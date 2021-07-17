Labor Shortages Are Hindering Hotels' Recoveries

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
2020 was a very unkind year for hotels. Occupancy rates plunged to record-low levels as travelers opted to stay home rather than face COVID-19-related restrictions or, worse yet, increase their risk of contracting the virus itself. A glaring lack of business travel also hurt hotels, and so far, it looks like it may be quite some time before that picks up.
Leisure travel, on the other hand, is already booming. In fact, in a recent Deloitte survey, 40% of Americans said they intend to take at least one trip between Memorial Day and the end of September. And since private vacation rentals have been selling out in short order, travelers are, in the coming weeks, apt to turn to hotels for a roof over their heads.
There's just one problem. Hotels are facing a major labor shortage at a time when demand is finally up. And if they don't manage to resolve it soon, their recovery could be seriously hindered.
Workers aren't biting
Working in hospitality has long meant grappling with tough conditions and poor wages. And at this point, it looks like employees have had enough of it.
In a recent survey by Joblist, more than half of hospitality workers said they won't be going back to their old jobs, and more than one-third said they won't even consider returning to the hospitality industry as a whole. The reasons cited included wanting better pay and jobs that are less physically demanding.
Of course, that sentiment doesn't apply solely to hotels -- it encompasses restaurants, too. But the reality is that the hospitality industry is known for its lackluster wages, and when working in a hotel environment also means taking on the risk of coming into contact with countless guests, it becomes a harder sell.
Compounding the problem is that right now, unemployment benefits are still getting a $300 weekly boost in 24 states. That boost was approved as part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief package that also pumped $1,400 stimulus checks into people's bank accounts. While 26 states have pulled the plug on those extra benefits, citing local labor shortages as the reason, in the remaining states, they're not set to expire until early September.
Hotel workers who are jobless and getting that extra money may very well opt to stay unemployed through Labor Day, especially if returning to a job means taking a pay cut (which, to be clear, is the reality for lower-wage earners right now).
But because those boosted benefits aren't set to expire for almost another two months, hotels might seriously lose out on the chance to hire staff in time for the summertime crunch. And if hotels can't find employees, they can't welcome guests back at full capacity to fuel their recoveries.
Of course, a widespread labor shortage is bad news for hotel REIT (real estate investment trust) investors, many of whom spent the better part of 2020 worried about their portfolios.
At this point, hotels are getting creative in an effort to entice job applicants. Some are offering expanded health benefits, higher wages, free fitness equipment, and cash bonuses to sign on. But whether that's enough to lure workers back is yet to be determined, and coming off a terrible 2020, it stands to reason that hotel investors may, at this point, be very worried.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.