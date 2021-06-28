Airbnb Makes Its Platform More Flexible: What It Means for Property Owners

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Last summer, many travelers stayed close to home as the coronavirus pandemic raged. But this summer is shaping up to be very different.
Now that vaccines are widely available, more people are getting out and exploring different parts of the country. And many are opting for vacation rentals over hotel rooms, not just due to the cost savings involved, but, in some cases, for the added safety measure of having a place to themselves rather than having to share common areas.
In anticipation of a summer travel boom, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is taking steps to make its platform more flexible for travelers and rental property owners alike. Here's what real estate investors need to know.
Positive changes are in store
Airbnb is changing its platform in an effort to better appeal to guests and property owners at a time when it expects an uptick in bookings. In fact, things are already looking more positive in that regard.
During 2021's first quarter, Airbnb reported 64.4 million nights and experiences reserved. That's an increase of 39% from the previous quarter and an uptick of 13% from the first quarter of 2020.
Changes for guests
Airbnb is adding three new search options that include:
- Flexible listings: The platform's new search parameters will bring up listings even if they're slightly more expensive than what users indicate they want to spend or if the properties in question fall a bit outside the geographic area indicated in a search.
- Flexible destinations: The platform may recommend different unique homes as part of its search results or destinations slightly outside the original search inputs.
- Flexible dates: This feature was actually put into place months ago and lets users search for lodging at a given destination without a specific time frame.
In addition to these changes, Airbnb is launching a faster checkout process. It's also updating its review systems to make them more user-friendly, and it's making its cancellation policies more clear.
Changes for hosts
Airbnb is also making changes that may help vacation home owners find more guests and enjoy more bookings. Property owners will now have to follow just 10 steps to create a listing, as opposed to having to go through dozens of steps under the old setup. Plus, the new platform will make it easier for hosts to manage their bookings and answer guests' questions quickly.
Airbnb will also be doubling the number of customer support representatives it retains on staff this summer. Furthermore, Superhosts will get access to their own dedicated support team.
The bottom line
All told, Airbnb's changes could help drive a surge in bookings and allow vacation home owners to enjoy even more revenue as travel makes a comeback. Meanwhile, income property owners should take advantage of the upcoming travel boom by catering to guests to the greatest degree possible. That means offering added amenities, like higher-end soaps and towels and continuing to implement thorough sanitizing procedures between guests. After all, sometimes, it's the little touches that spell the difference between extra bookings or gaps during what could be the busiest period of the year.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.