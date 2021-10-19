Report: Almost 41 Million U.S. Workers to Be Fully Remote in the Next 5 Years

When U.S. companies told their employees to pack up their desks and start working remotely in March 2020, no one could have imagined that a good 19 months later, much of the labor force would still be logging in to work from home. At this point, many companies have been forced to push back their office reopening plans due to the delta variant, and employees may not return to in-person work in droves until well into 2022.

But even once things settle down on the COVID-19 front, remote work could remain a common practice. A recent report from freelancer site Upwork found that within the next five years, almost 41 million Americans are expected to have a remote job. And that could have a number of impacts on real estate investors. Here are a few specific trends that might ensue as remote work becomes even more popular.

1. Office buildings could remain sluggish

The past 19 months haven't exactly been wonderful for office REITs, or real estate investment trusts. And the longer office buildings sit vacant, the more nervous investors are apt to be. At some point, more people should return to offices. But as remote arrangements become more commonplace, some office building landlords might struggle to get leases signed.

Even companies that do intend to bring staff back to the office may adopt hybrid setups that have employees working partially from home. And that means many office tenants might seek to shed square footage in favor of less expensive leases.

2. Rental demand could grow in smaller cities

Living in major metro areas can be extremely expensive, but the upside is proximity to jobs -- high-paying ones at that. But as more companies adopt models that allow employees to do their jobs from anywhere, we could see demand for rentals in expensive cities wane while demand for housing in smaller cities picks up.

Of course, some employers are correcting for this by instituting policies that base salaries on workers' geographic location. But it's also fair to assume that many workers will be able to capitalize on the opportunity to retain a big-city salary while renting a small-city home.

3. Homebuyer wish lists might change

Homebuyers commonly seek out amenities like updated kitchens and bathrooms. Going forward, we could see another must-have added to buyers' wish lists -- a home office. Investors in the house flipping business should keep this in mind when embarking on full-fledged renovations. And home sellers should get into the practice of talking up built-in offices as a major marketing point for buyers.

4. Small suburban businesses might boom

Having a larger chunk of the population working from home could be a boon to small businesses in the suburbs. Workers who formerly commuted and commonly bought lunch and coffee from city establishments may now frequent their local cafes and restaurants instead. In fact, suburban businesses as a whole could enjoy an uptick in foot traffic as a result of widespread remote work, and more might spring up in light of it. That means added revenue for commercial landlords.

The Millionacres bottom line

Clearly, there are many changes that could ensue as more of the U.S. labor force adopts remote work. Though some of these changes might hurt real estate investors, others can very much benefit them. It'll be interesting to see the impact of remote work as companies settle into a post-pandemic routine.