Supreme Court Will Not Stop Eviction Moratorium

It's official: The Supreme Court will not back Judge Dabney Friedrich's ruling and lift the just-extended CDC eviction ban.
The court ruled 5-4 on the matter yesterday, with Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett dissenting.
It was the last step in a long and winding road for the CDC ban, which has been hit with multiple lawsuits in recent months. In May, the ban was actually struck down, but Judge Friedrich agreed to stay her ruling while the Department of Justice filed an appeal.
The plaintiffs in that case -- which included the Alabama and Georgia associations of Realtors -- applied to vacate the stay through the Supreme Court last month. Yesterday's ruling marked the final nail in the coffin for the claim.
What's next?
It sounds like bad news for landlords -- especially with the ban now extended through July 31. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh actually offered up some reason for optimism.
In his opinion on the case, Kavanaugh said he agreed with the plaintiffs that the CDC's ban on evictions was illegal. He wrote in the opinion:
I agree with the District Court and the applicants that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its existing statutory authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium…. Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds, I vote at this time to deny the application to vacate the District Court's stay of its order.
He did more than say the CDC ban was illegal, though. He also dashed hopes of any additional extensions to the ban, too, writing, "In my view, clear and specific congressional authorization -- via new legislation -- would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31."
The White House had already said this last extension would be the final one, but Kavanaugh's statement makes that even more official-feeling. So by all accounts, the nationwide eviction ban will lift in just 31 days.
The bottom line
While the Supreme Court's ruling won't do landlords any favors, Kavanaugh's opinion does offer some hope. And that light at the end of this very long tunnel? It's finally in sight.
In the meantime, if you're dealing with nonpaying tenants, work with them to apply for rent assistance through your local housing agency. The White House has said it's working to speed up the disbursement of those funds as the eviction ban's expiration date approaches.
