Is Water Recycling the Future of Commercial Real Estate?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Having just returned from a trip to my hometown in Southern California, I witnessed something new: signs dotting the horizon about water conservation. For decades, California has had water issues, but now the situation has reached a crisis level. Combine that with a drought in the Western states, and you have people discussing the prospect of water recycling. Will it take hold? And should it?
What is water recycling?
Brace yourself for the answer because, at first mention, it doesn't sound pretty: It's reusing wastewater from sinks, showers, and toilets. Before you close your mind, consider how it might work.
A water recycling facility, sometimes called a blackwater recycling system, disinfects and readies wastewater for future use. The first step is adding microbes that consume organic matter. The water then goes through a filtration process to clean it of impurities. Next, it's hit with UV light to kill off anything undesirable that might remain. Minerals are added back to the water, and the end result is water so pure it's drinkable.
Recycled water can also be used in factories or to water crops. Even now, 10% of the water used in municipal and industrial buildings in California is recycled.
Note: There is blackwater and greywater. Blackwater is water from toilets, and greywater is water from sinks, showers, and washing machines.
The problems
Aside from the nastiness factor (which is eradicated by the treatment), there are other hurdles to overcome with water recycling. It's expensive, for one. You need to either build new recycling facilities or renovate old ones. To build a wastewater recycling facility from scratch can cost billions of dollars. And once built, it takes an enormous amount of energy to funnel water through the system.
How water recycling is being used now
San Francisco's Salesforce Tower, in the most comprehensive water recycling system of its kind, is recycling water in its basement. In an area as big as 16 car spaces, Salesforce has been treating 30,000 gallons of wastewater a day. The goal is to cut water usage for this commercial building by half.
The Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) building could serve as a model for future commercial buildings in drought-prone areas of the country. In fact, a new building in San Jose, California, just outside San Francisco, will include a water recycling facility as part of the building. So it's not out of the realm of possibility to think that commercial buildings, particularly in the West, might need to include water-recycling facilities in the near future.
The time crunch
If massive numbers of people will live in the Western United States, something needs to be done to get water to them. And if that something is to be water recycling, the process for making that happen needs to start today. Rafael Villegas of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power told Wired if we wait to start readying for this process, we'll be too late, as it takes decades to implement this type of program.
The alternatives
In the meantime, using less water helps. On a personal note, while I was in California, I noticed succulent gardens had replaced lawns in many areas -- and they were more beautiful than lawns, in my opinion. In fact, compared to the 1980s, water usage is down per person in Southern California by 40%.
Collecting stormwater is another option. LA is experimenting with turning roadway medians into stormwater collecting zones that direct precipitation to underground tanks.
The Millionacres bottom line
No matter what sort of conservation efforts take hold, a big question remains as to whether those efforts will be enough.
Water recycling may seem to be a drastic, costly endeavor. But if you think climate change will make matters worse for the future of the dry Western states, you might bet on more water recycling efforts in commercial real estate.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.