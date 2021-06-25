Rents on the Rise Again -- Especially on These Types of Properties

If you're investing in single-family rentals this year, detached properties are your ticket. According to new data from property analytics firm CoreLogic, rents on detached single-family homes rose three times that of detached properties in April. All in, they're up 7.9% over the year -- the biggest jump in nearly 14 years.

Rent growth also varied widely by price tier, location, and more. So if you're considering a new single-family investment this year, here's what you'll want to know.

Property types and cities with the biggest rent jumps

Detached single-family homes have certainly seen a big increase in rents, but it's not too much of a surprise. The pandemic has had Americans clamoring for space, and detached homes? They offer it in spades.

"As demand for more space and outdoor amenities remains, detached rentals, in particular, are experiencing accelerated growth," CoreLogic reported. Attached rentals only saw a 2.2% uptick over the same period.

Other property types that saw major hikes were higher-priced homes -- those with rents 125% or more than the regional median. According to the data, these homes saw a 6.1% bump in rents over April 2020.

At the metro level, single-family rentals in Phoenix experienced the most rent growth, with a 12.2% spike over the year. Other cities with major increases included:

Where rents aren't as strong

To be clear, rents rose on single-family properties in most categories and housing markets, but some property types rose less than others. Detached properties were one of those groups, as were lower-priced homes (75% or less than the regional median), which saw rents rise just 3.9% over the year.

Homes at the lower-middle price tier -- with rents 75% to 100% of the area median -- experienced a 4.8% increase in rents.

Market-wise, only two cities saw rents decline: Boston (-5.9%) and Chicago (-2.6%). St. Louis and Honolulu saw rent growth around 2%.

CoreLogic reported: