opportunities, including access to lower-cost green bonds and making its buildings more attractive to tenants. Because of that, this move should benefit its investors over the long run, enabling STAG to generate additional value from its facilities.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.