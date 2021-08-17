What Is Hygiene Theater, and Should Property Owners Engage?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
In the early days of the pandemic, cleaning supplies were often in short supply. (Let's try to forget the toilet paper drama.) Not only did people want to sanitize every square inch of their homes right now, but they also wanted to ensure that they would be able to continue doing so well into the future.
The concept made sense: For many of us, every flu season since childhood has come with cleaning product commercials telling us that sanitizing surfaces would kill germs that could otherwise make us sick. So why wouldn't that extend to this new contagious virus?
But what does the official guidance actually say, and is all that heavy-duty cleaning accomplishing what we think it is? The term "hygiene theater" has been coined to refer to the practice of making a big show over how much cleaning is being done to make others feel safe, but with little or no actual benefit. Is that what we're all doing? And if so, should short-term rental owners engage?
CDC guidance changed long ago, with little fanfare
Along with masks and social distancing, intensive cleaning became a much more common sight during the pandemic. Whether in a shop, restaurant, or other public location, it's now customary to see at least one employee cleaning around the clock -- whether anything looks dirty or not.
But back in May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance to clarify its stance on how the virus is most likely spread, and the new information seemed to downplay the significance of surface transmission:
The primary, most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person to person. Based on data from lab studies on COVID-19 and what we know about similar respiratory diseases, it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this isn't thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Of course, "it may be possible" is pretty weak language that seems to imply doubt, but it's not the same as saying it's impossible.
Airbnb has pretty specific cleaning guidelines hosts are required to follow that were updated early in the pandemic to be even more stringent. But what if you're not on a platform with such strict sanitization procedures? Is it worth it to pay more for that level of cleaning anyway and let your guests know what you're doing?
The Millionacres bottom line
It's hard to imagine a scenario where a guest would complain because their accommodations were too clean. On the contrary, lack of cleanliness is one of the most common guest complaints. A guest might object if too much bleach or other caustic cleaners had been used and left a strong chemical smell in the home, but that's more an example of improper cleaning -- a separate issue but definitely something to make sure your cleaning staff is careful to avoid.
Ultimately, you have the possibility, however minute, that surfaces could transmit COVID-19, as well as the fact that most people want to feel that any accommodations they're staying in that have been frequented by others have been heavily cleaned and sanitized. With those things in mind, when it comes to hygiene theater, vacation rental investors may do well to raise the curtain and let the show go on.
