REIT Titan Sam Zell Makes the Bull Case for Industrial Real Estate

Sam Zell is a real estate visionary. He was one of the early leaders in using real estate investment trusts (REITs) to create value for investors. Zell famously sold his first office REIT, Equity Office Properties, to private equity giant Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) right before the commercial real estate market collapsed during the financial crisis. He's built two other leading residential REITs, enriching investors and himself in the process.

Now, Zell has his sights on another property type that he believes will be very rewarding in the coming years: industrial real estate. Here's a look at why he and his team want to invest in the sector.

Battling over an industrial platform

Sam Zell currently controls office REIT Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC). However, his team has been slowly selling off the office properties, cashing in on institutional investor demand for this relatively stable asset class. They'd hoped to use the cash to go bargain hunting but never found a compelling opportunity.

That led them to switch gears and look for an opportunity to build a new base in industrial real estate. They thought they found their ideal target in industrial REIT Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE: MNR). Equity Commonwealth agreed to acquire Monmouth in an all-stock deal valued at $3.4 billion. However, a rival bidder in Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital is working to scuttle that deal with an all-cash offer. While Equity Commonwealth recently sweetened its offer, that doesn't seem to have been enough to win over Monmouth's shareholders.

Why Sam Zell wants to get into industrial real estate

Zell and Equity Commonwealth CEO David Helfand recently laid out their case for industrial real estate in an open letter to Monmouth shareholders. They wrote: "Industrial fundamentals have never been stronger – more e-commerce means more warehouses; it is not the right time to sell."

Instead of selling out to Starwood, Zell and Helfand believe Monmouth should merge with Equity Commonwealth so that the combined company can leverage their strengths and take advantage of the growth they see ahead in the sector.

Zell and Helfand continued by writing: