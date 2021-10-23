Pandemic Pricing Is Over: 3 Ways Landlords Can Still Get Tenants

When the coronavirus outbreak exploded, many people saw their financial situations take a serious turn for the worse. Not only was job loss rampant, but the introduction of remote work caused many people to reassess their living situations -- and put plans to move on hold.

That hurt landlords in a number of markets. In New York City, for example, landlords were forced to offer deep discounts on rent last year in an effort to draw in tenants. And that's something that renters were able to benefit from greatly.

But these days, landlords don't need to offer discounted rent to get leases signed -- nor should they. Many landlords are still grappling with financial losses thanks to the federal eviction ban that was put into place for much of the pandemic. And while rental assistance funds -- which go into landlords' pockets -- are available, their distribution has been slow.

If you're a landlord with vacancies on your hands, you're probably past the point of being willing to offer pandemic pricing to fill them. Here are some other tactics to employ to attract tenants.

1. Know what features tenants are looking for

These days, tenants are putting more emphasis on larger living spaces than building amenities like swimming pools and playgrounds. With so many people working from home, it's become more important than ever to have a setup that allows for an office. Be sure to play up this feature if your rental units offer it.

Also, consider upgrading your building's Wi-Fi. You never know when faster internet might be the deciding factor in a tenant's decision to rent an apartment.

2. Offer longer-term leases

After spending the past year and change in flux, many tenants are now willing to settle down and sign leases. But given that many are still recovering from the pandemic themselves, rising rents on a national level may be a source of concern.

You may therefore have an easier time attracting tenants if you offer up longer-term leases at today's prices. That way, tenants get some guarantee that their housing costs won't spike 12 months down the line.

3. Enlist the help of existing tenants

Many landlords routinely spin their wheels trying to find tenants. A better bet may be to tap the resources that are already available to you -- your existing tenants.

These days, a lot of people have social media accounts. Ask the people who rent from you to post pictures of available rentals and encourage friends and contacts to apply. You can sweeten the deal by offering incentives, like gift cards to local restaurants or $100 off of rent, for each lease an existing tenant helps broker.

The Millionacres bottom line

Although the past 18 months have been challenging for real estate investors on a whole, some residential landlords really took a hit. Whether you're operating in recovery mode or simply want to ensure a steady flow of tenants, it pays to employ these strategies to get leases signed in the near term.

The good news is that housing demand has soared on a national level, and that extends to rentals. And the right strategy could make it relatively easy to draw in tenants and keep that income stream flowing.