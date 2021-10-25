Is the Retail Bankruptcy Boom Finally Over?

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, nonessential stores were forced to shutter in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. That's a mandate many retailers never managed to recover from.

Granted, some retailers were on shaky financial ground before the pandemic began, and the aforementioned mandate was merely the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. But all told, 2020 was a brutal year for retail bankruptcies, with dozens of well-known names being forced to liquidate or reorganize their debts in an effort to stay afloat.

As of mid-November 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence counted 49 bankruptcies in the retail sector. That represents the largest number on record since 2009, when the U.S. was deep in the throes of the Great Recession.

But things finally seem to be tapering off on the bankruptcy front. As of August, there were only nine notable retail bankruptcies filed this year, according to financial advisory firm BDO. And that should give real estate investors a bit of relief.

Is the worst behind us?

Retail bankruptcies aren't always a bad thing for investors in shopping center and mall REITs, or real estate investment trusts. Just look at Belk's quick filing earlier this year, which helped the department store shore up its finances and emerge stronger. But often, when retailers file for bankruptcy, it results in store closures -- and right now, that's something shopping centers and malls can't afford.

Still, there's reason to be hopeful that the major bankruptcy wave we saw in 2020 is behind us. For one thing, the U.S. economy is in a much stronger place now than it was a year ago. While unemployment numbers are still high compared to where they stood before the pandemic, the national jobless rate has declined substantially over the past year. In fact, many retailers are actually grappling with labor shortages, and while that's problematic in its own right, it's a sign that jobs are available.

Meanwhile, progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front makes full-fledged lockdowns less likely going forward. And if retailers are able to continue operating, they'll be more likely to avoid bankruptcy.

Of course, one hiccup that might negatively impact some retailers in the near term is supply chain holdups. Many well-known names are already grappling with inventory shortages heading into the holiday season, and that loss of revenue could definitely become an issue for those whose financials were already precarious.

But ideally, those supply chain problems will resolve themselves over the next number of months as shuttered factories reopen, ports ramp up operations, and truck drivers get trained and hired. And so all told, there's reason to be hopeful that we won't see a bankruptcy boom like we did in 2020 anytime soon.

That said, it doesn't have to take a bankruptcy filing to result in store closures. As more consumers shop online, retailers may shift gears and sink more resources into digital order fulfillment rather than open new stores or maintain underperforming ones.

And so while shopping center and mall REIT investors can take comfort in the fact that retail bankruptcies should be less abundant in the near term, store closures could continue to be an ongoing issue they struggle with.