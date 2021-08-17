What Is Hygiene Theater, and Should Property Owners Engage?

In the early days of the pandemic, cleaning supplies were often in short supply. (Let's try to forget the toilet paper drama.) Not only did people want to sanitize every square inch of their homes right now, but they also wanted to ensure that they would be able to continue doing so well into the future.

The concept made sense: For many of us, every flu season since childhood has come with cleaning product commercials telling us that sanitizing surfaces would kill germs that could otherwise make us sick. So why wouldn't that extend to this new contagious virus?

But what does the official guidance actually say, and is all that heavy-duty cleaning accomplishing what we think it is? The term "hygiene theater" has been coined to refer to the practice of making a big show over how much cleaning is being done to make others feel safe, but with little or no actual benefit. Is that what we're all doing? And if so, should short-term rental owners engage?

CDC guidance changed long ago, with little fanfare

Along with masks and social distancing, intensive cleaning became a much more common sight during the pandemic. Whether in a shop, restaurant, or other public location, it's now customary to see at least one employee cleaning around the clock -- whether anything looks dirty or not.

But back in May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance to clarify its stance on how the virus is most likely spread, and the new information seemed to downplay the significance of surface transmission: