How HUD's New Eviction Rule Impacts Landlords

The pandemic has not been easy for many landlords, with eviction moratoriums and many tenants unable to pay rent. The moratoriums left landlords in a rough spot with no income from current tenants and no ability to evict them and refill the lease with a paying tenant. After the moratoriums expired in August 2021, Congress and the current administration quickly followed up with a new bill.

The new bill protects Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tenants at risk of eviction by offering them more time and additional resources to meet rent. Find out how this new rule will impact landlords and whether it will affect your rentals.

The backstory

To prevent people from being evicted when the economy ground to a halt during the pandemic, the federal government put in place an eviction moratorium. The moratorium prevented landlords from evicting nonpaying tenants for over a year, with minimal assistance reaching the landlords.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) attempted to extend the federal moratorium another two months but were quickly blocked in a Supreme Court ruling based on the premise that the CDC had overstepped its authority.

The Supreme Court stated that if a moratorium is to continue, it will need to pass through the traditional congressional process, not be enacted as an emergency law that circumvents the country's legal processes. The White House expressed disappointment over the ruling and went to work to continue assistance in other ways.

The new eviction rule

HUD put a new rule into place on October 7, 2021, stating that evictions must be delayed by 30 days from notice of eviction, and information must be distributed with the eviction notice that informs the tenant of federal aid options to help them make rent. This doubles the previous 15-day notification and applies to all HUD housing and properties in project-based rental assistance programs.

Typically it takes 30 days before a new rule can go into effect, but HUD has stated that they expect immediate implementation and compliance. HUD's new rule is meant to provide time for the tenant to apply for the billions in unclaimed stimulus money set aside for rent relief.

How it will impact landlords

The theory behind the rent relief funds is that the tenant will be able to stay in place based on certain income qualifications, and the landlord will still get paid. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and HUD recently got together to create a more streamlined resource for tenants or borrowers in need of assistance.

However, not many low-income tenants even know about the available programs, and for those who do, applying for or accessing the funds has been difficult in many states.

So, even though funding has been set aside, less than a quarter of it has been distributed. Meanwhile, landlords who can't access the funds themselves are losing billions. This new rule should help tenants gain knowledge of the programs, but whether the distribution process becomes more efficient is yet to be seen.

The Millionacres bottom line

In states that have a functioning assistance program, this could be good news for landlords. Going forward, tenants will be better informed of the various programs that include rental assistance, as well as back-payment funds for rent that is already past due.

But for states with dysfunctional application and distribution processes, it will likely not change much, aside from extending the time frame for eviction from 15 to 30 days. Landlords will still be able to evict nonpaying tenants if funds are not provided in time. Overall, this is likely not ideal news for most landlords, but it's certainly better than not being able to evict at all when needed.