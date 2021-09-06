The Airbnb Platform is Making Over 100 Changes: What You Need to Know

If you have properties listed on the Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) platform, pay attention: The company just announced over 100 different updates to its platform and policies -- changes that impact both guests and hosts alike.

Some are designed to make setting up and managing a property easier, while others allow for more flexible and targeted searches, better host support, and even scheduled messaging.

Want the full rundown on the updates that will impact you as a short-term rental investor? Let’s dive in.

Airbnb’s big changes

According to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who released a YouTube video discussing the changes a few weeks ago, this update is the company’s biggest yet -- and for good reason.

“Travel is coming back,” Chesky said. “In fact, we believe this will be the biggest travel rebound in a century. But travel will be really different than before, because people have newfound flexibility.”

This flexibility, he said, has warranted three updates to Airbnb’s search features: flexible dates, flexible destinations, and flexible matching, which displays properties just outside of a traveler’s price filter or preferred location.

Those updates are largely for guests, though. On the host side, the changes are even more plentiful. There’s:

An updated host dashboard, which offers easy access to performance insights, reservations, and more.

A “Today” tab, which breaks down your to-dos, reservations, and other details for the day.

A faster inbox and messaging system that includes features like prescheduled messages, quick replies, and more.

Enhanced hosting insights, which help you capitalize on local trends and spot new income-earning opportunities.

A significantly beefed-up community support team, including dedicated support for Superhost users.

Family-friendly pricing, which allows you to offer discounts to entice more families.

A host recommendations feature, which lets you share recommended businesses and experiences with your guests.

Experience videos to better market any experiences you may host.

Suggested price ranges, which give you an accurate price idea based on comparable listings.

Additional post-stay feedback prompts, allowing you to improve your listing and better serve future guests.

Host achievements, which celebrate your big milestones as an Airbnb host.

Additional City Portal updates to help you stay abreast of short-term rental laws and licensing requirements in your area.

There’s also an easier host sign-up process that’s been whittled down from dozens of steps to just 10, as well as online introductory hosting classes and one-on-one host mentoring to help new hosts gain their footing.

The bottom line

Airbnb is clearly preparing for a major travel comeback, and it’s arming hosts to get ready, too. If you have any Airbnb rental properties, make sure you poke around the app updates in the coming days. There are opportunities to improve your listings, pricing, guest communication, and more -- all of which could mean more earnings and more bookings.

And don’t forget: Airbnb’s not the only short-term rental site you can use. Consider these popular Airbnb alternatives, too.