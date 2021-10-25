LTC Properties' Stock Is Down -- Buy It Anyway

Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) are down more than 30% over the past five years. And the stock still hasn't regained all of the ground it lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. There are very good reasons for this, but long-term investors looking for a way to play the senior housing sector might just want to jump aboard anyway.

The long and short of it

LTC Properties owns a portfolio of nursing homes (about 60% of rents) and assisted-living facilities (roughly 40%). It uses a net lease approach, meaning its tenants are responsible for most of the ongoing costs of the assets they occupy. It's a fairly low-risk way to invest in real estate, given that LTC Properties just collects rent and doesn't have to worry about any operating-cost variability that may occur.

In fact, even if tenant-level performance is weak, the REIT is still at the top of the pack when it comes to getting paid. That doesn't mean it won't have to deal with troubled tenants (more on this below), but it is fairly well positioned to weather most problems that arise in the senior housing sector.

Unfortunately, the current market is anything but normal. The coronavirus pandemic is particularly deadly for older adults and spreads easily in group settings. LTC Properties essentially focuses on owning the properties that were hit the hardest by COVID-19.

While it got through 2020 in relative stride, 2021 has proven a lot more difficult. It had to work with tenants on temporary rent reductions, manage defaults, work through a bankruptcy, and find new operators for a sizable number of properties. Investors are worried that it won't be able to muddle through this still-difficult period without a dividend cut. The dividend yield is currently a generous 6.6%.

A dividend cut is a legitimate concern; however, the board has remained committed to the monthly-pay dividend. In fact, it has already announced that the dividend will be supported at its current rate through at least the end of the year. And, during LTC Properties' second-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Wendy Simpson specifically addressed the issue: