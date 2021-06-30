Supreme Court Will Not Stop Eviction Moratorium

It's official: The Supreme Court will not back Judge Dabney Friedrich's ruling and lift the just-extended CDC eviction ban.

The court ruled 5-4 on the matter yesterday, with Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett dissenting.

It was the last step in a long and winding road for the CDC ban, which has been hit with multiple lawsuits in recent months. In May, the ban was actually struck down, but Judge Friedrich agreed to stay her ruling while the Department of Justice filed an appeal.

The plaintiffs in that case -- which included the Alabama and Georgia associations of Realtors -- applied to vacate the stay through the Supreme Court last month. Yesterday's ruling marked the final nail in the coffin for the claim.

What's next?

It sounds like bad news for landlords -- especially with the ban now extended through July 31. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh actually offered up some reason for optimism.

In his opinion on the case, Kavanaugh said he agreed with the plaintiffs that the CDC's ban on evictions was illegal. He wrote in the opinion: