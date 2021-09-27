What the Jobs-Housing Mismatch Means for the Future of Real Estate

One of the biggest hot-button issues these days is the dearth of affordable housing, especially around the huge metropolitan areas of San Francisco and New York City. While these cities have experienced job growth over the past decade, the supply of housing has not kept up. This has been termed the "jobs-housing mismatch," and it is an issue that has confounded policymakers and employers. What does it mean for real estate investors going forward?

What is the jobs-housing mismatch?

In practical terms, the jobs-housing mismatch means that housing remains scarce around big metropolitan areas, which drives up the cost of real estate. Housing prices have risen particularly fast around San Francisco, where a combination of local zoning codes and geographic limitations have conspired to keep supply low and prices high.

The effect of the mismatch is that many workers (primarily lower-paid ones) cannot find affordable housing within a reasonable commuting distance. This acts as a drag on the economy; growth is slower than it otherwise would be. It also imposes other costs on the economy (especially environmental costs) when workers have to commute long distances.

The U.S. has underbuilt for over 15 years

The problem with low supply isn't just an urban phenomenon. When the real estate bubble burst in 2008, the U.S. saw a collapse in new homebuilding. Part of this was due to overbuilding during the bubble years, but housing starts have only recently returned to historic norms.

According to the chart below, housing starts are right about where they were in the late 1950s. Since 1957, the U.S. population has increased from 178 million to 333 million. If housing starts had kept pace with population growth, they would be 3 million annually. But they are at half that level.