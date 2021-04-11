CRE Firms Are Beginning to Pour More Capital Into Proptech

If you are thinking of which industry to put your eyes on for your next real estate investment, proptech may just be it. Proptech is booming in the commercial real estate industry in major ways! In the first half of 2021 alone, the proptech sector attracted $9.7 billion in funding, and between 2014 and 2019, Proptech has grown over 766% (this percentage includes all areas of investment).

The nation's biggest brokerage firms have even invested nearly $1.5B in proptech deals over the last ten years. When they say the money is pouring in, it's pouring in faster than Scrooge McDuck when he opens his vault! Some of the heavy hitters to join the scene are JLL and Cushman & Wakefield, to name a few.

You may wonder why these companies are pouring so much money into proptech -- and here is one of the reasons: the need for more customer-driven data. This need became all the more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many commercial real estate buildings became ghost towns, and this left many industry leaders scrambling for a solution. For many industry leaders, proptech became the answer. Proptech provides an opportunity to use innovative strategies to reach the customer base and produce a great deal of wealth for investors. It has so many amazing features that allow industry leaders to automate real estate transactions, as well as the following benefits:

Allows companies to simplify transactions and eliminate paperwork.

Allows companies to streamline the regulatory process and create workflow solutions.

Provides industry leaders with big data, which helps drive informed decisions.

Allows companies to engage in 3D modeling and data collection.

Allows realtors to create virtual reality tours.

Provides an opportunity for companies to directly engage with the platform.

Provides the opportunity for consumers to use virtual and augmented reality to make the online property search that much easier.

Gives property owners a chance to use predictive maintenance.

Gives firms the ability to produce reports in the matter of minutes.

Gives commercial real estate building owners the opportunity to automate security features.

Gives construction companies the opportunity to produce less waste during development.

Automation in the commercial real estate industry is a major industry disruptor. Many tasks that were once performed manually can now be performed with greater ease and precision.. Additionally, the technology will also allow companies to gather data to ultimately have a more integrated and seamless work process.

Millionacres bottom line

Technology is always wowing us. Proptech is the wave of the commercial real estate industry future. Companies are pouring money in and making substantial investments in order to make that future a reality each and every day.