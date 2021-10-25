LTC Properties' Stock Is Down -- Buy It Anyway

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) are down more than 30% over the past five years. And the stock still hasn't regained all of the ground it lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. There are very good reasons for this, but long-term investors looking for a way to play the senior housing sector might just want to jump aboard anyway.
The long and short of it
LTC Properties owns a portfolio of nursing homes (about 60% of rents) and assisted-living facilities (roughly 40%). It uses a net lease approach, meaning its tenants are responsible for most of the ongoing costs of the assets they occupy. It's a fairly low-risk way to invest in real estate, given that LTC Properties just collects rent and doesn't have to worry about any operating-cost variability that may occur.
In fact, even if tenant-level performance is weak, the REIT is still at the top of the pack when it comes to getting paid. That doesn't mean it won't have to deal with troubled tenants (more on this below), but it is fairly well positioned to weather most problems that arise in the senior housing sector.
Unfortunately, the current market is anything but normal. The coronavirus pandemic is particularly deadly for older adults and spreads easily in group settings. LTC Properties essentially focuses on owning the properties that were hit the hardest by COVID-19.
While it got through 2020 in relative stride, 2021 has proven a lot more difficult. It had to work with tenants on temporary rent reductions, manage defaults, work through a bankruptcy, and find new operators for a sizable number of properties. Investors are worried that it won't be able to muddle through this still-difficult period without a dividend cut. The dividend yield is currently a generous 6.6%.
A dividend cut is a legitimate concern; however, the board has remained committed to the monthly-pay dividend. In fact, it has already announced that the dividend will be supported at its current rate through at least the end of the year. And, during LTC Properties' second-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Wendy Simpson specifically addressed the issue:
It has been LTC's practice to support a dividend payout ratio of approximately 80% of FAD. As a result, of the financial support we have provided some of our operators and the significant Senior Lifestyle and Senior Care defaults, our second-quarter 2021 dividend payout ratio was 98%. However, we believe our 2022 FAD will improve as we fully transition the Senior Lifestyle portfolio to more stable operators and the issues related to the Senior Care bankruptcy are resolved.
The hard work
So what's being done that gives the company confidence that, as the CEO put it later in the call, LTC Properties will, "return to a well-covered dividend for our shareholders"?
First off, the REIT recently announced that it was on track to shift the management of 11 properties run by bankrupt Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services to a new operator. This will require a cash outlay to facilitate a smooth transition but will put the properties in the hands of an operator LTC Properties knows well.
The new lease will be temporary, as the new operator, HMG Healthcare, gets to know the properties. However, they will be added to a larger lease agreement once the new operator has a handle on the base-rate performance it can expect from the assets.
By the second quarter, meanwhile, LTC Properties had worked through finding new tenants for 19 properties previously run by troubled Senior Lifestyle. Four properties operated by that provider were sold. That effectively closes the books on a major headwind, though the benefits won't really show up until next year, as CEO Simpson alluded to in the quote above.
Backing all of this up are ongoing improvements in occupancy rates throughout the portfolio. Although the numbers vary by region, as you would expect, there has been a slow and steady uptick overall. That bodes well for the future, with the CEO stating during the second-quarter conference call that the industry was on much sounder ground than it had been in the early days of the pandemic. Given the dividend decision by the board for the fourth quarter, it suggests that management is expecting material improvement in 2022.
All in, despite a less-than-auspicious backdrop, LTC Properties appears to be doing a good job of dealing with the headwinds it has faced.
Making the hard call
LTC Properties is not a risk-free investment. The payout ratio is approaching 100%, which is very troubling. However, management is making progress as it works to muddle through this difficult period. And it appears that 2022 will be a much better year, likely with a much lower payout ratio.
With the divided set to be maintained through the end of 2021, this downtrodden healthcare REIT could be a solid opportunity for more aggressive investors looking for a way to play the ongoing turnaround in the senior housing space.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month. Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.