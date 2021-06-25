Amazon a Prime Tenant: What Real Estate Investors Should Know

The superlatives about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- at least in terms of its size, scale, and impact – are easy to find. Founder Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. About $14 of each $100 spent on merchandise and groceries and the like is through online shopping, and Amazon accounts for about $5 of that. And about 5% of all retail sales in the country are through the e-commerce giant.

Those figures are from a recent New York Times article titled "How Big is Amazon, Really?" What it didn't include is the company's outsized influence on real estate of all kinds. Just one example: The Seattle-based company is building its second headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, adding fuel to that fiery suburban D.C. housing market.

It also owns the Whole Foods grocery chain and is testing other retail formats at the same time it buys moribund malls for conversion to expand its fulfillment capabilities.

And at the end of 2020, it had 1.3 million employees worldwide.

Leading the competition to the last mile

Many of those folks work in the company's expanding network of owned and mostly leased warehouses, those key nodes in its distribution system. And that's where Amazon's impact on real estate really makes its mark, as it expands its warehouse capacity to accommodate its surging sales.

In fact, since the start of 2020, Amazon has been the tenant for 83 separate transactions accounting for 7% of all industrial sales volume. That data is in a report by Yardi Systems' May 2021 CommercialEdge National Industrial Report, downloadable here.

The report says, "With so many transactions, Amazon is leading the competition for fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery locations... impacting the new-supply pipeline as developers rush to provide it with big facilities."

Amazon: Prime tenant that draws a high price

That shows in the CommercialEdge Industrial database, where Amazon has 3.8 million square feet under development at a Philadelphia center, as it does at similarly large sites in Austin, Texas; Detroit; Syracuse, New York; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

They're also going for top dollar, the CommercialEdge data shows, at an average $145 per square foot compared with $94 for all such properties sold in the past 16 months. The highest price cited in the report was $332 per square foot – or $74 million – for a 223,000-square-foot warehouse in Los Angeles.

By the way, that Philadelphia project is just one of 14 by Amazon in that metro alone as the company expands its real estate footprint by 50% from 2019 to 2020 and now owns more than 800 warehouses across the country, as our Laura Agadoni writes here: "Amazon Doubles Warehouse Space in Philly: What Investors Should Know."

And all across the land, "Investors are … eager to acquire properties fully leased by Amazon, given the stable income it provides for the long term," the report says.

The Millionacres bottom line

The easiest way for investors to get on the Amazon real estate bandwagon is probably through real estate investment trusts (REITs) that lease to the mammoth company. One good example is Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), which derives nearly 10% of its annual net effective rent from Amazon alone.

Industrial REITs -- of which distribution centers are a major subset -- have been solid performers through the pandemic, and that may well be likely to continue as e-commerce continues to build on the gains it made during the pandemic.

The CommercialEdge report says that online shopping claimed more than 17% of core retail sales in the first quarter of this year, compared with 13.7% prior to the pandemic. And its authors don't think that's a blip.

"We will keep a close eye on e-commerce figures during the waning days of the pandemic, but we believe the heightened shift to online retail is structural rather than temporary," they write.