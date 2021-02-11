This New Certification Might Be a Must-Have for Your Building

Air quality has quickly become one of the top concerns when it comes to commercial real estate. The COVID-19 pandemic brought awareness to the risks, liabilities, and potential spread of airborne viruses and the role ventilation systems and air systems play in combating or amplifying air pollutants. This is precisely why businesses that serve multiple tenants and clients, such as retailers, restaurants, offices, hotels, and apartments, are looking for solutions.

A new set of standards, catered to businesses and real estate

A slew of new purification systems have been brought to market over the past year, but there really hasn't been a standardized way to test, monitor, and certify their air quality across the multitude of real estate and businesses. But that could all be changing.

RESET Air Standard is an air quality monitoring system that gives real-time data on the air quality for a particular building or business. The system consistently tests for:

Particulate matter (PM2.5)

Total volatile organic compounds (TVOC)

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 )

) Temperature

Relative humidity

The system provides real-time information to the landlord or operator. The data can then be used to rectify deficiencies in the air system in order to keep levels at or below the threshold as outlined by their set of standards.

Breathing easier with a RESET certification

Receiving a RESET certification could be hugely helpful for businesses and commercial operators, especially if it's adopted on a global scale, because it standardizes what is considered acceptable and monitors the systems in a congruent manner.

Like LEED certification or EnergyStar, this certification adds an element of confidence for consumers and tenants, letting them know that air quality is not only up to standards but is also being monitored on a regular basis. And considering most tenants and consumers put air quality at the top of their list of must-haves, as a landlord it can really help your building stand out.

Companies across Europe, the U.K., and Asia have already started to go through the certification process. And it seems it's gaining popularity here in the U.S. as well. Private equity firm Ascentris, who owns a 38-story Class A office building in Chicago, recently got certified.

The certification process

RESET does a great job explaining the certification process on their website, including a link to initially register for certification. It's important to note that RESET does not sell or collect data for accreditation -- it only reviews and issues the certification, working with a select number of third-party-approved data and monitoring system providers, both of which will be needed in order to get certified.

Once a monitoring system is chosen and installed from one of their approved partners, RESET will review the data, creating a daily average based on the hours of occupancy as it relates to the square footage and average occupancy during operation. If this average meets or exceeds the minimum standards, it will be given a rating of an A or B. A "C" rating can be given, but it means the air quality is not acceptable by their standards.

Certifications aren't one and done. Data is continuously gathered, and each year, a new certification will be issued.

Is it worth it?

The RESET certification process isn't cheap. Prices for the certification are based on the square footage (or square meters) of the area being certified and start at $1,800 and go up to nearly $16,000, charged on an annual basis. Investors will also need to pay for the monitoring system and data plan and may need to make additional equipment upgrades or modifications to improve the findings from the certification process.

It's really a numbers game. Having the certification certainly will add a layer of confidence for tenants, and I personally see it being extremely valuable to office and hotel operators, who are struggling with the return to work and vacation. I think big operators, who have the scale and funds to back them, will likely be the ones to obtain certification, although it may be just as worthwhile for small operators as well.