The Future of Digital Real Estate: An Investable Asset Class?

In a recent interview, I sat down with Republic Senior Executive Janine Yorio. Yorio is leading Republic’s new virtual real estate investment vehicle, Realm. In case you’re not familiar, Republic is one of the leaders in crowdfunding.

She delivered some tremendous insights into how to conceptualize virtual real estate today and into the future, while she also explained how digital real estate is being "developed" and how to think about it from an investment perspective.

What is virtual real estate?

People continue to spend more time in virtual worlds for both leisure and work, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. Though Yorio was quick to point out that it’s not because of the pandemic: "The trend was already in place prior to the pandemic like Zoom was around before the pandemic...The non-crypto-based metaverses like the one inside Minecraft or Roblox or Fortnite where there is this virtual world has become a really important way of socializing for children who have been basically not able to attend school or play with their friends for over a year. The trends were already in motion, and the pandemic just amped it up a notch and made the growth go from 0-1 and to all of a sudden exponential. The use cases are becoming more and more obvious."

As a result of these trends, there has been a vibrant digital real estate market created. Yorio made it clear that she has full conviction in the asset class: "My belief in venture capital is that it's not hard to predict the future if you look at what children are doing today. As a parent, I see my children completely addicted to living a virtual life in video games. I know for sure with 100 percent conviction that this is the future."

Let’s dig into why and how this has become an investable asset class.

Digital real estate as an asset class

How is it valued?

Real estate is traditionally valued in two ways:

The income method, which determines a value based on the income the asset generates. The comparable sales method, which looks at similar recent transactions.

Yorio explained that "the comparable sales method is the most applicable because there isn't a lot of income being generated yet. What we look at are the most recent transactions in that particular metaverse to see what other people before us have paid, what the averages have been, what’s the high price, the low price. We look at it on a rolling basis, so the last 30 days, last six months, and try to understand which direction the market is moving in."

How is virtual real estate developed?

Yorio’s team is not only buying virtual land, they’re also developing it. She said, "There is a point at which it resembles the real-world real estate development process. Then there's a point at which it goes totally in a different direction. We hire a real-world architect. We give them a mood board just like you would if you were building an office building or a hotel or a house...The architect does sketches just like they would in the real world... In the virtual worlds, you take those artists, the architect's drawings, their 3D designs, and you give them to a video game developer."

Diversification

Just like any other asset class, investing soundly into virtual real estate requires diversification. How do you do that in the virtual world? Well, you scatter investments across different virtual worlds, or metaverses.

Yorio touched on this in the interview: "We're not placing all of our bets on any one specific metaverse, we're betting on the category generally. Toward allocating and spreading bets across a wide variety of metaverses that have already launched, metaverses that are still in the planning board in order to make sure that when winners start to emerge, we have little pieces of all of them."

Institutional investors are getting involved

Realm has drawn serious institutional investor interest as well. Yorio said, "A lot of people who you would think, let's say, ‘Oh, this is hogwash’. They're actually taking a really serious look at it, which I think is really exciting."