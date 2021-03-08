The National Eviction Ban Ended, but These Places Are Taking Matters Into Their Own Hands

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
The much disputed Centers for Disease Control (CDC) eviction ban may have expired over the weekend, but landlords can hardly rejoice just yet -- at least not in some parts of the country. That's because many states are taking matters into their own hands, enacting eviction bans -- often limited ones, at least -- within their borders for the next month, several months, or in one case even until the end of the year.
The White House encouraged as much in a recent press briefing, asking states and municipalities to implement their own eviction prevention measures for "at least the next two months." Is your state or city one that's heeded the call? Here's where things stand as of today.
California
Evictions are banned until September 30. The state is also paying back rent in full for those behind on their payments.
Hawaii
Evictions are banned until at least August 6. Gov. David Ige has indicated that the ban won't be renewed.
Illinois
Evictions are banned until at least August 21. Landlords can resume evicting tenants on August 22 unless the measure is extended.
Maryland
Evictions are banned until at least August 15. Landlords can resume evicting tenants on August 16 unless the measure is extended.
Minnesota
Landlords can begin terminating leases on August 13, and evictions may be filed starting September 12 -- at least for those ineligible for rental assistance.
New Jersey
Evictions are banned through the end of 2021. Landlords can resume evicting tenants in January 2022.
New Mexico
Evictions are banned on tenants who can prove their inability to pay. There is currently no set expiration date on this measure.
New York
Evictions are banned through at least August 31. Landlords can resume evicting tenants on September 1 unless the measure is extended.
Washington
Evictions are banned until after September 30 for tenants behind on pandemic-era rent (rents due between February 29, 2020, and July 31, 2021, according to the governor's latest proclamation).
Washington, D.C.
Evictions are banned through August 26 -- at least on evictions filed pre-pandemic. Landlords must also give tenants at least 30 days' notice.
Landlords can't file for eviction on post-pandemic tenants until October 12. They must complete a rental assistance application and give at least 60 days' notice. The tenant also must be at least $600 behind on rent.
Check your locality
Many other cities, counties, and states have safe harbor rules, which stay evictions on renters with pending assistance applications. You also may be required to submit a rental assistance application on your tenants' behalf before filing an eviction notice.
Fortunately, if you are required to apply for rental assistance, there's a chance you may see funds quicker than expected.
Earlier this week, the administration called on municipalities to double down on their rental assistance programs. "There is no excuse for any state or locality not to promptly deploy the resources that Congress appropriated to meet the critical need of so many Americans," the White House stated in a press briefing.
"This assistance provides the funding to pay landlords current and back rent so tenants can remain in their homes or apartments, not be evicted. No one in America should be evicted when Federal funds are available, in the hands of state and local government, to pay back rent due."
The Millionacres bottom line
The CDC's ban may be gone, but plenty of other places are taking their own steps to stave off evictions. If you're considering evicting a tenant for non-payment, be sure to check with your local government to see what rules may apply in your case.
